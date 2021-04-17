Bryant University sophomore Emma Garrity had an outstanding performance at the Merrimack Invitational this past weekend, earning a second place finish in the 800 meters in a time of 2:22.64.
Two weeks earlier in a tri-meet against CCSU and URI, Garrity had also performed very well, earning a third place finish in the 400 meters in a time of 58.76, while also being a part of the second place 4x800 relay team that finished in a time of 10:07.55.
Springfield College freshman Hannah Lavita got her college career off to a great start this past weekend when the Pride took on UMaine Farmington, earning a third place finish in the high jump with a leap of 4’11, just two inches shy of a first place finish.
Bridgewater State freshman Juliana Patrone had a nice start to her collegiate career at the Jim Sheehan Invitational at Fitchburg State on Saturday, with a leap of 4’11. Patrone also finished 15th in the 100 meters in a time of 14.79.
Merrimack College sophomore Alex DiPerri was her usual versatile self this past weekend at the Merrimack Invitational, competing in four events and earning top six finishes in three of them, helping lead the Warriors to a first place team finish.
DiPerri was part of the fourth pace 4x100 relay team that was fourth overall in a time of 51.30. She followed that up with sixth place finishes in the long jump with a distance of 16’8.5” and in the triple jump with a distance of 32’075”.
Merrimack College sophomore Ralph Desrosiers had a strong outing for the Warriors on Saturday afternoon, finishing in third place in three different events to help lead the Warriors to a second place finish as a team in the five team field.
Desrosiers was third in the 400 meters in a time of 50.88, while also being part of the 4x 100 and 4x400 relay teams that also earned third place finishes.
Stonehill College sophomore Tyler Thomas competed in three events this past weekend in the Skyhawks season opener against Bentley college and made his mark in each of them, earning a second place finish in the discuss with a throw of 111’3” as well as in the hammer throw with a distance of 110’9”. Thomas also earned a third place finish in the shot put with a throw of 39’175”.
LACROSSE
Franklin Pierce freshman midfielder Conor Rooney had another big week for the Ravens, helping to lead his team to a pair of victories. Last Wednesday, in an 11-5 win over St. Michael’s, Rooney had a pair of assists, and he followed that up with an even bigger game on Saturday, with a goal and an assist in a 17-4 win over AIC.
For the season, Rooney has nine goals and four assists for 13 points, which is good for fourth on the team, but tops among Raven freshmen.
BASKETBALL
Endicott junior forward Morgan Bresnahan and the rest of the Gulls wrapped up their abbreviated spring season back on April 1 with a 53-51 loss to Gordon, finishing with a 3-5 record on the campaign.
Bresnahan closed out her season in fine style, finishing with a team high 11 points to go along with a team high nine rebounds. For the season, Bresnahan averaged 7.7 points and 7.8 rebounds, placing her third on the team in points and second in rebounds. She also led the team in field goal percentage at 38.6.
BASEBALL
Northern Essex freshman righthanded relief pitcher Tristan Ciampa has made six appearances for the Knights this season, striking out five batters in seven innings. Most recently, back on March 31, Ciampa struggled a little, allowing a pair of walks and a hit, while allowing one earned run in an inning of work.
In his appearance before that however, on March 25, Ciampa had dominated, striking out one batter, while tossing 1.2 innings of scoreless relief in a 14-7 win over Fisher College.
SOFTBALL
Sophomore pitcher Ally Moran has been named the Framingham State Athlete of the Week for the week ending April 11th.
Moran went 2-0 with a save in a 4-0 week for the Rams against Bridgewater State. She tossed a complete game shutout striking out five in the Rams 1-0 conference win over Bridgewater last Friday, and then came back and earned the save in game two tossing the final two and a third innings in an 8-6 Rams win.
To close the weekend Moran threw five shutout innings on Saturday, giving up three hits and striking out three to earn the win in the non-conference tilt.
Moran is now 8-1 on the season with a 1.38 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 60 innings pitched.
Rivier University senior infielder Katie Welch had a big weekend for the Raiders as they swept Anna Maria in a pair of games on Saturday. In the first game of the twin bill, Welch had gone 1-for-3 with a double, an RBI and a run scored of a 9-4 Raiders win. She followed that up in the night cap by going 1-for-4 with a double, an RBI, a run scored and a stolen base.
SOCCER
Northeastern University senior forward Kayla McCauley saw 53 minutes of action and had a shot on goal in the Huskies 3-1 win over Drexel in the regular season finale for both teams. Previously, in the Huskies 1-0 win overtime win over Towson back on March 27, McCauley had scored the only game of the game, potting the game winner in the game’s 99th minute.
Northeastern will now prepare for the CAA Tournament, where they will take on UNC Wilmington in the tournament semifinals on Thursday in Towson, Maryland.
Lenior-Rhyne redshirt junior Stephanie Figueiredo was recently named to the South Atlantic Conference All-Conference Second Team. Figueiredo earned her spot on the team the hard way, coming back from injury to lead the Bears offensively, finishing second on the team in points with nine three goals and three assists to help lead the Bears to a 9-1-1 record and the SAC Tournament title. Figueiredo assisted on the game winning overtime goal in the Bears overtime win in the SAC semifinals.
Notre Dame junior forward Olivia Wingate saw 37 minutes of action for the Irish in their 2-1 overtime loss to Oklahoma State on Sunday afternoon in Stillwater, Oklahoma. The Irish had seen their previous two games canceled before taking on the Cowgirls on Sunday.
For the season, Wingate has one goal and 15 shots, six of them on goal, while playing 615 minutes for the Irish, who are 6-6 on the season.
