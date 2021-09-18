WILMINGTON – Whenever Brian Schell makes pre-season predictions, they usually come true. The members of this year’s team is hoping he is right about this latest one.
When asked about this year's WHS Girls Cross Country team, he said and believes that the roster could collectively win their share of meets – and perhaps even contend for the league title.
“The girls are definitely looking to be a strong team this year, even though we have small numbers of high schoolers, maybe eight of them,” he said. “We do have a good handful of middle schoolers so that's a good thing.
“We have a strong four girls right now and we're missing a fifth, in terms of scoring for meets. We have our hopes high of potentially being league champions. Wakefield has a really good team and on paper they are the team to beat and in terms of Freedom Division opponents, they will be our first meet so that should be a close meet.”
Last year the Wildcats had just three meets during the abbreviated COVID-19 season. During that time, then eighth grader Addyson Hunt broke the program's course record, finishing the 5K race at exactly 20 minutes. She returns as a talented freshmen and hold over from last year.
Joining Hunt as a terrific 1-2 punch will be senior Shea Cushing, who comes over from the field hockey program. In track, Cushing has run the two-mile at 12:44, an excellent time and should be able to get under 20 minutes, perhaps under 19 when the season starts on Tuesday at home against Arlington.
“We have a strong first four girls with Shea, Addyson, Hannah (Bryson), who is coming off a real solid freshman year of track and then Olivia (Erler),” said Schell. “Shea came over here after playing field hockey. She wants to run in college so she thought this will help her to do that and it certainly will. Having her is a huge boost for us as we try to get that league title.”
With those four leading the way, Schell said if the team wants to really contend for the league title, it will need someone or several runners from the next group to close the three minute gap behind Erler to be the fifth runner. He believes senior Angie Zaykovskaya is that person.
“Angie is one who really works hard and trains real hard. The girls collectively really work hard when it comes to training in the off-season. Shea, Hannah, Olivia, Angie – they are all out here every day working out and training together. I think Angie is more of a 400 or 800 meter runner, but she can definitely do this and become our fifth runner.
“If she can drop a minute to 90 seconds off of her time, it'll be close meets for us as we try to win the league title,” he said.Also to be in that mix will include sophomore Mia Stryhalaleck, freshman Gabriella Fitzgibbons, eighth graders Lindsay Broussard, Kiara Clayton, Isabella Cooper, Gianna DeMedeiros, Maddie Gryglik, Cayley Israelson, Micayla King, Hailey Spencer, MacKenzie Weatherbee and Isabella Zaya. Seventh graders Charlotte Kiley and Olivia Niceforo are also members of the team.
Besides contending for the league title and finishing with as many wins as possible, Schell said there's other team goals.
“We also have other big goals, now with the new statewide meets. We will be in 2B and judging from the few teams from our division, we'll have Newburyport, Tewksbury, Pentucket and Nauset Regional and they take the top seven teams, so we're also pushing to go to the All-State Meet and from what I understand that's never been done before as a team. We have had individuals do it, but not go as a team,” he said.
