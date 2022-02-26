WILMINGTON – Last week, life-long Wilmington resident, Paul Carpenter, who is considered one of the all-time greatest football players to ever play at WHS, passed away at the age of 90.
Carpenter was a two-time All-Scholastic – first ever All-State player in Wilmington history – during the '47 and '48 seasons. He was instrumental in the 1948 team's undefeated season, arguably one of the all-time greatest teams in program history. A captain, he was a left guard on offense and then played multiple positions on the defensive side.
"(The 1948 team) worked very well together," said Carpenter back in 1998 to the Town Crier. "It was just a great team."
After football, he served four years in the US Navy during the Korean War, became a carpenter. According to his obituary notice, "Following high school, Paul enlisted in the United States Navy where he served the country during peacetime. On March 18, 1952, the Navy re-called Paul to active duty during the Korean War; he served overseas for most of his tour and following his return stateside he was honorably discharged on Nov. 16, 1953 and returned home to his family."
Paul married his "high school sweetheart" Barbara Moore on March 14, 1952; the couple raised four wonderful children, enjoyed being grandparents, and were just shy of their 70th wedding anniversary this coming March.
