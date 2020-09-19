WILMINGTON – If you want to get an idea of just how tough Central Catholic Girls Soccer star Hannah Watson is, all you need to do is listen to her talk about the foot injury she suffered late last season as she and her fellow Raiders teammates were making a push for a state tournament berth.
The injury, which occurred with about three weeks left in what was her junior season, turned out to be a stress fracture, which only got worse over time as she continued to play on it, helping to lead her team into the state tournament, including a first-round win. It was an injury that would have knocked most players out for the season, just because of the pain involved. But not Watson, as the Wilmington native played through the pain, never telling anybody about the injury. And she had a perfectly good explanation for it.
“If I am being honest, I was in a lot of pain, but I wasn’t going to let something like a small fracture get in the way of our season,” Watson said. “I knew that the playoffs were only three weeks away, so I had to push myself through it.”
Did you get that? It was only a “small” fracture. And there were “only” three weeks left in the regular season, with the state tournament to follow. So, that meant the Watson willed her way through a month of playing on what turned out to be an incredibly painful injury. It is a display of toughness that you simply don’t see every day, but was also a display that didn’t entirely surprise Central Catholic coach Casey Grange.
“I don't know if it was one play where she broke her foot, but it just started hurting and it was more of a stress fracture. It got worse because she kept playing on it and didn't tell anyone about the injury,” Grange said. “She refused to go to the doctor because she knew that if she went, she wouldn't have been able to play for us in the playoffs. That right there just tells you what type of player she is and how tough she is.”
Perhaps it is that toughness, along of course with plenty of talent, that made Watson such an intriguing prospect to Stonehill College, where she will continue her academic and athletic career in the fall of 2021 in the competitive NE-10 Conference after she completes her senior year at Central Catholic.
Actually, plenty of other colleges were interested in acquiring Watson’s talent as well, but for her, Stonehill was the only choice.
“I had a visit from the coach (Alex Wilson) about a month ago and that just sealed it for me. I love her already, even though I have not played for her yet. She is just so positive and that is just what I am looking for,” Watson said. “Stonehill really has everything I want, between its location, its sports and academics. It is really just amazing.”
Amazing might also be the best way to describe Watson’s meteoric rise through the Central Catholic Girls Soccer program on her way to playing at Stonehill. As a sophomore, Watson played rather sparingly on the varsity squad, being called up from the JV roster late in the season. Last year as a junior she not only made the varsity squad, but she earned herself a spot in the starting lineup and quickly became one of the Raiders key players in leading them to the Division 1 North sectional tournament.
Grange could not have been happier for Watson, and says that she deserves all of the accolades coming her way now.
“The summer between her sophomore and junior year, she worked incredibly hard and improved so much. She is someone who has worked and earned every single thing that she has achieved and for that she is rewarded for this opportunity at Stonehill,” Grange said. “Some people are just very talented and the game comes to them, if they didn't work as hard, they could still get by, but in Hannah's case, she has literally pushed herself way out of her comfort zone and just has literally earned everything that she has gotten.”
Watson did indeed earn her spot with the Central varsity squad, basically playing non-stop to try and improve her game before her junior season.
“I played in a winter league, two spring leagues and also a summer team. I also ran winter and spring track to try and improve my speed. I just did everything I could to get better,” Watson said. “My goal going into junior year was just to make the varsity team, but after the first week of the preseason, coach Grange told me she saw me as a starter. That was a shock to me, because I did not see that at all.”
Making her success all the more impressive is that Watson accomplished it all while trying to learn a new position. After playing midfield throughout her youth soccer career as well as her first two years of high school, she made she move to center back last season, playing defense for the first time.
“Hannah is as tough as they come physically. She is versatile. She could play center-midfielder for us but we needed her more on the defensive side of the field,” Grange said. “We graduated a ton of defenders (after the 2018 season) so we needed to put her back there and she was our leader. She is definitely physically tough. She communicates really well and she has been awesome.”
Watson wasn’t quite sure how she would fare in her new position, but as it turned out the move was the best for both herself and the team.
“It was kind of scary at first, but I think I adapted pretty well,” Watson said. “And I had two returners back there with me as well, which helped me at first.”
Now as she prepares for her senior season, Watson is looking for even bigger and better things from both herself and her team. After making it to the second round of the tournament last season before being eliminated by eventual sectional champ Brookline, she is optimistic for another great season. Of course, there will be no sectional title to compete for this season due to rules changes caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, but that has not dimmed her enthusiasm for the season.
“We had a pretty good run last season, and I expect us to do well this season,” Watson said. “Obviously there are no playoffs, but I feel like we have a chance to win the MVC.”
Watson, who was selected as one the Raiders captains for this season, is excited for the start of the season, but she also realizes that it means her high school career is coming to a close.
“It is sort of bittersweet, because I have had such a great experience at Central and I hate to see it end,” Watson said. “But I am also excited for my senior year and to join the program at Stonehill next season.”
Grange for one is certainly looking forward to seeing Watson play in her final season of high school soccer, and knows that the team is lucky to have her for one more season.
“She is a captain for us this upcoming season and she is just a phenomenal leader. She will ask tons of questions, and she is very coachable,” Grange said. “Just looking back to where she was to where she is today is just one of my favorite stories to tell because she works so hard and she will do anything for the team. She has just bought into everything that we have try to teach. She buys into all of the team leadership and team bonding things that we do.
“She holds herself up, gets out of her own comfort zone for the better of her teammates. She has just been awesome and I can't say enough about her.”
As much as Grange loves having Watson on her team, Watson has loved her time playing for Grange and credits her coach for much of hers and the team’s success.
“Coach Grange is the best,” Watson said. “The competitive atmosphere and rigor that coach Grange created in the Central soccer program really contributed to pushing myself to get better.”
In addition to Grange and the coaching staff at Central playing a big role in her improving her game, Watson also credits her family, particularly her father Mark, who coached her during her Wilmington Youth Soccer days.
“My dad is my biggest supporter. He has been by my side since I started playing in kindergarten,” Watson said. “He coached me when I was young, and when I was deciding on colleges, he took me to visits and helped me through the whole process. I really would not be the person I am today if not for him.”
Jamie Pote contributed to this report.
