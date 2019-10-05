WILMINGTON — The Wilmington High girls’ volleyball team will carry a three-game winning streak into this week’s action, while looking to get back into postseason contention.
The Wildcats started out the season with a 1-5 record, and the three-game win streak now has them one win away from being .500.
Last week, Wilmington followed up a non-league win over Cambridge Rindge & Latin on Monday with road wins over Stoneham and Watertown. The win over the Spartans on Wednesday was the Wildcats’ first in the Middlesex League, this season. The Lady Raiders really pushed Wilmington in the first two sets before the Wildcats pulled away to the 3-0 win on Friday.
Watertown has normally been an easy mark for the Wildcats. While they did win the match, 3-0. The 26-24, 26-24, 25-19 set scores indicate it was a lot more difficult than usual.
“This was the culmination of a very successful week for Wilmington,” said Wildcats’ coach Bruce Shainwald. “It was a fun week, where we got to compete against some very well-matched teams. The team learned to compete and fight through for every point. They learned how to win.”
Wilmington is a strong serving team, and it was true again on Friday when it served at 84 percent with 11 aces, led by Khrystyna Fedynyak with five, and Maeve Cadogan with three.
It was part of a big day for both players. Cadogan’s well-rounded game included 92 percent serving, nine kills and seven digs. Fedynyak also had four kills and five digs.
The Wildcats had 29 kills in all, led by front-liner Savannah Andersen with ten. Andersen, who switches off between outside hitter and middle block, also served at 94 percent, with an ace, four digs and two blocks.
Wilmington amassed 31 digs, led by senior co-captain and libero Raegan Sweeney with nine. In addition to those already mentioned in this category, Anna Rideout had three.
“It was very encouraging to see different girls step up and lead the team through each match,” said Shainwald. “Hopefully, this will be a confidence boost as we prepare for our next opponents.”
The Wildcats closed out the first half of the season on Wednesday with a match against Melrose, their first home match in over three weeks. Wilmington will be rewarded on the other side of the schedule with seven home dates.
The triumph over Stoneham was an epic five-setter which saw the Wildcats rally from deficits of 1-0 and 2-1, to pull out the 3-2 decision. The fifth set proved closest of all, with Wilmington winning 14-25, 25-16, 20-25, 25-21, 16-14.
“Any win is obviously a good thing, but this kind of win, can help a team build confidence upon which to build future success.”
The Wildcats served at a crisp 86 percent in this match, but the Spartans were strong on serve receive, limiting Wilmington to just six aces in five sets.
Senior co-captain Savannah Andersen led the team with two aces on 95 percent serving. She was also a factor with seven kills and three digs.
The Wildcats accumulated 30 kills, led by senior co-captain Maeve Cadogan with nine. The balanced attack also included seven kills from Andersen and freshman Madelyn McCarron. Khrystyna Fedynyak had four and Julia Willson had three.
McCarron also had a huge day at the net, coming up with a season-high five blocks, which likely led to several other shots that were altered because of her presence at middle block.
Cadogan’s day also included 89 percent serving, with an ace, plus five digs. Raegan Sweeney and Naomi Layon shared the team lead in digs with 11. Layon also did a great job as setter, getting a total of 29 assists.
The day did not get off to a promising start for Wilmington when it lost the first set by double digits, but getting off to slow starts has been a trademark for this fall’s Wildcats.
Wilmington came back with a strong second set, giving every indication it was in it for the long run, which the Spartans assured by taking the third set.
“This was a good match for both Wilmington and Stoneham,” said Shainwald. “Both teams came ready to play and left everything on the floor. I was especially happy with how the team was able to come back from a bad first set and continue to battle and compete for a five set victory.”
In the deciding set, the Wildcats rallied from a 12-14 deficit to earn a 16-14 victory, and the wild celebration that ensued.
Wilmington faced perennial league power Melrose on Wednesday with results not known as of press time as part of a very busy stretch that includes five matches in nine days.
