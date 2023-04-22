WILMINGTON – Coming off a relatively easy opening season victory against Watertown, the Wilmington High School boys outdoor track-and-field team hosted a very tough Wakefield squad at home on Friday afternoon. Although the score indicated an eight-point loss, this was really a win for the Wildcats.
“We had a great meet. Wakefield has been a perennial powerhouse and has won a bunch of league and state championships in cross country, indoor and outdoor track,” said head coach Mike Kinney. “The fact that we competed so closely and the meet came down to the last event, the 4x400 says a lot about our growth as a team. I am super proud with how the team stepped up to the challenge and competed. The 4x400 race was electric and each of the runners in the relay ran courageously.”
Wakefield had a lead of 67-64 coming down to that final event and came away with the win in the 4x400 relay and the meet win by a 72-64 score.
The combination of Jon Magliozzi and Noah Carriere led the way for the 'Cats. The two seniors combined for five first places and a third, for a total of 26 of the team's 64 points. Magliozzi was a triple winner, taking the 100 (11.75), the 200 (23.75) and the long jump (19-11.25) and Carriere was tops in the 400 (52.97) and triple jump (37-4.25) and grabbed a point with his third place finish in the 200 (24.32).
“Jon Magliozzi was battling an illness and had a great day. He won three events and had personal record in the 100 and the 200. He also won the long jump by over a foot,” said Kinney. “Noah Carriere ran a personal record in the 400 breaking the 53 second barrier. His win avenged a loss that he had to the Wakefield runner in the winter in the 600. He also won the triple jump with a personal record.”
Since the beginning of the indoor season, Kinney has stressed that the distance crew has continued to make giant strides and will continue to do so. In this meet the group again were consistent.
“Wakefield’s strength is in their distance events. Our young distance group rose to the occasion and grinded out some key points with a string of personal and season bests,” said Kinney. “Sophomore Dean Ciampa ran a twenty second personal record in the two-mile placing third.
“Thomas Burns ran a personal record in the mile and the 800 taking a second and third. Mike Oatis placed third in the mile with a season personal record. The success of the distance crew is a result of a lot of work and it is particularly gratifying to see all the distance kids excel.”
Ciampa crossed the finish line at 10:32.52, while, Burns finished at 4:50.84) – while adding a third in the 800 (2:08.94) and Oatis finished at 4:52.97.
In the other running events, Aiden Burke was second in the 400-meter hurdles (67.61), Tyler Nguyen was third in the 400 (55.51) and then Hunter Sands was third in the 110-meter hurdles (19.11) before moving on to add a second place in the high jump, clearing 5-8.
In the other field events, Lucas Gorham won the shot put throwing 34-8 as did Cooper Loisel but in the javelin, throwing 125-6. Also Liam Lydon was second in the shot put (33-11), Tyler Sheehan was second in the discus (107-4) and Braden Huddleston was third in both the shot put (33-10) and discus (103-1).
“In the throwing events, we got 18 out of 27 possible points. Lucas Gorham had a good taking home first in the shot. Cooper Loisel won the javelin. Tyler Sheehan took a second in the discus. Liam Lydon had a season personal record in the shot for second and Braden Hudddleston grabbed two third places in the shot and the discus,” said Kinney.
Finally in the jumping events, both Sean Patrone and Hunter Sands tied for second with season bests marks of 5-8 in the high jump, and in the triple jump, Charlie Rosa was second at 36-8 and Marvins Jean was third at 35-6.75 and finally Martin Philiossaint was third on the long jump with a mark of 18-3.50).
Overall, it was a fantastic day for the 'Cats.
“With 17 different point scorers, it was a total team effort. We just came up a little bit short, but I feel like this meet is going to go a long way in improving our confidence and competitiveness moving forward,” said Kinney.
