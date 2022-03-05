BEDFORD – Clearly this was not the way the Wilmington High Boys Basketball team would have liked to see their season end, with a 92-50 loss to Bedford in the preliminary round of the MIAA Division 2 State Tournament on Tuesday night.
But while the loss and the lopsided nature of the loss will certainly hurt for a while, the Wildcats will be able to look back on the season overall with pride as they finished with an 11-10 overall record, their first winning record since the 2011 season.
It was a fine season indeed, but Tuesday night’s game will be one that Wilmington would rather forget. The 43rd seeded Wildcats did their best to match up against the 22nd seeded Buccaneers, but after falling into a 16-point halftime deficit at 42-26, the Wildcats saw Bedford extend their lead to 25 points at 66-41 at the end of three quarters on their way to the 42-point win.
Wilmington had actually cut the Bedford lead to 11 points early in the third quarter, but from there on, it was all Bedford, making for an extremely long second half for the Wildcats.
“After we cut the lead to eleven, it just seemed like we couldn’t get a stop,” Wilmington coach Dennis Ingram said. “I think Bedford had something like five possessions in a row where they scored to blow the game open again and that was just a backbreaker for the kids.”
Ingram and his coaching staff knew heading into the game that Bedford, who plays in the rugged Dual County League, would be a tough team to beat, and they turned out to be just as good as advertised.
“They were a big, tough team and they were very athletic,” Ingram said. “Me and my assistants watched a ton of film on Bedford and we felt like we had a pretty good idea of what they could do to hurt us, and as it turned out, that is exactly how they hurt us.”
Specifically, the Bucs used their inside game and their size advantage to make life very difficult for the Wildcats, scoring 37 two point baskets on the night, many of them on second chance points.
Wilmington was led by an 18-point effort by senior guard Tommy Mallinson, giving him 1,057 points in his Wildcats career, while several other seniors also played well in their final games in a Wildcat uniform. Will Stuart chipped in with ten points, while Luke Murphy and Tyler Rourke had seven each.
In addition to those four players, four other Wildcats, Edward Ricupero, Nathaniel Rebiskas, Gavin Erickson and Will Doucette also wrapped up their careers on Tuesday night.
“They are a great group of kids and I am going to miss being around them, and that goes for all of the kids,” Ingram said. “I was talking about it with my assistant coaches. I mean, we started the Monday after Thanksgiving and here we are in March. It’s a long season and we have had some great times together and we are going to miss them.”
His seniors, in particular will be missed for all they gave to the program throughout their careers.
“These guys have been with the program for three or four years and have given us everything they have, regardless of what our record was some of those years,” Ingram said. “They were great kids to be around. They have been a pleasure to coach.”
After qualifying for the tournament with a .500 or better record for the first time since 2015, and finishing with a winning record for the first time since 2011, the Wildcats must now look ahead to next season where they will need to replace that talented group of seniors.
Some of the players Ingram and the Wildcats will be counting on will be sophomores Austin Harper and Ben Marvin, as well as freshman Ayden Balter, among others.
“We have some good young kids and there will be some good opportunities for them to get some playing time,” Ingram said. “They will need to keep working to get stronger and get better in the off-season, but if they do that, they will have a great opportunity to get a lot of playing time.”
