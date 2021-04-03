WILMINGTON – When there's ten individual events and two relays, it's safe to say that you need all hands on deck when it comes to competing in a track-and-field meet.
Despite having just 21 members on the team, the Wilmington High girls squad somehow has come out of the gate flying, posting another win.
On a gorgeous Saturday morning, the Wildcats edged out Wakefield, 55-45, in a Middlesex League Freedom Division contest held at the Frank Kelley track.
The Wildcats are now 2-0 on the season.
“Wakefield is always a tough team and we knew we had our hands full,” said head coach Brian Schell. “They have far more depth and experience than Burlington so we knew we were in for a battle. The meet ended up being tied heading into the relays and the team was ready for it. We prepared for it to come down to the wire and the girls were ready.”
The score was 45-45 with the 4x200 and the 4x400 relays remaining. The 4x200 was first and the team of Madison Mulas, Alison Doherty, Molly MacDonald and Kaitlyn Doherty, Alison's older sister, got the call.
“It was a battle to the finish line,” said Schell, as Wilmington combined for a time of 1:56. “Madison had a strong start giving us a step ahead handing off to Alison. She took off strong but unable to hold on handing the baton to Molly about five yards back. She too ran strong, not losing any ground and I knew Kaitlyn would put us back in contention. Kaitlyn as well looked solid taking the lead 75 meters in and hanging on giving us the win by only one second. The girls looked great and clearly a valiant effort.”
Now with the five point lead, if Wakefield won the last event the 4x400, the meet would end in a tie. And no one likes ties. The foursome of Angie Zaykovskaya, Katie McLaughlin, Maggie Bourgeois and Amanda Broussard made sure that the 'Cats would be adding to the left hand column, not adding a third column onto their team record with the win, clocked at 4:32.
“I knew we had the stronger 4x400 team and with Angie Zaykovskaya starting off, she gave us a solid lead handing off to Katie,” said Schell. “After that, we never looked back as the lead increased each leg from Maggie to Amanda and overtaking Wakefield by thirteen seconds. Much like the 4x200, these girls also looked solid and had a valiant effort.”
One girl from each of those relay teams, Kaitlyn Doherty and Zaykovskaya, already had busy days, which makes their performances down the stretch that much more impressive. Doherty had already taken ten points, winning the 55-meter dash at 7.1 seconds and taking the long jump at 14-1.50. She finished it up with a 27.72 split in the relay, giving her 11.25 of the team's 55 points on the day.
“Both meets now Kaitlyn has looked solid in the dash, taking first both times,” said Schell. “She has great reaction to the gun and her power through the line is great too. While not her best long jump, she still managed some good attempts to get the points we needed. While anchoring the relay as well, she just took off on their leader and battled to the finish line simple showing great strength on top of that speed.”
As for Zaykovskaya, she continues to make giant strides. She took first in the 600-meter event with a personal best time of 1:49.7.
“Both meets now Angie has pushed a personal record in the 600. She managed to get out slower than last time, but finished strong overall. She progressed by at the perfect time heading into the last 200-meters and battled to the end winning by a stride. It was great to see her carry that momentum heading into the relay. She fought strong again there as well building a comfortable lead for the others.”
The other first places came from Kayla Flynn in the high jump, clearing 4-8, Celia Kulis with a personal record of 9.3 seconds in the 55-meter hurdles, and Amanda Broussard in the 300-meters with a time of 43.7 seconds.
Flynn picked up a second in the hurdles with a best time of 9.9, Kulis was second in the high jump clearing 4-8, and Flynn also picked up a third in the long jump at 12-8.50. The three of them combined for 22 of the team's points.
McLaughlin also grabbed a second in the 1,000 with a time of 3:27.
Rounding out the scoring with third places included double-duty from Shea Cushing in the mile (6:10) and two-mile (personal best of 13:13), Mallory Brown in the 1,000 (3:37), Maggie Bourgeois in the high jump (4-2) and Alison Doherty with a personal record in the dash at 7.8 seconds.
“We have Melrose this Saturday and they are the defending Freedom Division champs. They are a very tough team and even stronger than Wakefield,” said Schell.
