Almost 20 residents of Tewksbury and Wilmington participated in the 44th Pan Mass Challenge on Aug. 5 and 6.
The PMC has a goal to raise $70 million for cancer research and patient care this year. After the ride on Aug. 5 and 6, the fund-raising is just under $55 million.
The PMC’s total contribution was $970 million since 1980 prior to this year’s ride.
As the nation’s single most successful athletic fundraiser, the fully supported bike-a-thon includes one and two-day routes, from 25 to 211 miles, designed to cater to all levels of cycling and fund-raising ability.
For the 17th consecutive year, 100 percent of every rider-raised dollar will be donated directly to Dana-Farber to support lifesaving cancer research and treatment. The PMC accounts for more than 60 percent of the Jimmy Fund’s annual revenue as Dana-Farber’s largest single contributor.
“The steadfast commitment of the PMC community year after year continues to inspire me,” said Billy Starr, founder and executive director of the PMC. “With our sights set on a record-breaking fundraising goal for PMC 2023, I’m grateful for the continued support from all PMC riders, volunteers, donors, and sponsors and I can’t wait to see everyone out on the road together this August.”
Riders and volunteers travel from 43 states and eight countries to participate in PMC Ride Weekend festivities in Massachusetts. Most participate in honor of a family member or friend fighting cancer, and 950 riders and volunteers are cancer survivors or current patients, considered Living Proof of the PMC mission. There are also 150 Dana-Farber employees committed to the cause as riders and volunteers, in some cases to fund their own cancer research.
Five Tewksbury residents hopped onto their bicycles for the event including:
• Glenn Carlson
• Nicole Fields
• Leah Foley
• Joe Galluzzo
• Jeff Murzycki
Murzycki completed his third ride, his second from Sturbridge to Provincetown as a member of Team Velominati.
“My push for this worthy cause was losing my mother after a short battle with Esophageal cancer in 2018 at the age of 64,” Murzycki said.
Murzycki dedicated this year’s ride to three people, his boss and longtime friend, Mark Shaye who is in the midst of a three-year battle with Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL).
His son Braden’s good friend who has spent the summer between 6th and 7th grade undergoing chemo for bone cancer.
His wife’s aunt who is fighting an aggressive form of glioblastoma and is under hospice care.
“Pan Mass has turned into a family event for the Murzyckis,” he said. “My son Braden completed his second kid’s PMC this summer in Concord, my wife Tammy, tirelessly fund-raised for both Braden and my youngest son Spencer has been an outstanding cheerleader and helps his brother run a bake sale each year to raise money. This has turned into a great opportunity to discuss cancer and the loss of loved ones from this disease, while providing them an outlet to help make a difference.”
Murzycki’s profile page is: https://profile.pmc.org/JM1101.
Eleven Wilmington residents that participated include:
• Matthew Couture
• Carl Crupi
• Lewis Forman
• Joseph Gimilaro
• David Lozzi
• Kevin Pruslin
• Michael Settipani
• Michelle Silva
• Keith Simmons
• Susan Spousta
• James White
Simmons completed his first PMC.
“It was awesome,” he said. “It was such an inspirational ride, I had a great time. I had the opportunity to chat with some riders and hearing their “why” and how many times they’ve participated in the PMC was really cool. My goal was to raise 2K and with all the support, I was able to raise nearly 5K. I will definitely be back to do the PMC next year and every year after that.”
Simmons remembered a moment toward the end of his ride.
“Just before the finish line, we rode through a line of photos of people who have received treatment at Dana Farber Cancer Institute,” he said. “It was a great reminder of who we were riding for and nice way to finish the day. Today I’m full of gratitude and humbled by the experience. I can’t wait until next year.”
Simmons has an older sister that is a breast cancer survivor and several close friends and mentors who are survivors as well.
“I ride in honor of them, they inspire me a great deal,” he said. “I’ve had so many people help me on my path so it’s feels very good to do something like this for such a great cause.”
Donations can still be sent to Simmons at https: //donate.pmc.org/KS0510.
Silva also participated in her first ride.
“I ride for those who can’t,” she said. “I ride because I can and there will be a day when I can’t anymore.
(The PMC) raises essential money for Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.”
Silva speaks from first-hand experience. In 2018, she started working at Dana-Farber in the Cell Manipulation Core Facility.
“While this is only one department of many, we all have the same mission,” she said. “We help patients every day, and are constantly working towards new ways to help even more.”
Silva was a member of Team Wilson Farm in Lexington.
Silva’s PMC ID is MS0861 and the direct page to donate is https://profile.pmc.org/MS0861
For more information on the Pan-Mass Challenge, visit www.pmc.org.
Riders can still accept donations and can easily be found on the website.
