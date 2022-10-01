WILMINGTON – If you exclude the 2020 abbreviated COVID season with all of the rule changes, the last win for the Wilmington High School Boys Soccer team came on September 18th of 2019, a 1-0 decision over Burlington.
Wilmington closed out the rest of that season with an 0-11-1 mark, finished 2021 with an 0-15-3 record and started this season out 0-4-1.
Led by a pair of goals and an assist by striker Dan Lagunilla, the Wildcats broke a 34 game winless streak (0-29-5) with a 3-1 Middlesex League Freedom Division victory over Watertown held at Alumni Field.
“The win was a long time coming,” said head coach Steve Scanlon. “It was great to see the players excited after the match. Confidence can be a huge factor in winning games. Hopefully we can use this as a springboard for winning some more games and qualify for the state tournament.”
Lagunilla got things going early scoring the game's first goal, a header, which came in front of the Red Raiders net off a redirected clear out from one of its players.
Then in the 33rd minute, Lagunilla put a shot on net and the rebound came out to Ryan Willson, who drove it home for what turned out to be the game winner.
Watertown did get one back before the end of the first half, and then Wilmington put the game away in the second half as Lagunilla scored an unassisted goal in the 56th minute to make it 3-1.
Keeper Cooper Loisel made three saves in the net to earn the win.
“We continue to play strong defense with Robert Elliot, Ethan Kennedy, Aidan Burke, Pat LeBlanc and Junior Da Silva all contributing quality minutes. Ryan Willson and Charlie Rosa had strong games in midfield,” said Scanlon.
Wilmington was slated to play Melrose on Tuesday but the game was postponed due to poor field conditions as well officiating issues. No make-up date has been announced yet. Wilmington will travel to Burlington on Thursday as well as to Lexington on Monday with both games starting at 4:15.
GIRLS SOCCER
The Wilmington High School Girls' Soccer team grabbed two wins this past week, beating Watertown, 1-0, last Thursday and then edging out Melrose, 3-2 on Tuesday night at home.
The two wins makes it three-out-of-four for the 'Cats, who are now 3-3-1 on the season. In their three wins, the 'Cats have outscored opponents 9-2.
In the win over Melrose, the 'Cats received three goals from three different players. In the 23rd minute of the first half, Molly MacDonald found the back of the net on an assist from Alli Ganley.
The score remained 1-0 through halftime, but Melrose grabbed one to tie it up, only before Jill Collins netted one on a set-up by Julia Archer coming in the 15th minute of the second half to go up 2-1.
Later on, with about 13 minutes left in the game, Archer scored with an assist going to Alli McElligott for what turned out to be the game winner.
Melrose scored with five minutes left to cut it to 3-2 but never really had any legitimate chances to score after that.
“Tonight's game was special not only because it was Melrose’s first loss, but it was the first time that we showed our potential as a team,” said Wilmington head coach Sue Hendee. “We have been playing every game with great intensity, but we really connected well as a team and showed composure against Melrose. We are getting goals and assists from many different players; veteran and new players alike. I love the balance in scoring that we have shown. Our defense has been solid and we have many of them who are putting in 80 tough minutes of play.”
Wilmington moved its game against Burlington from Thursday night to Friday afternoon so the entire team could go to Boston College and watch former soccer star Olivia Wingate, who is tearing it up as a striker for the Notre Dame University's women's team. On Monday night, Wilmington will host Lexington at 7 pm.
“It has been nice getting two wins in a row, and we hope the momentum carries us through Friday’s game at Burlington and next week against the Liberty Division teams,” said Hendee.
FIELD HOCKEY
After losing five straight games and being outscored 13-2 during that stretch, the Wilmington High School Field Hockey team desperately needed a win last Wednesday.
To do that, they had to beat Stoneham, at their place and on their grass field.
“That's tough to transition when you play every other game on turf and then you go to grass,” said head coach Leanne Ebert. “It's an advantage to Stoneham and a disadvantage to every other team that plays there. We practiced on a grass field the day before to get ready, but it's tough.”
Despite the losing streak, being on the road and playing on the grass field, the Wildcats pulled through coming away with a 1-0 victory over the Spartans, which at the time improved their record to 2-5 on the season, before falling to Watertown, 7-0, two days later.
“We went out there and worked really hard. The players did everything that we had talked about in the prior practices. We certainly were glad to come out with the win,” said Ebert.
The game was scoreless through the first period and Wilmington scored the lone goal of the game at the 8:16 mark of the second period as Ava DeProfio set up Caitlin George, who drove home the game winning shot.
From there, the teams went back and forth with a handful of scoring chances. Then in the final few minutes, Stoneham really put forth a lot of pressure.
“It got pretty intense in the final few minutes and all the way down to the final few seconds,” said Ebert. “Stoneham was chomping at the bit to score. They had the ball within our circle that entire time, and luckily we didn't get called for any infractions and luckily Stoneham didn't score.”
Goalie Gracy Giammarco made all five saves to record her second career win and first career shut out.
“I think she's been doing a great job. Stepping in to that position as an underclassmen is hard,” said Ebert. “That position is one of leadership and that can be difficult to be vocal and so forth as a new varsity player and as an underclassmen. But we have such a great group of young ladies, so they all want to make Gracy as comfortable as possible. Gracy is getting better as being more vocal because she's getting more comfortable back there. On top of everything, she has a great attitude, works very hard, she's asking a lot of questions and she's receptive to feedback.”
Wilmington faced Melrose on Wednesday with results not known as of presstime and then will host Burlington on Friday night at 6 pm and also host Lexington on Monday afternoon at 4 pm.
