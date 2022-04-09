WILMINGTON – For many different reasons, last year was a tough season for the Wilmington High School Baseball team. The Wildcats finished the regular season with a 2-10 record, before playing two additional games in the Open State Tournament, beating Bedford, before losing to North Reading to finish at 3-11 overall.
Now a year later, head coach Aldo Caira is thrilled with what he's seen thus far in the pre-season. He thinks there's certainly potential for things to turn around, hopefully with more victories, but more importantly getting back to Wildcat Baseball.
“We are pretty young experience wise, but we've got mostly a junior and senior (oriented) team, as well as a sophomore and a freshman,” he said during last Thursday's photo day session. “I think the difference is this team compared to last year's team is we've got kids who are baseball players. I can already see (this year's team) meshing. It's just going to be a better season this year. I don't know how many games we're going to win, but I think we'll be competitive.
“We scrimmaged North Andover (last Wednesday) and we lost 8-4 and we were actually ahead in the game before we started to make some changes. We held our own.”
At the time of the interview, the team didn't even have a full practice together, so Caira knew that after a few days on a dry field, that defensive and offensive line-ups would fall into place.
“We had one day where we found some dry grass in the outfield and our guys shagged fly balls and we were able to take an infield on the grass, so we really haven't had any time out here (to practice),” he said.
That being said, he decided on the 13 member team, which consists of six seniors, four juniors, two sophomores and a freshman. Of the 13, there seems to be a large group of kids who can throw.
“We have a lot of arms. We don't have anyone throwing in the high 80s or low 90s, but we've got (multiple) guys, who are going to have to learn that they need to throw strikes,” said Caira. “That's what hurt us against North Andover is we allowed a lot of walks. They need to throw strikes.”
The two experienced pitchers are senior co-captain Joe Dynan and junior Jacob Roque. The two of them were a terrific combination in the team's state tournament win over Bedford.
“Dynan, is a senior captain (so he'll go in the opener) but I think it's 1A and 1B between he and Jacob. They'll both see the majority of the time on the mound,” said Caira.
Senior Jack Toomey will be the team's third starter, and then freshman Jayden Balter, sophomore Austin Harper and juniors Patrick Stokes and Michael Monteforte all will be in the mix as well.
Caira said that he plans on a three-person rotation between pitcher/shortstop/third between Dynan, Roque and Toomey, depending on who is pitching.
The other lock is at catcher, where senior co-captain Matt Vinal returns with his powerful bat and sweet left-handed swing. He is the team's top offensive guy, and Caira knows there's potential for others to shine, but obviously with one scrimmage and no real practices, he needs to see more.
“At this point, I don't know much yet (with our offense), but North Andover only had five hits and we had ten, so I was real happy with that especially it being the first time we have seen any live pitching out of the batting cage,” he said. “Vinal crushed the ball. He had a two-run triple in the first inning and then he hit a gap single, to drive in two more runs. He already looks to be in mid-season form.
“Harper and Balter swing nice bats and they're going to have to get used to the varsity pace (but should be fine). I can see some early season struggles for us (as a team), but I think once we get going and get a few games under our belts, get a little confidence, we should be OK.”
Balter along with senior Brian Curdo will see time at first. Brett Ebert and Monteforte are battling it out for second base, and the outfield will consist of Harper, seniors Nate Packer and Liam Dwyer, as well as Stokes. Sophomore Lars Ostebo will also be looking to crack the line-up.
With 13 players and a small handful with varsity experience, Caira thinks the 'Cats can and will compete in the tough Middlesex League Conference.
“I am really looking forward to this year. Last year I kept way too many seniors and some of them just wanted to go through the motions,” said Caira, who added WCTV's Sports Guru Jim Boyle as his new JV Coach. “This year's team is different. We're just carrying thirteen guys and I'm not sure what to think about that, but I do know that a lot of kids will play.”
Wilmington opened the season on Monday with a 3-2 loss to Reading, and hosted Winchester on Wednesday with results not known as of presstime. The week will continue with a stop at Arlington on Thursday before coming home Tuesday to face Wakefield (4:15 pm).
As always, the 'Cats will face the ML D2 teams twice each and that includes Wakefield, Stoneham, Watertown, Burlington and Melrose, and then the D1 teams one time each and that's Reading, Winchester, Arlington, Lexington, Woburn and Belmont.
In addition are four non-league games, two with Dracut and then two in the annual Scanlon Tournament, the first with Matignon.
Reading 3, Wilmington 2
The 'Cats opened the season with a tough, but extremely competitive loss to Reading. The Rockets took a 3-0 lead, scoring a run in the first and two more in the second, and then went the last four without a run. Dynan went the distance on the mound, giving up four hits, three walks and he struck out seven.
Trailing 3-0, the 'Cats finally got something going in the top of the fourth. After two walks and a single by Balter, pinch-hitter Stokes was robbed on what appeared to be a bases clearing extra base hit, but Reading's right fielder made a tremendous highlight reel diving catch, according to Caira.
In the fifth inning, Curdo led off with a single up the middle. Ebert came in to pinch run and he advanced to third on a double by Toomey. Dynan then drove Ebert in on a RBI groundout to make it 3-1.
Later on in the inning, with two outs, Roque drove the ball and the center fielder made a great grab. Caira said he thought the ball popped out and hit the ground, but the umpire ruled it a catch and the inning ended.
In the sixth, Harper singled and was moved to third on a double by Balter. Stokes then drove in Harper with a sacrifice fly making it 3-2.
In the seventh, the 'Cats rally fell just short. With one out and the bases empty, Dynan singled. He was erased at second on a fielder's choice groundout off the bat of Monteforte, but on the throw to first, the ball tipped off the first baseman's glove and out of play, moving Monteforte to second. He then moved up to third on alert base running on a short passed ball, but was stranded at the bag.
Wilmington outhit Reading 6-4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.