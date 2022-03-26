WILMINGTON — In terms of just wins and losses, the Wilmington High Girls Junior Varsity A (JVA) Basketball team certainly had their share of struggles this season, as they battled their way to a 3-13 record with a few games canceled either due to COVID or inclement weather. But in terms of gaining valuable experience that will help them as they head to the varsity level in the coming years, the season was a great success under the direction of coach Don Cowden.
“Despite the ups and downs of the season it’s important to remember that we learned some valuable lessons along the way,” Cowden said. “One of the great things about sports, is that there’s always room for improvement, we can all work on doing something just a little better. When everyone does that, the results can be amazing — and if there’s one thing I learned about this team, is that there isn’t anyone on the team that wouldn’t give their all for the team.”
The Wildcats, whose eight member roster included two sophomores and six freshman made tremendous strides from the beginning of the season to the end, with sophomores Isabel Jordan and Grace Walsh, along with freshmen Jill Collins, Arianna Cook, Kimmy Kane, Maddie Krueger, Kiersten Moore and Mia Vacha each showing great progress as the season wore on.
That progress was evident for the Wildcats in a mid-season over Amesbury, as well as in a late season loss on the road against traditional Middlesex League power Burlington.
“While we didn’t win as many games as we wanted, nevertheless, there were some highlights along the way. The best win for this team was on the road at Amesbury where the team showed how to nail down a win,” Cowden said. “But the team's most complete game was the second game against Burlington. By far it was the most well-rounded team effort. Though it was a loss, I was very proud of the team and their character. Memorably mid-season, we set a goal for the girls prior to a game, which they achieved. That resulted in some blue hair and tense moments for me.”
One of the things that Cowden and his players enjoyed about this season was a return to at least some semblance of normalcy. After having a combined JVA and JVB team last season due to low numbers, the Wildcats were once again able to field two separate teams this season. That, along with a somewhat less restrictive playing environment was welcome news to players and coaches.
“Having a somewhat more ‘normal’ season, (even though masks were required,) made a difference for the girls,” Cowden said. “I respect all of them for giving their all during this trying time.”
Cowden respects his players for their efforts, but he is also not surprised by it, as that kind of effort was indicative of what he saw all season from his players.
“If anything, this group of girls proved resilient as well as adaptable in many situations. They work hard weather it was in practice or during games,” Cowden said. “I never once questioned their heart. The team brought it win or lose.”
And while Cowden and his players certainly wish that a few more of their games were wins, it is not the wins and losses that they will look back on in years to come when thinking about this team.
“There’s an old saying that “it matters not if you win or lose, but how you play the game,” Cowden said. “And it’s been a privilege to be associated with a group who plays the game with such heart.”
JVB GIRLS BASKETBALL
If the first signs of an improving program are indeed shown at the youngest levels, then the future of the Wilmington High Girls Basketball program certainly appears to be bright, as the Wildcats JVB squad recently wrapped up a very impressive 10-5 season under the direction of coach Charles Cann, despite having a very inexperienced roster heading into the season.
“(Finishing) 10-5 is a great record, especially having pretty much all eighth graders who we were lucky enough to play. We had 14 players in total who all worked hard, were leaders by example, and never backed down,” Cann said. “This team was so strong willed and fun to work with. We had some laughs and fun practices for sure, but I knew when it was time to learn and be ready for a game this team would always be ready.”
As young as they were, that was one of the most impressive parts of the season for Cann, was that his team always seemed to be prepared for each and every game, regardless of the opposition, which is something that Cann feels like will bode well for the future of the program.
“I never worried about us coming out flat because there are just too many great players who care about the game of basketball,” Cann said. “The improvement from all players in just three months together shows what they are capable of going forward. Proud would be an understatement. I look forward to seeing where our program goes in the near future with these young ladies.”
In a season that included ten wins, obviously there were some big wins along the way, and that was certainly the case for this group of Wildcats. But there were a couple of those victories that stood out among the rest to Cann, particularly a pair of wins over non-league rival St. Mary’s of Lynn. At the varsity level St, Mary’s girls sports are consistently among the best in the state, and that certainly appeared to the be the case at the JV level as well the first time the Wildcat faced them early in the season when the lost on the road by 26 points
But that was the only time the Wildcats would lose to St. Mary’s as they won the next two matchups with their powerful opponents.
“There were so many games where this team fought to the end and pulled out a close win. In particular I would say the two wins against St. Mary's,” Cann said. “Our road game with them was a real shock for what high school basketball looks like for the eighth graders we had playing. We had a chance to play them two more times and with the toughness we have on this team I knew we would battle back. Pulling out two close wins against a team that does that to you can be difficult, but with this roster there was no doubt they wouldn't fold or let it linger.”
While the Wildcats got contributions throughout their roster on their way to their successful season, but a few players did stand out, including freshman Leah Murphy and eighth grader Erin McCarthy, as well as freshmen Leah Langone and Charlotte Forcina.
Leah Murphy and Erin were outstanding this year. The relentless style of defense from Erin proved massive as well as her court vision. Leah on offense being able to shoot and create for herself as well as her basketball IQ is something that cannot be taught,” Cann said. Leah Langone is just a pure leader. She brings a level of calmness to the team during close games and was always somebody we looked at to lead. Charlotte was also just pure energy. She brings heart to every game and her body language shows that her will to win is unmatched.”
That foursome was hardly alone, however, as Cann felt that the entire team played a role in the team’s success.
All of the girls contributed so much to the team that it would almost be unfair to leave anybody out,” Cann said. “There is more than one future varsity player on this team for sure, and getting an extra year to get their feet wet will benefit them so much. This program is lucky to have a handful of young ladies for the next four years here.”
In addition to the players mentioned above, other key players for the Wildcats included eighth graders Gianna DeMedeiros, Ali McElligott, Summer Sands and Mackenzie Weatherbee.
“This was just a great team to coach, one of the most fun and hard working teams I have been able to coach in over 13 years around the game at different levels,” Cann said. “I will miss having this exact roster, but look forward to seeing them all grow as student athletes and cannot wait to work with them as the assistant on the varsity under Coach (Jessica) Robinson who has done an amazing job year after year.”
JV BOYS BASKETBALL
The Wilmington High Boys Junior Varsity Basketball team struggled at times this season on their way to a 5-13 record under the direction of coach Patrick Taylor, but many members of the Wildcats squad made some great improvements in their game, improvements which should pay off at the varsity level in the near future.
“This was easily one of the most enjoyable groups I have had the pleasure of coaching,” Taylor said. “They are a great group of kids who worked hard, always had positive attitudes and just made it fun coming to the gym every day.”
Among their five wins on the season was a very big one for the Wildcats against Triton in the later stages of the season when the Wildcats overcame a slow start to come away with a big victory.
We came out very sluggish at the start. We called a couple of timeouts very early, talked through some adjustments and then the guys just took off,” Taylor said. “We ended up winning pretty handily, but the best part of this game was watching every guy on the team contribute to the win. All of the guys on the team contributed in multiple ways throughout the season.”
Members of this year’s JV Boys Basketball team were all sophomores, including Aidan Burke, Luca Cudia, Christian Febbo, Jonathan Foresyth, Joseph Galvin, Andrew Maiella, Charles Rosa, Joseph Silva, Antonio Smolinsky and Noah Spencer.
Taylor was proud of the way his team battled through another unique season due to the restrictions placed on the team throughout the season.
“In my opinion there was no real difference between last year and this year in regards to the restrictions in playing because the kids still had to wear the masks for the duration of our season,” Taylor said. “I give the kid’s so much credit because they didn’t complain, always had them on at practices and games and just played through it. It was nice to be able to have a regular schedule of games and practices.”
In addition to being proud of his players, Taylor is also proud to be part of a program that has some great varsity players, including 1,000 point scorer Tommy Mallinson.
“Aside from coaching a really enjoyable group of kids, I want to make sure I recognize Tommy Mallinson’s accomplishment of scoring 1,000 points,” Taylor said. “It doesn’t feel like Tommy is getting the recognition he rightfully deserves compared to past 1,000 point scorers in Wilmington, but what he did was very special. Very much like Kylie DuCharme last year Tommy lost ten games his junior season due to the pandemic and was still able to reach that achievement, which is very difficult to do. He also should have been the MVP of the small schools in the league, but because of the politics of some of the schools in the league, the best player in the league was not chosen as the MVP.”
FRESHMAN BOYS BASKETBALL
Much like their junior varsity counterparts, the Wilmington High Freshman Boys Basketball team struggled to get into the win column consistently, earning a 3-12 record on the season. But also very much like the JV squad, they did see several players gain valuable experience that should pay off at the varsity level in the future.
“I feel like this team tried really hard, and they did what I asked them to do,” Wildcats coach Chris Frissore said. “It didn’t always click for them. Toward the end of the season, some things started to click and there were stretches where we looked really good.”
One of those games where the Wildcats looked particularly good was a late season game against a talented Burlington when they were able to redeem themselves against one of the better teams in the league after suffering a blowout loss early in the season against the Red Devils.
“The second time we played Burlington I thought we did a really good job. The beat us good the first time,” Frissore said. “But then we came out ready to play we broke the press with ease which we hadn’t been able to do all year and we scored well. They are a team that is really good at shooting the three and we hung in there with them.”
Several of the young Wildcats players showed great potential for the future, including Connor Lovell, Ben Jameison, Kyle Gaberee and Andrew Laquidara.
“Connor is very athletic and has a high motor. He’s always going 110 percent which is a blessing and a curse sometimes. But that motor got him a lot of rebounds and buckets,” Frissore said. “Ben started out a little tentative. But as the season went on, he got more aggressive and was very strong for us. Kyle was the big guy who did well defending the paint. And Andrew was very coachable and played outstanding on ball and team defense. All of these guys have things to work on, and if they do, they can surely play varsity someday.”
Other members of the Wilmington High Boys Freshman Basketball team included Kenneth Brantley, Ethan Schoenholtz, Ian Perdraza-Mayorga, Ashvin Baker, Marvins Jean, Shane Tassone and Nicholas Corsetti.
BOYS JV ICE HOCKEY
In a season filled with bumps in the road with everything from canceled games due to COVID, to limited rosters due to injuries, the Wilmington High Boys Junior Varsity Hockey team still battled their way through a fun and challenging season, although the wins were not as plentiful as they would have liked.
“Our record did not indicate our commitment to continuous improvement or becoming better players every day,” Wildcats coach David Cloutier said. “The players dedicated themselves at every practice by focusing on skill development and learning the Wildcats offensive and defensive systems. The team’s commitment to continuous improvement was rewarded during the second half of the season as we were very competitive against the top teams within the Middlesex League. “
The season did feature many highlights along the way for the Wildcats, including hat tricks by both Daniel Laqunilla as well as Ryan Weinstein, while goalie Tyler Marinho also played very well throughout the season, with the entire team showing tremendous dedication despite their struggles to get into the win column as often as they would have liked.
Their dedication was rewarded in a late season game against Shawsheen Tech, where the Wildcats were was down by one goal with five seconds left in the game. With the faceoff in the Shawsheen end, Joe Malvone won the draw and directed the puck toward the goal and Brennan Walsh, who was determined to get to the rebound, scored with less than one second left to tie the game.
Marinho was also outstanding in that game between the pipes for the Wildcats, continuing a trend that carried on throughout the season.
“Many opposing coaches commented on the play of Tyler,” Cloutier said. “It is fair to say that Tyler will have a great opportunity to compete for the varsity next season.”
Due to the aforementioned injuries and COVID, the Wildcats were forced to adjust their lineup on the fly throughout the season, and a number of players including Kyle Spinney, Dean Ciampa, Nicholas DiGiovanni, Derek Sun, Vibhush Sivakumar and Aadarssh Sivakumar were asked to play positions out of their comfort zone. “They accepted these challenges with a positive attitude knowing this is what’s needed and best for team,” Cloutier said.
Cloutier felt that the Wildcats skill development continuously improved throughout the season including their skating, passing, shooting, ice awareness and implementing the Wildcat way, showing signs of a bright future with the Wildcat program for many players.
“There are a number of forwards and defensemen that have put themselves in a position to compete next season at the varsity level including Brennan Walsh, Tyler Florencio, Jacob Tucker, Daniel Laqunilla, Andrew Chisholm, Joseph Melvone, Ryan Weinstein, Clyde Lambert and Zachary Guyette,” Cloutier said.
Regardless of their won-loss record, or whatever the future holds for them in the future of the Wilmington High Hockey program, Cloutier was proud to coach this group of players this season.
“On a personal note, I would like to thank the players for their dedication, commitment to the team environment and for always giving me their very best at every practice and game,” Cloutier said.
