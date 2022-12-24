WILMINGTON – As far as team success goes, the Wilmington High School wrestling squad has had a rocky start to their season, dropping matches against all of the five teams they’ve faced thus far in their respective meets.
On Saturday, the Wildcats looked to improve both on the team and individual front at the 34th annual Sons of Italy Tournament held at the Shriners Auditorium.
Out of 19 teams competing at the varsity level, Wilmington took 16th place, followed by a 14th place finish at the junior varsity level.
Though their team finish may not suggest a successful day on the mats, the individual matches tell a different narrative.
“The two kids that placed were Julien Cella and Nick Iascone, pretty much our big leaders on the team,” said assistant coach Peter Mitchell. “(They’ve) been working really hard. They both really deserved everything that they (accomplished today).”
Cella placed fourth in the 145 weight class, starting as the fourth seed in the tournament. He beat Dedham’s Ethan Pendleton in a 7-0 decision to start his day, followed by a 9-6 decision win against Canton’s Max Kupferman. In the semifinals against Shawsheen’s Caleb Caceres, Cella had to forfeit due to injury, ultimately ending his first place hopes.
Nikolaos Iascone also had a solid day for the Wildcats, winning three consecutive matches in the loser’s bracket by pin after an opening round defeat to Brookline’s Jamie Evarts 17-1. He went on to pin Ryan Fleming of Tewksbury at 3:38, Zachary Hashley of Gloucester at 0:38, and Cole Lintner of Whittier Tech at 3:33.
He also defeated Hope’s Daniel Genao 4-2 before losing to Jason Belkus of Central Catholic in his final contest of the tournament.
“Nick lost the first match, tough loss at the beginning (and) had a really hard road to take third and fourth today,” said Mitchell. “He got a default at the end there because his opponent got injured. He had wrestled a maximum of five matches today and you are only allowed to wrestle five matches, so he defaulted for third and fourth place which is a good day for him after he didn’t even place here last year. He’s been one of our strong leaders here in the room.”
Elijah Valdivieso was the final Wildcat to wrestle in the varsity tournament, unfortunately dropping the two matches he competed in. Jeremy Rousseau of Whittier Tech pinned Valdivieso at 1:44 in his first match of the day, and then went on to drop his consolation match to Reynaldo Lopez of Saugus/Peabody by a pin at 2:42. However, given Valdivieso’s circumstances, Mitchell is proud of his efforts.
“He faced some tough kids,” said Mitchell. “The 220-pound division is a very tough weight class at this tournament. I don’t know what the (Saugus/Peabody) kid was ranked, but the (Saugus/Peabody) kid and the Whittier (Tech) kid, he faced both of those kids this year (already) and they are just solid, solid (wrestlers). I think it was a good experience for him.
“We knew it was going to be a tough day for him battling a knee injury that he had, but he battled through it well. So I’m very impressed, he’s one of our leaders in the room as well.”
Most of Wilmington’s roster wrestled down in the JV tournament, as many of them are first year wrestlers. Both head coach Kevin Riley and Mitchell believed it would be in their best interest to welcome themselves to this tournament at the JV level. In the end, Mitchell believes that was the right decision, as five of those seven Wildcats placed in the tournament.
“It was just a great learning day for us,” said Mitchell. “We had Hannah Bryson with her first win of the season, and I could just tell that it meant a lot to her. She, along with everybody else, has worked so hard, and we ask a lot from the wrestling team.”
Bryson finished in sixth place in the 132 weight class, going 2-1 on the day. Her first match was a loss to Declan Monahan of Canton by pin that sent her to the consolation bracket where she picked up her first win against Aaron Stadnyck of Tewksbury in a 9-6 decision. Her final matchup was a 14-2 loss to Joe Aiello of Gloucester.
Another successful day held by Clyde Lambert, who took home a second place finish.
“We had Clyde Lambert, he took second today,” said Mitchell. “(He’s a) first year wrestler, and for somebody to come in and take second in a JV tournament, it’s great. It’s a great experience for them. You can see that his strength and his confidence just grew by the day.”
Lambert, at 182, won his first three matches of the day against Luca Kovacev of Winchester by pin at 0:31, Adonis Valenzuela of Salem by pin at 0:26, and Michael Sullivan of Shawsheen by pin at 0:35. His domination was cut short in the finals where he fell in a 3-0 decision to Natick’s Sean Keady.
Also finishing in second was Michael Ings in the 220 weight class.
“(He) just had a great day himself,” said Mitchell. “(He) wrestled a lot, (and) you can tell he’s starting to pick up moves and (it was) just a good, solid learning day for him.”
Ings pinned his first two opponents, starting with a pin against Roman Steine of Salem at 2:48 and Jack Ansac of Shawsheen at 2:46. Ings was eventually pinned in the finals by Logan Hauck of Whittier Tech at 2:16.
One more Wildcat notched a second place finish on Saturday. Mason Kwiatkowski at the 120 weight class defeated Jack Cooke of Whittier Tech in a 10-6 decision, but fell to Tewksbury’s Brooke Lightfoot in the finals by pin at 0:36.
At 152, Evan Woltang had no luck in his matches, falling by pin to Tewksbury’s Colin Todd at 0:42 and Samuel Rodriguez of Gloucester by pin at 0:30 in the consolation bracket.
At 195, Ryan Watson fell to Konstantinos Stamoulis of Whittier Tech by pin at 0:55 and Jackson Magee of Essex Tech/Masco Co-Op by pin at 2:51.
Jonathan Panatta had similar luck at 285, falling to Brennyn Rodrigues of Durfee by pin at 0:41 and Anthony Monteiro of Tewksbury by pin at 0:42.
Regardless of the outcomes, Mitchell is proud of the way his JV wrestlers competed throughout the day.
“This is a pretty prestigious tournament, so to place there, it’s a big deal,” said Mitchell. “It’s an accomplishment. So I can’t say enough about the hard work and the leadership that we’ve had so far in the season.”
Last Wednesday, the Wildcats traveled to reigning division three state champion Melrose for a dual meet heading into the Son’s of Italy Tournament. Wilmington ultimately fell by a score of 66-6.
The lone point scorer for Wilmington was Julien Cella at 145, where he defeated Quinn Fogarty by a score of 6-0 to put the Wildcats on the board.
Wilmington faced Wakefield on Wednesday for a dual meet with results not known as of presstime and that will be followed by Friday’s Framingham Tournament.
