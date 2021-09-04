WILMINGTON – Dating back to 1963, the first year of Wilmington Pop Warner, there was one football team of 22 players and it was coached by Rico Catalano and Dick Allard.
Through decades and decades, those numbers grew astronomically as the program had usually five or six teams, as well as five or six cheerleading teams. There were plenty of outstanding players and teams for years and years, that won all kinds of games, accolades and cheerleading competitions.
The last few years though, youth football numbers have dropped considerably, not just in Wilmington but across the state and the country. There's a number of reasons for it, but it's certainly alarming to say the least.
Last Thursday night, the Town Crier met up with Joe McCauley, who is an extremely busy man, to discuss the fate of the league and youth football in general. Besides his children being involved in athletics at the youth, high school and collegiate level, he serves as both the Wilmington Pop Warner League President as well as the head football coach of the Middle School Football program.
“It's hectic (for me) – it's like a second full-time job,” he said with a big laugh. “I've been doing it for so long, it seems like second nature. My phone has four different email accounts, so I answer emails from everybody. It's hectic, especially in August at the start of Pop Warner because there's a lot of paperwork involved, so come September 10th when we do certifications and I'm done with paperwork, it's like heaven. All of the Pop Warner coaches are USA Certified, it's actually a four-hour course and they go everything you can think of. It's yearly.”
As the president, McCauley oversees a program that has now dwindled down to two football teams – not counting the Middle School team which is complete (completely?) separate – and three cheerleading teams. The two football teams, the U10 and U8 teams were recently helped out by three additions each after Burlington had to fold those two teams from its program.
“Their U8 and U10 teams didn't have enough players so they contacted us and I said we will take them all. Anyone who wants to play, we'll take them. As you can see rosters for our teams were low anyway, as we were only at 16 apiece, so we're picking up three more for each team so that gives us a healthy numbers,” said McCauley. “So, we have two teams here the U8 and U10's and then the sixth, seventh and eighth graders are all together as part of the middle school team.”
Despite just two teams and low numbers, McCauley is elated that the season is finally here.
“We're excited to get the kids here. We have two teams so we're going to go with it. After a year-and-a-half of not being here, I have to do everything I can to get these kids back on the field playing football. The same with the cheerleaders. We have real good numbers with them, about 50 of them between three teams so the same thing with them, we want to do everything we can to get them back out here participating.
“Last year) was tough. We didn't have a season last year so coming into this year we said hopefully we'll get the numbers and we didn't know if we would get kids out or kids to register. It was slow going for a while and I kept it going, advertising through social media and kids were trickling in. Once we got 15 kids per each team, then we were a go, figuring that I'm going to keep it open all the way through September, just in case and I'll take anyone who shows up.”
The two teams are coached by Domenic Botticell for the U8 and veteran Steve Zella for the U10s.
“This is Dom's first year and typically you have the second graders coming back as third graders who played football but not this year,” explained McCauley. “Everyone on this year's team is brand new so you don't have that experience that you would with a second year kid. He's teaching everything new, all fundamentals, all about learning the game and just trying to get the kids up to speed because the first game of the season is September 12th.”
The two football teams will participate in Eastern Mass Football, playing eight games with the hopes of qualifying for the playoff rounds.
“Eastern Mass Pop Warner is the governing league so between all of the programs that have folded, all of the Eastern Mass teams now just play together as one league,” said McCauley. “Billerica and the some of those Merrimack Valley teams are part of our league, and then there's some Middlesex League teams like Reading, Woburn and Burlington.”
He was asked about the lack of numbers in his program, now with 38 combined.
“Woburn only has just U10 and U12 teams, Reading has just one team and then you go to Billerica and they have full teams across the board and then two other teams. Methuen is the same way and it's just different depending on the town. You go to some towns and they have 150 kids and you go to other towns and they got 30. It's just crazy how it works,” he answered.
Besides those two teams, is the Middle School program and numbers there are the complete opposite.
“The Middle School programs are thriving across the Middlesex League with 40 to 50 kids on each roster,” he said. “We have 42 here. Reading and Burlington are new this year and their rosters are the same size. This league is pretty popular around the Middlesex League towns.”
McCauley replaces Shawn Maguire, who held the spot for a few years and did a fantastic job.
“I originally (was the head coach) and then Shawn took over for two years and (take out second and) now I'm back coaching again,” said McCauley. “If you think about it, you had a high school coach of thirty years, so how many times do you get a high school football coach with that much experience coming in and coaching at the youth level? Having Shawn the last two years was so great. His group all graduated and are now in high school, so now there's a lot of new kids. Our first game is September 15th. We practice here at (Glen Road) because I need to be here, but we play our games at Yentile Park. It's easier for me since I do both, plus I need to be here in case there's any issues.”
Besides the football teams and players, the talented cheerleading teams are also back. Known for their National Championship titles over the past two decades, the girls are split into three teams coached by former WPW President Deb Smith, as well as Lauren Parisi and Krystle Valente.
“They are competing to go to Nationals in Florida, which will be in early December,” said McCauley, who later added that overall, “We're excited to get the kids back. I think the parents are excited to get the kids back. They have been here every night and there hasn't been any issues at all. We're excited and the kids are excited to be back out on the field and the cheerleaders are thrilled to be here.”
