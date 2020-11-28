WILMINGTON – In last week's Melrose Weekly News Sports Report, it stated that the winner of this past Saturday's contest between Melrose and Wilmington would be the Middlesex League Freedom Division Champion.
Well the two teams ended in a 1-1 tie, and after the game and before the Town Crier went to press on Tuesday with the Thanksgiving Holiday, it's believed that the two teams shared the league title, despite not playing the same amount of games.
"I don't know if we are (co-champs) and how it works," said head coach Sue Hendee. "I would think it would go by winning percentage, but it's a shame that both teams didn't play the same amount of games."
Athletic Director Mia Muzio said that there's a Middlesex League Athletic Director's Meeting on Tuesday so she hoped to get more clarity then. After the tie, Melrose ended the season with a 6-1-3 overall record, a .750 winning percentage. Wilmington ended with a 5-1-2 record, also a .750 winning percentage. The two teams tied in both outings this season so neither has an upper hand on head-to-head competition.
If this is the case and the 'Cats are crowned co-champs, it would the first league title since winning seven in a row from 2011-2017, and it would be the program's 10th league title (solo or shared) in program history, including two from the Cape Ann League back in 2003 and '04.
While the answer is not known on the league title ownership, one thing those who were on hand on Saturday know for sure was this was a championship-type game. It was intense, it was hard fought and both teams had ample amount of opportunities to come away with the win.
"There were certainly opportunities on both ends," said Hendee. "I don't think it was our most composed game. This game meant a lot to these girls and they were playing really, really hard so sometimes the composure breaks down."
Effort was never a problem for this team from the start of the delayed/abbreviated COVID season with all of the modifications and rule changes, to the final whistle on Saturday.
"There has not been a game all season that we lost or it was decided by the fact that we didn't play hard," said Hendee. "They played hard every single game and that's half of the battle. The two weeks off was tough to come back from and only having a couple of practices a week, even though it was helpful to prepare for the same team by playing them two games in a row.
“From a coach's perspective that was a little bit of good thing because it was fresh in your mind and you could make adjustments."
The game was scoreless after the first quarter. Wilmington senior goalie Tori Gemellaro did her part by making a nice sliding catch off the foot of Haley Smith from about 20 yards out.
In the final two minutes of that quarter, Jenna Sweeney took a loose ball that bounced past a defender, and came in to the left of the goalie but her shot sailed over the net.
Melrose went up 1-0 with 17:30 left in the second quarter as Lucy Hannon scored, and ten 12 minutes later, the 'Cats tied it up as junior Alyssa Granara's shot went off the goalie's fingertips and past the goal line.
Wilmington had a golden chance to take the lead in the third minute of the third quarter. Melrose defender Grace Donohue saved an apparent goal by heading the ball away from the net. Under the new rules, heading is now allowed. That gave Wilmington an indirect kick at the 6' yard box and Amber Flynn's kick was blocked and cleared out.
Later on in the fourth, Melrose countered with a great chance of its own. Hailey Keegan was able to push the ball to the middle of the net and Gemellaro dove and punched it out, and the ball was loose and Kate Hubbard took a shot but it was blocked by Audrey Curdo to nullify a potential goal.
Gemellaro played a terrific game, making five saves. She certainly has improved leaps and bounds over her career.
"Just in confidence alone, she has really improved," said Hendee. "You can hear her out on the field on every play. The kids have confidence in her and it shows. Last week when we played Melrose, I don't think they even got a real shot on goal – maybe a restart shot. This game because we were trying so hard to score, we lost our shape defensively and gave up some opportunities, but the defense came up big (when it had to) and Tori did a really nice job back there."
The tie ended the "different" season with a 5-1-2 overall record. The 'Cats missed out on playing two games when the entire athletic department was suspended from play for two weeks earlier this month due to an out-of-school party.
"To finish 5-1-2 is certainly great but beyond that we are just happy that we got this game in," said Hendee. "All week long I was holding my breathe and crossing my fingers because everyone around us was just going down. We were able to play eight games so that's a good thing."
Wilmington will be losing six seniors including tri-captains Amber Flynn, Jenna Sweeney and Tori Gemellaro, as well as Ashlyn Buckley, Ava Elliott and Samantha Papastathis.
"The seniors were great. The leadership that they brought to this team I hope is going to pay off for years to come," said Hendee. "I'm really hoping that the younger players can really learn from their guidance. They were excellent. They kept everyone focused, they worked hard and they did all of the things that great leaders should do. They are just really, really good kids who love to play soccer, who work hard and I'm just really proud of all of them especially in these conditions. This was not an easy season by any stretch of the imagination. We tried to keep this season as normal as possible and I think we succeeded in some parts. It was tough but I hope, I truly hope that the girls believe that they got a good season out of this and I think they did."
POST-SEASON AWARDS
Last week the Eastern Massachusetts Coaches Association announced its post-season awards and Amber Flynn was named to the All-State and Eastern Mass All-Star teams, while she was also named the Middlesex League Freedom Division's Most Valuable Player. Jenna Sweeney was named to the Eastern Mass All-Star team, while Alyssa Granara was named to the Eastern Mass second team.
Additionally, Audrey Curdo and Kaitlyn Maguire were named to the Middlesex League all-star team.
