STONEHAM – On one side of the coin you could say that Stoneham was the far superior team, bigger, much more physical and perfectly executed their double-wing offense.
On the other side of the coin, you could easily say that the Wilmington High School football team played arguably its worst collective game in quite some time.
During the 48 minutes of Friday night's contest, the Wildcats didn't tackle, block, couldn't make a stop defensively, had three turnovers, had many dropped passes and ill-advised penalties, and also seemed to play as if this was a pre-season game, rather than a game that could ultimately decide the league championship.
In the end, Stoneham, led by former WHS head coach Bob Almeida, improved to 7-0 with a 48-13 trouncing over the Wildcats, who are now 4-3, and desperately need to bounce back with a win this Friday against Wakefield in order to keep their Division 4 state tournament chances alive.
"We played terrible," said Wildcats' head coach Craig Turner. "I have to see the film, defensively I would imagine that we did everything we weren't asked to do. If it was something different than that, then they are really good. They are a pretty good team but we made it pretty easy on them. We couldn't make some plays offensively – we have to make those catches and make those plays.
“We didn't do anything well. They absolutely smothered us in every aspect of the game. It showed (on Thursday). We had a terrible practice and we showed up and did sort of the same stuff here. I thought we had a great start to the week in practice. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday were all excellent, but (Thursday) was just a dud, and it showed as we were not ready to play tonight.”
At halftime, Stoneham (7-0) had a 35-7 lead, which included 299 total yards of offense, with two players well over 100 rushing yards each. Wilmington had -4 rushing yards and 94 total yards.
"I felt like we were the more physical team watching them in person and on film, but they are so explosive," said Almeida, the second winningest coach in WHS history. "They hit a couple of those plays and who knows? They didn't stop us at all (defensively), but offensively they are scary with (Gavin) Erickson, quarterback Pedro Germano and his brother John, who are both very good players. They are an explosive offensive team and they can score some points.
“I'm real happy with the way we played tonight. I felt like we were really stopping ourselves offensively the last few weeks and not going to our potential. We played a real clean game tonight."
Wilmington has never matched up well against Almeida's teams over the years – trying to stop that kind of running attack has been nearly impossible. On top of that, Stoneham's two-way tackle Peter Godfrey, who stands in at 6-foot-6, 290 pounds, just simply dominated on both sides of the ball.
“He's a great player and I don't know when people are going to realize that,” said Almeida. “I know he lost his junior year because of his basketball injury, but he's really good. He's 6-foot-6, 290 and he can play. He really comes off the ball and he dominates. I want the best for the kid and I believe that he's a scholarship player, no question about it. And I don't know who is if he's not.”
Turner was also asked about No. 72.
“He's fantastic. We don't have a lot of 6-foot-6, 290-pound kids running around here in Wilmington. I don't know how they end up here (in Stoneham) but God bless him. He folded in that one side of the line and we couldn't do anything. We tried everything. We had three different plans tonight, we tried them all and we got nothing. Their JV players were getting in on us at the end. We just could not get a (defensive) stop.”
Just three plays into the game, Stoneham scored with Patrick McNamara busting through the line and going for a 42-yard TD score. His teammate Joshia Nardone nailed his first of six PATs on the day – missing a late one – making it 7-0 just 1:40 into the game.
Three plays later, Wilmington turned the ball over with an interception, and on the first play from scrimmage, Jake Bruno went 40 yards for the score, making it 14-0 just 3:07 into the game.
But Wilmington came back and scored – giving everyone hope that this could possibly be a track meet kind of a game. Quarterback Pedro Germano connected on two early drive passes, one to Michael Lawler – who was the lone bright spot in this contest – for ten yards, another to Marcello Misuraca, moving the ball to the 'Cats 42. Four plays later, Wilmington faced fourth-and-10 from the Stoneham 44, and Germano threw a deep pass to his brother, who beat his man on 1-on-1 coverage for the 43-yard reception, as he was dragged down at the 1. Misuraca followed with the 10-yard carry and John Germano booted the PAT to make it 14-7 with 3:40 left in the first quarter.
Stoneham then answered with an impressive 12-play, 61-yard drive, which took up 6:46 on the clock and ended up McNamara scoring on a 1-yard run making it 2-17.
Wilmington followed with a three-and-out, only to see Bruno score his second TD less than five minutes later on a 14-yard run.
Wilmington managed one first down and had to punt, and the Spartans answered two plays later, as QB Jacob Nutting found Colin Farren open for a 29-yard TD reception coming on the final play of the first half.
The second half wasn't much better – three scrimmage plays into it, the 'Cats tossed their second interception of the game, this one was caught by Kevin Gilmartin at the W47 and he returned it to the house making it 41-7 after the kick failed.
Wilmington came back as Lawler raced 47 yards before being tackled at the 8 on first down, and three plays later he finished what he started with a four-yard TD score.
Stoneham added a late TD as Nutting connected with Marshall Albrecht for a 20-yard TD pass play.
Lawler finished with 6 rushes for 70 yards, and also four catches for 43 yards. Pedro Germano completed 9-of-18 passes for 105 yards.
Wilmington will now host Wakefield, who will come in at 4-2 after its surprising 22-20 loss to Watertown on Friday.
“Wakefield is very tough and they are very good too,” said Turner. “Probably the two toughest weeks of the season so hopefully we feel sad for a day and come back on Monday ready to play. You hope something like this doesn't carry over because we played some good football teams and we haven't gotten beaten like this in a while.”
