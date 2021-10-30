WILMINGTON – After losing back-to-back games to Division 1 powers Arlington and Lexington back in the early part of this month, the Wilmington High School Girls' Soccer team was really struggling with its offense at the time and needed a jump start.
After those two losses, came a dramatic come from behind 2-1 win over Woburn, but five days later, the team took a major step backwards with a disappointing 2-0 loss to Burlington.
Heading into last Wednesday's game with Wakefield, the 'Cats had a record of 2-6-5 and the thoughts of qualifying for the state tournament seemed pretty dim.
“(That Burlington defeat) was just a horrible game for us,” said head coach Sue Hendee. “It really was a very, very bad game. Literally it was the only time this year that the kids really didn't show up to play. I told them that I understood that. It's a long season and we're late into October and it's hard to be motivated for every game, but we really painted ourselves into a corner with that loss. They've rebounded from that and have had two outstanding games after (that loss).”
During that loss, the 'Cats saw star defensive back Audrey Curdo go down with an injury, forcing her to miss the past two games from this week against Wakefield and Stoneham.
“The other kids have really, really stepped up in her absence because she has been so solid back there,” said Hendee. “Madi Mulas and Cam Foresyth in particular have been playing really outstanding. Sophia Barletta has stepped in, and Kaitlyn Maguire has been pretty consistent with her attack from the (defensive back spot). That's what good teams do – you have injuries and you get other kids to step up and take over. We have been very fortunate that almost every single person on our team has stepped in at the right moment to help us come away with a big win, or a big win or something like that.”
Since that loss to the Burlington, Wilmington had a real solid 3-1 win against Wakefield and then a 2-0 win over Stoneham, which was held before 400 fans at Alumni Field, all part of Wilmington Youth Soccer Night, as well as the annual 'Kick Cancer' fundraiser with proceeds once again for the Hope and Friendship Foundation. The Wilmington parents/fans raised over $1,600.
“We had a real good crowd. It was Wilmington Youth Soccer night so there were a lot of little kids so it was really great. It was just a great night – these fundraising games with Stoneham over the years have always been special nights. We raised over $1,600 on Friday, which is just awesome,” said Hendee.
The 400 fans immediately saw offense as soon as the National Anthem ended.
“We scored 15 seconds into the game. Stoneham had the (opening) kick-off and they passed it back and then they passed it again and Alyssa Granara just came flying in, took it and went to goal and scored. We really needed a spark like that to get us going,” described Hendee.
Wilmington added to its lead a few minutes later as Granara scored her second goal of the game on an assist from Kali Almeida.
The score remained 2-0 thanks to goalie Ashley Mercier, who stole the spotlight, especially in the second half.
“She made some absolutely unbelievable saves. She was rock solid. She made one particularly great save in the second half on a direct kick. It was from about 25 yards out, which is well within Stoneham's range (to score) and so we had a wall set up of five people and the girl actually took a great shot, going around the wall to Ashley's left, and she dove for it and saved it. She was absolutely outstanding. It was the best that I have ever seen her play.
“Stoneham never gives up and whenever we play them, it always goes down to the wire. We knew that at halftime with a 2-0 lead that they were going to come out in the second half like gangbusters and they really did (but we were able to hold them off).”
The two wins puts Wilmington now at 4-6-5 with three games left. On Tuesday afternoon, the latest Division 2 MIAA Power Rankings were released and the ‘Cats sit at No. 27. The top 32 teams qualify, as well as the teams with a .500 record or better, who are no within the top 32 teams.
If the season ended today, with the No. 27 ranking, the ‘Cats would have a preliminary round game against Somerville (winner then moving on to face Westboro).
The 'Cats were scheduled to face Watertown on Tuesday but the game was postponed due to the weather and the make-up date was announced before presstime.
On the schedule, Wilmington will host Melrose on Thursday at 4 and then host North Reading Saturday morning at 10 am for a non-league game.
“We have to win the final three games or actually go 2-0-1 to qualify for the tournament with a .500 record (or better). Every game is really a must win. I don't want to have our season decided by power rankings. We have the ability to take things into our own hands winning the rest of our games and having a definite spot in the tournament rather than relying on the power rankings which nobody really seems to understand, anyway,” said Hendee with a laugh.
