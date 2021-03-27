BURLINGTON – Prior to Saturday morning's Fall-2 season opener, according to the Town Crier records, dating back to 1935, the Wilmington High School football program has had 781 games.
Over the course of those ten decades, there's never been a final score that we all witnessed at Burlington High School: 3-0.
Thanks to a 24-yard field goal by senior captain Stephen Smolinsky coming with 4:37 left in the fourth quarter, the 'Cats made history with the result. In addition the ‘Cats also posted their first shut out victory since the program's first ever playoff win, a 30-0 win over Gloucester back in the 2017 season.
While Wilmington's defense was simply outstanding all game long – limiting the Red Devils to 18 rushing yards and 67 total yards of offense – the offense went forward, sputtered and went in reverse and was simply inconsistent all day long, including going 0-for-3 in the passing game.
With 11:49 left in the game, the 'Cats were able to put something together, which lasted 7:12, while managing three first downs and moving the ball from its own 45 all the way to the Burlington 4. Two negative running plays followed, pushing the ball back to the 7 and that's when Smolinsky drilled the field goal coming with 4:37 to go.
“You should have seen us warming up. It was horrible. I think we kicked one off of my father Charlie Turner's shin and he was standing next to the center,” said head coach Craig Turner. “We kicked one where we missed the net completely. Then my father got Stephen back on track during pre-game and got him going. He was hitting from 30 to 35 yards out during pre-game.
“When we got down there, we tried to stay low key and consistent. We felt like that we didn't want to go out there and throw something crazy on that third down because we wanted to stay where we were so we could try to kick the field goal. What really hurt us were those two negative plays. We wanted to back with Marcello (Misuraca) because he was the hot hand but we ended up going backwards twice and putting us in a tougher spot.
“We tried to get (quarterback) Pedro (Germano) to roll out and we told him if it was there to throw it, if not keep it and then we'll kick the field goal and play defense. At that point, there's no reason not to trust the defense because they had been phenomenal all day.”
That phenomenal defense had to make one more stand to put the game away. Immediately after the field goal, Burlington's Matt Pinkham took the ball to the right and managed a return of 35 yards, down to the Wilmington 40.
Two plays later the ball moved up five yards, but a facemask penalty on the 'Cats moved it to the 20. Burlington's Ryan McGillvary combined for ten more yards and another first down on two running plays, and Burlington had first-and-goal from the 10 with 2:24 to go. McGillvary got the call again but this time defensive tackle Jake Chirichiello busted through to nail him in the backfield for a loss of a yard. McGillvary came back to gain five yards, putting the ball at the Wilmington six, now with 52 seconds left after they elected to run some clock down.
Facing third-and-goal, junior John Rhind came off the edge and sacked QB Nick Berglund for a 13-yard loss, forcing Burlington to use its last timeout with 18 seconds left.
Out of the timeout, Berglund threw an incomplete pass into the end zone, and Germano followed by taking a knee and closing out the game.
“We thought that they might try to sprint out or run a bootleg with the quarterback, so we just asked our ends to widen out because we didn't think (Burlington's offensive linemen) could kick fast enough to get to our guys because we were too fast on the edges,” said Turner. “I think we have really athletic linebackers who slow those routes up for those inside guys and makes the quarterback a little vulnerable and our guys get there.
“We have been talking about our junior class for years, so there's been faces that we knew that would be coming up and be really good like the Luke Murphy's and the John Rhind and those kids really showed up today. Rhind was fantastic on that play.”
Wilmington's entire defensive unit was fantastic all afternoon. That group included linemen Justin Doran, Dylan Clerico and Chirichiello, along with ends Rhind and Murphy, linebackers Misuraca, Smolinsky and Shane Roberts, and defensive backs John Germano, Mate Rebinskas, Gavin Erickson who had a big interception on the first drive of the game, and Garrett Moretto.
“I thought we gutted it out and the kids played really hard. Defensively we were fantastic and were all over them. They had a hard time with our guys upfront,” said Turner. “I said this before, but we're not big upfront but we're athletic and those kids are fast and they get after it.
“I thought our defensive ends and defensive tackles were really spectacular. (Burlington) had some guys open at times but the pass rush got to them.”
Offensively for the 'Cats, all but two of the 38 players were on the ground. Misuraca led the team with 71 yards on 13 carries, while Erickson with 13 for 58 and Smolinsky with 14 for 43.
“Offensively, we just need to finish drives,” said Turner. “We would get going, getting four or five yards in a pop, then we would get a penalty or a negative play. That's stuff is to be expected I guess because this is the first time that we have seen anybody. (Burlington) threw a lot at us. That's a real good coaching staff and I know a lot of those guys are former college coaches. I'm just really proud of the kids as they played really hard.
“I thought we were very, very close to breaking a lot of those runs. We just didn't get there. The backs ran very hard, we just have to clean up some stuff and get some consistencies. They all run hard and are going to get plenty of touches.”
Turner was asked about not completing a pass all game and if there were plays designed for the pass, but just didn't happen for various reasons.
”A lot of the time when we were in the shot gun, those are run-pass-options and we were trying to throw it but he didn't, and we certainly had some plays that we could have done there,” he answered. “We didn't feel like we were protecting well enough as our right tackle Jack Malloy went out so we had a real inexperienced kids in there at tackle so we just had to pick our spots and protect them.
“To be frank, we were trying to stay away from their defensive end (Ray Magliozzi). He's just a fantastic player. He's going to Southern Connecticut on a football scholarship and you can see why. He was just fantastic out there so legitimately in the second half, the game plan was to stay away from him, try to throw some different formations at him and try to surprise him.”
Wilmington will be back in action with another road game this Saturday against Wakefield (11:00 am). This will mark the tenth meeting between the two schools in Wakefield leads 7-2, with the two Wilmington wins coming in 2015 (13-6) and 2017 (20-15). Wakefield has held Wilmington to nine points or less in five of the nine meetings.
