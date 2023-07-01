LANCASTER — Reaching soccer’s Tournament of Champions is a big deal.
It’s a really big deal.
For two Wilmington squads, last weekend’s tournament in Lancaster was the culmination of a terrific season.
Grade 5/6 Girls
The Div. 1 girls Grade 5 and 6 squad actually advanced all the way to the state championship game before falling to Natick.
Led by coaches Megan Howie, Sarah Falk and Dennis Marasca, the Wilmington girls went 2-1 in pool play on Friday and Saturday and earned a spot in Sunday’s semifinals.
In the semis, Wilmington defeated Winchester by a 6-1 score before facing Natick in the championship game. Natick beat Wilmington by a 3-0 score.
In pool play, Wilmington lost to Natick by a 4-2 score in the opener on Friday, but bounced back with two victories on Saturday including a 5-1 win against Westport and a 4-0 shutout of Mendon/Upton.
Wilmington’s leading scorers for the MTOC weekend were Bridget Bloom, Bella Deoliveria, Eliana Goldstein and Callie Lamarche with additional goals from Nyla Chimwanda, Olivia Howie and Liv Marasca.
The team’s defense was led by Caitlin Barrett, Naomi Cowels, Marley White, Emma Mahnken, and Izzy DiGiovanni. Outstanding in net was Mikayla Field.
Emily Falk could not make the tournament, but helped the team on the attack to secure the Commissioner's Cup win against Charlestown.
“All three coaches agree what is most commendable about this group is the way they play as a team, trust, and support each other and how they give back to the community,” said Coach Howie. “They are coachable, hard workers, great teammates and make the game of soccer enjoyable for each other, their coaches, and spectators.”
The team also helps the younger players in town, mentoring the girls grade 3 Div. 1 team and joining their practices sometimes.
Off the field, the Wilmington girls are also active.
Each year since the third grade, the girls have participated in an Earth Day trash pickup event, cleaning up around Shawsheen fields and Whitefield Field.
The team also donated a tree to the festival of trees in 2021.
This fall, the girls ran a food drive and this spring volunteered one day as a team with the Beyond Tops program, a non-profit organization whose sole purpose is to integrate children with mental and physical disabilities into the community through sports.
Finally, the girls participated in the Wilmington Library Youth event creating cards for Foster Care.
“When I say it has been an honor and pleasure to coach this group of players I truly mean it,” Howie said. “Most of them have been together on the same team since third grade and both Sarah Falk and I have been their coaches. They are an amazing group of players on and off the field. Not only do they work hard on the field, but this group gets involved in the community and tries to give something back each season.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.