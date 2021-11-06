MELROSE – It was a busy and extremely successful week for the Wilmington High School Girls' Cross-Country team.
It started last Thursday, when the 'Cats traveled to Melrose to take on the Red Raiders and a win would give the 'Cats the league championship title.
Despite the terrible weather a few days before, which didn't help the already poor course, Wilmington put forth a tremendous effort, falling just short at 26-32, to finish the season at 5-2, while being crowned league champions along with both Melrose and Wakefield as all three teams defeated one another.
“The Melrose course is by far a difficult and unfortunately a dangerous course especially this time of year,” said head coach Brian Schell. “One can use the typical argument that everyone has to run on the same course, but this is unlike any other. Thousands of rocks and tree roots of all sizes at every inch of the course and every step you take makes it simply impossible to race on.
“You cannot get any proper pace going while constantly dodging and avoiding these objects that just won't allow you to open your stride. Ideally, once you have any bit of a distance on the next person it is nearly impossible to pass anyone since you can't get your legs to turnover and catch them. That is almost exactly how the race played out too, within the first 800 meters of the race, no one passed anyone or made any ground on the other.”
The top overall finisher was Wilmington's ninth grader Addyson Hunt, who finished the 2.8 mile course at 19:37.
“Addyson had a strong race again given the circumstances,” said the coach. “She started off in second with (teammate) Shea (Cushing) but once she managed to open a gap, no one was able to catch her. She ran the race exactly like she should have and gave herself that breathing room early, knowing the difficulty it is to pass people. She then stayed strong the entire race and basically led start to finish beating Melrose by forty seconds.”
Cushing was third at 20:13, Hannah Bryson was seventh at 20:52, Charlotte Kiley was ninth overall at 21:05 and Olivia Erler was 14th at 23:00.
“Unfortunately this was not the overall result we wanted, but we are still tri-league champs and that is still a great achievement,” said Schell. “It just goes to show how difficult it is in cross-country and how tough the Freedom Division is.
“This Wilmington team has clearly come a long way all these years and these girls have really put the effort in to get us here. You can't be anything but proud of how hard they have worked so far and now it is time for championship season.”
ML MEET
On Monday, Wilmington ventured out to compete in the league championship meet held at Woburn Country Club. Wilmington had an absolutely phenomenal day finishing fourth overall with 99 points, finishing behind three ML D1 programs, Arlington (46), Winchester (82) and Lexington (85) and then finishing ahead of Wakefield, Melrose, Reading, Woburn and Belmont.
“After our dual meet with Melrose, we needed to stay the course and keep focus on championship season. One of our goals heading into this meet was to beat both Wakefield and Melrose to prove we are the better of the three,” said Schell. “The girls came focused and crushed it, beating both teams.
“This is the best we have ever done since joining the Middlesex League and I couldn't be more proud of this team. It showed all the hard work from the mileage, to tempo runs and difficult courses paying off. This was one of our goals from the beginning of the season and to show we can hang with the larger schools is also a huge statement made.”
Hunt was again the team's top performer as she finished sixth overall with a personal best time of 19:59 to earn All-Conference honors. Cushing was right behind, seven seconds later, with her own personal record of 20:06, finishing ninth.
“Both girls had the best race of the season thus far today and that is what we wanted. They both attacked the hills early and had great positions. Shea in particular had great progression being roughly ten seconds behind Addy, closing the gap but just ran out of room,” said Schell.
Hannah Bryson was next as she was 20th overall with her own personal record of 20:49.
“Hannah also had a phenomenal race for herself. She too attacked the hills and had great consistency in her splits. A big goal of hers was to break 21 minutes and to see her do it on a course like this is awesome. The best part of her race was the finish. Right around 23rd place with roughly 200 meters to go, she found that last gear and passed a few girls to earn that last medal spot,” said Schell.
Rounding out the performances included Kiley, who was 30th at 21:10.4 and Olivia Erler, who was 39th at 21:54.35.
“Overall, It felt great not only to beat them both Wakefield and Melrose, but to take fourth place overall and doing it on a real and far more legit course to race on was even better. We were able to keep up with the larger schools, especially Lexington. As I have said before, we just need to keep this momentum rolling into the next two meets.”
In the JV race, Angie Zaykovskaya was 42nd at 24:37.47 and Mia Stryhalaleck was 50th at 25:16.27.
In the Freshmen 3K race, Lindsay Broussard was 13th at 13:42.16. She was followed by Maddie Gryglik (14th at 13:44.24), Hailey Spencer (15th at 13:51.58), Kara Clayton (21st at 14:04.20), Olivia Niceforo (22nd at 14:08.32), Cayley Israelson (23rd at 14:15.63), Micayla King (35th at 15:43.66), Isabella Zaya (37th at 15:55.34) and Gabrielle Fitzgibbons (43rd at 17:33.97).
“The coed freshman race started the meet off with solid performances all around. Everyone managed to run a personal record and some by a large margin. Most of them being in middle school is definitely a sign of a bright future.
“The girls in particular would have been second place as a team which is awesome in itself. A young group and they have all clearly come a long way in only a couple of months.”
