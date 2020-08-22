WILMINGTON — The Wilmington High summer softball team closed out an action-packed week with a satisfying, 4-1 triumph over Wakefield, Monday night at Blatz Field, the Lady Warriors’ new home, behind the high school.
It was the second win of the week for the Wildcats, who began the week, the previous Tuesday, with a 16-1 victory over Winchester at Ciarcia Field. In between were road losses at Reading and at Hazel Field against Tewksbury (11-2).
Wakefield got all of its offense for the game from its first two batters, in the bottom of the first.
Katie Pearl led off the bottom of the first with a triple, followed immediately by a double from Alexis Comeau, to give the Lady Warriors a 1-0 lead.
Wilmington pitcher Audrey Powers found her groove after that 1-2 punch, giving up just three hits the rest of the game. She grazed one batter with a pitch, but had no walks and struck out 10.
The Wildcats tied the game in the fourth. Jenna Sweeney drew a leadoff walk, hustled to third on an infield out, and scored on an infield single by Bella Kieran.
Wilmington had runners on first and second with one out in the fifth when Tori Gemelaro walked and Alex Lavigne reached on an error, but Wakefield pitcher Kayleigh Callanan rallied to strike out the next batter before snaring a line drive off the bat of Lexi Angvaldsen to get out of the jam.
Callanan was not as fortunate in the top of the sixth, when Wilmington scored three times to take a 4-1 lead.
The inning began with the Wildcats loading the bases on singles by Powers, Sweeney and Ashley Crawford. Callanan was helped out by her defense when third baseman Taylor Owens began a 5-2-3 double play, leaving runners on second and third, with two outs.
Lilly Mackenzie walked, and on ball four, the ball got away from the catcher and Sweeney hustled and beat the tag at the plate to give Wilmington a 2-1 lead. An error allowed Gemelaro to reach base, and for Crawford to score, and a single by Kiara Nadeau added yet another insurance run.
“Our bats woke up a little late, but that’s alright,” said Wilmington coach Katherine McKenna, who shares the job with Taylor Hanley. “This was one of our better games in the field. There was a lot of great stuff in the outfield.”
Wakefield got the first batter on in the seventh when Owens ripped a double down the left field line. She went to third on a wild pitch. Claire Curry then hit a line drive, but Kieran, at first base, snared it, and then through across the diamond to catch the runner off the bag for a 3-5 double play. Powers closed the game out with her 10th strikeout.
“From this game and from what I’m hearing from Tay, the younger players are getting confident and getting comfortable,” said McKenna. “Especially our younger players in the outfield.”
Wilmington’s busy week began with a 16-1, six-inning victory at Winchester.
The Wildcats got right to it in the first inning, as Audrey Powers walked, Jenna Sweeney reached on an error, and McKellys Perez was hit by a pitch. Bella Kieran took it from there, driving in all three runs with a double to left.
The Wildcats got one in the second before having another highly productive inning in the third. Abby Laclair, Lilly Mackenzie, Perez and Sofia Scalfani all scored in the inning, and Ashley Forward picked up an RBI with a sacrifice fly.
The runs started piling up in the fifth as Wilmington broke the game wide open. Maddie got on with a single, McKellys walked and then Forward singled, Anna Warford walked, Lexi Angvaldsen singled, and the rout was on.
“It was the first game where everybody was hitting,” said coach Taylor Hanley. “We were batting around.”
Audrey Powers pitched the whole game in that one, as well as the next night at Birch Meadow in Reading, where the Wildcats lost, 12-1.
Powers pitched all the way in that one, too, but the Lady Rocket bats, and some struggling defense behind her made for a tough outing.
“Audrey pitched well, but they were hitting her and we didn’t have much to back her up in the field,” said Hanley. “Consistency with hitting is another thing we have to work through.”
Details on Wilmington’s 11-2 loss to Tewksbury on Thursday can be found in this week’s addition of the Tewksbury Town Crier.
The Wildcats (3-6) begin their final week of the season with a makeup game at Woburn’s Gonsalves Park, Wednesday night (6 p.m.), and continue it with a rematch at Saugus on Thursday evening (6:15 p.m.), again at Belmonte Middle School. There is a possible makeup with St. Mary’s of Lynn out there, but a date and time have not been finalized.
