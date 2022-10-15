WILMINGTON – The good news for the Wilmington High School Boys Soccer team is they came away with a point in two games this past week, ending in a 1-1 tie with Woburn before losing to a strong Division 1 foe in Belmont, 3-0 on Monday. While the 0-1-1 week puts Wilmington at 1-7-2 overall, they still remain in the hunt for a playoff spot, seeded No. 25 in Tuesday's MIAA Division 3 Power Rankings.
“We'll take the point and move on. We are exactly where we were last week when the MIAA released the power rankings, we are 20th overall so we're going to continue to tread water,” said Scanlon after last Friday's tie, and before the new rankings were released.
In the game with Woburn, Wilmington certainly carried play and possession and had much more scoring chances than the Tanners. The 'Cats scored their lone goal just two minutes in as Ben Marvin took his usual long throw-in and found Dillon McGrath, who drove it home to take the very quick 1-0 lead.
In the second half, Woburn started to generate some offensive runs, the first led to an indirect kick which was cleared out and the second led to a penalty kick as a Wildcat player was called for a handball inside the six-yard box. Woburn's Diogo Maimonge took the penalty kick and scored going to the top right hand corner to tie the game up at 1-1.
After that the game completely belonged to Wilmington. Due to some injuries, Scanlon moved Ryan Willson up to attack and he had a umber of chances, including several connections with Dillon McGrath. The actual best scoring chance came off a corner kid. McGrath took it and he lofted a nice kick to the front post area and the Tanners' goalie got a hand on it while in traffic and the ball bounced around before being cleared out leading to what turned out to be a third straight corner kick. This one was cleared right away.
Willson had two more bids in the final few minutes, the first on a shot from the left side which was covered up and then real late in the game, he took the ball on the left side, beat a defender and cut on, but his shot just missed the short side.
“I thought we had the run of the play, most of the game. It's the lack of finishing. You could see it, we had plenty of chances and it sounds like a broken record. Not having Danny (Lagunilla) in the line-up is a big loss for us as he can convert (on scoring chances). Not having Ethan (Kennedy) in the line-up also hurt us. He really stabilizes the middle of the field for us. We're playing better but it's just frustrating when you can't score in these situations. It's very frustrating,” said Scanlon.
On Monday, Wilmington was defeated by Belmont, 3-0.
The 'Cats were back in action on Wednesday against Wakefield with results not known as of presstime. On Saturday, they will host Stoneham at 5:15 as part of the double-header fundraising event with the girls teams following at 7. Then on Wednesday, Wilmington will travel to Watertown.
The 'Cats lost to Wakefield, 4-1, lost to Stoneham 2-0 and beat Watertown, 3-1. A win or especially two would really be a boost for the team in the Power Rankings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.