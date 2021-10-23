Over the past year or so, the Town Crier has run a series called “Legendary Coaches”, featuring a list of former (current coaches not included) Wilmington High or Shawsheen Tech coaches, who we feel deserve “legendary status”. After all, the 16 we have chosen, it's believed that all but two have been inducted into at least one Hall of Fame — a handful of coaches have been selected to multiple Halls.
Now comes the last one in the series, well last one in Wilmington, Jan Cassidy-Wood, who is the greatest female coach in WHS sports history.
Certainly there’s no denying that.
“Jan was silent but a deadly force. She was an icon. If you didn't know her you automatically had respect for her because of the tradition she had in field hockey,” said Judy O'Connell to the Crier back in December of 1999. “That program was a dynasty under her and Jan Urquhart. I'm proud that I have been a part of history, the (field hockey) program made history before I got there and after I left. And that was all because of Jan Cassidy-Wood and Jan Urquhart.
“There was not another sports team that had that type of lady sportsmanship that supported eachother than what I learned from Jan Cassidy-Wood.”
The amazing part of it all, Cassidy-Wood never played field hockey. She graduated from Fontbonne Academy and was the captain on the 1964 girls' basketball team, which was the only sport offered to the girls of the school at that time. From there, she attended Boston University.
“Boston University did not have intercollegiate sports for women during my stay, pre Title 9,” said Cassidy-Wood. “I was selected to the 'All College' Teams for basketball, lacrosse, and softball to represent BU in competitions among Northeastern University, Bridgewater St., U Mass and BU held each year.”
After graduating from BU, Cassidy-Wood took a job at Newton Country Day School of Sacred Heart, where she was required to coach the field hockey, basketball and lacrosse teams.
“The field hockey players were very skilled and were willing to help me. Private Schools start them very young. During practices, I would scrimmage with them and play a different position each day to better understand the responsibilities of each spot,” she said. “At 22 (years old), it was a blast and very informative.
“This first team taught me (the sport of field hockey). Basic game strategy was certainly carried over from a strong basketball background. Luck and recognizing each team is different (that you coach) helped (my success) also.”
Cassidy-Wood then came to Wilmington High the following year of 1970, at the age of 23. What's absolutely mind boggling about her career is that 1970 team didn't win a single game all season. It was the only time in Cassidy-Wood's career that a WHS team finished with a record of below .500, and after that winless debut season, the Wildcats won the Merrimack Valley Conference the next season in 1971, finishing undefeated.
In her amazing career at WHS, Cassidy-Wood finished with an overall record of 223-43-52, which included 16 state tournament appearances, 12 first place finishes, 10 Merrimack Valley Conference Championship titles, while the 1988 team finished with a 14-0-2 record and the 1980 team finished 15-1-1, advancing to the North Sectional Final to Weston – no divisions back then.
Last November, the Town Crier featured that 1980 team and Cassidy-Wood was asked what she remembered the most.
"It was the most fun season although it's hard to explain. It was also the most unexpected results. We were unbeaten at 12-0-1, they played three or four games in the state tournament and ended up losing to Weston in the North Finals. I remember it was on November 11th the (Veterans Day) Holiday, so it was one of the first times that all of the parents could come and see the girls play. It was quite a thrill.
“That was probably the most fun team that I ever had. They were crazy. There were only five seniors and I think four of them were starters.”
Wilmington entered the state tournament matched up first against Lincoln-Sudbury and this was a gritty, battle which went to double overtime with the 'Cats prevailing in the stroke-off, to win 2-1.
Wilmington then defeated Newburyport (2-0) and Danvers (1-0) which put them into the North Final against Weston, which was played in Littleton. The game was scoreless until the final three minutes when Weston's Cindy Healey scored two goals for the 2-0 victory.
“Coach Cassidy was no slouch,” said Janelle Fitch. “Her knowledge of the game was impeccable and well respected. She would let us have fun but we knew when it was time to 'get down to business'. We always looked forward to halftime when she would pull out her bags of oranges that she supplied to us every game. I was extremely fortunate to have the pleasure of being a part of such an amazing group of ladies that I called my teammates.”
Among the members of that 1980 team included Megan Donnelly, the greatest female athlete ever to play at WHS. She graduated from WHS, went to UMass and went on to play in the US Olympics. Also on that team was another WHS Hall of Famer, Paula Burns.
“(Cassidy-Wood) was a very good coach,” Burns said. “She ran great practices and always had us prepared so well, but she also made it fun. It was serious, but also fun. She held you accountable, and you knew she was always counting on you. I never missed a practice. I always wanted to be there.”
Cassidy-Wood resigned as the coach at WHS after the 1993 season. In a 1994 interview with the Town Crier just days before her retirement party, Cassidy-Wood said that the program was left in good hands.
“(The program has) two excellent coaches (with Jan Urquhart and Maureen Noone) and a lot of young and talented girls, and they will remain competitive for a long time.”
Urquhart was Cassidy-Wood's longtime assistant. A Hall of Famer herself, she held the varsity position for two years, making the state tournament both times, before she retired.
“She's the best assistant anyone could have. We both have such different personalities, different styles, different temperaments, but we worked really well together and fortunately we're still good friends.”
Noone was promoted from the JV coach and in her three years, she led the program to its last league title, before going to Andover where she has become one of the state's all-time greatest coaches, winning several state championship titles.
Like Noone, Cassidy-Wood coached a number of student-athletes at WHS, who went on to play an elite colleges such as Harvard, BU, UMass, Penn State.
“Twenty-five (total) years of coaching is a long time,” she said “I have coached some really, really great kids. I always wished after each year I could see the seniors play one more time. What I'll miss the most is the contact with the kids. Every year it was a different group of terrific kids who loved to play. I have a lot of memories here — the family connections I'll remember the Pintrich's, the Burns', the Donnelly's, the Robinson's – all of the multiple sisters. And then towards the end, I would get daughters of girls I used to coach.
“We went through a time of not having a practice field, having a practice at the basketball courts of the Police Station, or practicing without goal cages. There were a lot of memories and a lot of pranks that I will never forget. It was a great 23 years.”
