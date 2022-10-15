STONEHAM — On Friday night, the Stoneham High football team beat Melrose by a 30-13 score, improving the Spartans to 4-1 on the season, but more importantly, delivering former Wilmington High and current Stoneham High coach Bob Almeida his 200th career victory on the sidelines.
Triumph No. 200 wasn’t easy as Melrose took a 7-0 lead and the game was tied at halftime before Stoneham pulled away down the stretch.
“The first half was very close,” said Almeida, who still resides in Wilmington. “We did dominate the second half.”
The coach admitted that he was glad to get the milestone victory out of the way as his team competes for a Middlesex League championship.
“We’re concentrating on this year,” Almeida laughed. “It’s something that is special for me for sure, but that hanging over our heads a little bit, I just wanted to get it over with. I’m psyched that (victory No. 200) happened, but I really just wanted to move on and concentrate on coaching.”
Almeida, the 56th coach in state history to win 200 games, has made four stops on the way to the historic triumph including Somerville, Wilmington, Malden Catholic and Stoneham. In between Somerville and Wilmington, he was the offensive co-ordinator at Beverly High.
Following the win, and the ceremonial ice-water bath that went with it, Almeida received hundreds of messages of congratulations including many from Wilmington residents.
Of Almeida’s 200 wins, 103 came in Wilmington as he guided Wildcat teams to five Cape Ann League championships in all.
“The last two weeks I had a chance to really think about all of the teams and players that I’ve had,” he said. “I’m just so lucky to have done this for so long. I’ve really enjoyed the daily in and outs and grinds with the players and the coaches.”
A former standout player at Somerville High and then Boston University, Almeida came to Wilmington and won his first seven games on the sidelines, starting a memorable 12-year run at WHS.
“Obviously, (Wilmington) was the start of a successful run,” he said. “For twelve years, we never had a losing season, averaged nine wins a year and the kids were just so good. It was a great atmosphere, the stands were always packed, they had the best band in America, I mean there was a lot to love.”
Six of Almeida’s victories came on Thanksgiving morning against Tewksbury.
“It’s a great Thanksgiving tradition,” said Almeida.
After three years as the head coach at Somerville, with six combines wins, Almeida spent time at Beverly as an assistant, before joining Wilmington before the 1996 season.
Wilmington was Almeida’s first taste of consistent winning.
“I had never experienced anything like that,” Almeida said of his time with the Wildcats, which started with a 9-2 season. “We had some tough, tough kids. That first group was really special. We didn’t have a lot of seniors, but all of them were impactful players. It would be impossible for me to name all of the players I coached in Wilmington, I’d be leaving people out if I did, but they were all pretty amazing. It was a lot of fun.”
During his 12 seasons at WHS, Almeida compiled a record of 103-29-1, which included those five titles coming in 1999, 2000, 2004, 2006 and 2007. In the 2004 season, the Wildcats finished 10-0, and went on to lose in the first round of the playoffs to Hingham. At that time, under the old MIAA format, that was the first post-season appearance for the ‘Cats since 1976.
Almeida’s top assistant during his years at Wilmington, Mike Barry, who became the head coach of the Wildcats for nine seasons after Almeida left, is back with Almeida this season as Stoneham’s defensive coordinator. Last year Barry didn’t coach, which came after spending three seasons as the defensive coordinator at North Andover.
In 2018, on the same day and same Gillette Stadium, Almeida guided Stoneham to a Super Bowl Championship title and Barry helped NA also take home a championship title.
Almeida said he was pleased to have Barry part of his 200th victory.
“I am so thankful for all of my assistant coaches that work so hard, Almeida said. “They don’t get the credit they deserve and it was so special to have Mike Barry on my staff this year for that win since he was a major part of 103 of them in Wilmington.”
Almeida and his Stoneham team plays undefeated Watertown this Friday night.
“We have our hands full again this week,” said Almeida.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.