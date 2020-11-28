MELROSE – Over the last few years, the win column hasn't been all that kind to the Wilmington High School boys soccer team. Overmatched in most of the contests, unlucky in others, and some injuries piled on made it difficult to attain W's, especially last year with just one.
During this abbreviated season, amid COVID-19 restrictions and going an entire month without a game only to play three in four days, enough can't be said about the devotion, incredible work ethic and the adversity that this year's team had to take on and get through.
On Saturday morning, the Wildcats concluded a terrific season – no matter what the final record states – with a gritty, 1-1 tie against a very good Melrose team, which topped the 'Cats 3-0 just seven days earlier.
Wilmington closed out the season with a 2-3-2 record, with three games postponed with no make-ups. The 'Cats started off with two wins and a tie before several shut downs due to COVID-related issues.
“We got off to a good start and then the COVID shut downs hurt us. It took a lot of momentum away from us. Then coming back and playing three games in four days is a lot to ask,” said head coach Steve Scanlon. “After that break, I think you start losing the kids a little bit. Conditioning was a factor, just like you knew it would be. It's just hard to ramp it back up like that. Even at the beginning of the COVID season, you had some time together before games started so you could get some routine in your game.”
In this contest, Melrose got on the board just three minutes in before the 'Cats stormed back 11 minutes later.
“It was a hard fought game,” said Scanlon. “They are a good team. They controlled a lot of the ball. They have a really good defense and their center-back is one of the top players in the league. You just don't get a lot of chances against them.
“We gave up a goal three minutes in and that's always tough, especially against them. Then we got one back in the 14th minute. We got a corner kick and Jason Berube crossed it in and Owen Surette finished it by twisting chest trap move and deflected it in. It was a good goal, a real nice goal. After that we just didn't get too many chances, but it was another strong effort by the kids.”
Goalie Justin Healey played well in the net making six saves as he played in his final game and was really strong throughout his career. Defensively Pat O'Mahony and Alex Fitzler played well, as did midfielder Aidan McGrath, said Scanlon.
Wilmington played seven games this season, two each against Burlington, Watertown and Melrose and one against Wakefield, while missing the two games with Stoneham and the second one with Wakefield.
“I thought we did pretty good. It does show you that when we play against the teams that we should be playing against, we're competitive. When you're facing the teams (in the Liberty Division), it's a whole another story,” said the coach. “Those teams are just too powerful. You can play as good as you want, you're not beating some of those teams. We were scheduled to start the season against Reading, Winchester and Belmont. If you go 0-3 to start the season, the kids are defeated, but when we came out this (abbreviated season) 2-0, you see a big difference and there's a lot of confidence so if you then lose one, it doesn't break your back. When you dump three in a row to start the season, that's tough to come back from. There's no easy games in this league, even the teams from our division are good.
“We were more competitive this season and (despite COVID), I thought there was more positivity this season. It's a lot like the basketball team. It's really defeating when you are playing as hard as you can and continue to lose. That's my thing about being (in the Middlesex League) and why I don't think we fit. That takes on a life of its own when the kids accept losing and then less important things become important and it becomes just trivial. The whole dynamic is whacked because there's no focus on winning the game because they don't think they can.”
Saturday's tie ended the season and the careers of 12 seniors including: Chris Bernazani, Jason Berube, Alex Fitzler, Ryan Forcina, Justin Healey, Aidan McGrath, Patrick O'Mahony, Denizio Ricuperio, Stephen Smolinsky, Owen Surette, Christopher Wong and Patrick Xavier.
“We're losing (12) seniors. That group was good and a lot of those kids we had for three or four years. O'Mahony played three years, McGrath was four, so a lot of those kids played on the varsity for a long time. They are good kids and they always worked hard. Healey is another one. He played really well in the net,” said Scanlon.
Certainly this season will be remembers due to the restrictions and modifications, but Scanlon said that the players on his team deserve so much credit.
“I thought the kids were thankful to be out there,” he said. “I think one thing from all of us is we all probably took a lot of things for granted. This thing kind of makes you say 'wow' with all of the things that we love to do and you can't do them. I was happy to be out there again and we're looking forward to the hockey season. It won't be perfect, but I think it's really important for the kids to be doing something.
“The attitude was good, kids worked really hard and everyone understood the situation that we were in. You didn't hear any complaints about the restrictions that we were under and the kids were so great about all of it.”
ALL-STARS
The Middlesex League announced its league all-stars on Monday and Aiden McGrath, Patrick O’Mahony and Justin Healey were selected, while McGrath was also named to the Eastern Mass All-Star team.
