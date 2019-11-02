WOBURN — All season long, the Wilmington High School boys' cross-country team has been looking to November, well late October to November with the post-season meets, with hopes of bringing home some hardware.
On Monday afternoon, the first post-season meet really couldn't have gone any better than it did as the Wildcats made program history by finishing in fourth place at the annual Middlesex League Cross-Country Championship Meet held at the Woburn Country Club's course.
Wilmington finished second out of the ML Freedom Division teams, fourth overall behind Lexington, Arlington and Wakefield, while beating out four other Liberty School teams and three other Freedom Division teams, including Burlington, who edged them out during a dual meet earlier this season.
"The boys really did phenomenal," said head coach Brian Schell. "They finished fourth overall and we were only five points behind Wakefield. We beat out several of the large school teams. One of our goals going into the meet was to beat Burlington, who beat us in the dual meet, and we did that.
“With the times today on a far more difficult course than what we will see in Wrentham (on November 9th) for the state meet, even the other coaches agree, that our times will be right with (returning Eastern Mass Champion) Newburyport if we run as well as we did today."
Lexington cruised once again to the victory with 36 points and was followed by Arlington (84), Wakefield (120), Wilmington (125), Woburn (159), Reading (164), Belmont (177), Winchester and Burlington (183), Melrose (245) and Stoneham (272).
Senior Greg Adamek and junior Owen Surette both took home medals (top 20) by finishing fifth and 18th with respective times of 16:29.40 and 17:06.50.
"Greg was fifth overall which was definitely awesome. He had a great race, great splits and ran strong," said Schell. "Our best performance on the day was Owen. He was 18th overall and the top twenty get medals so that was good to see that. He looked real good, looked real strong and he pretty much ran the perfect race.
“He wasn't having his best races lately the last few weeks. He struggled against Melrose, had a good race at the Twilight Meet, but today he really put every aspect together — he came out strong, then was relaxed and progressing well and then he outkicked a couple of guys at the end."
Finishing behind the two of them were Sean Riley (26th, 17:21.59), Joseph Lydon (45th, 17:35.11), Nolan Kennedy (51st, 17:46.01), Alexander Boehm (68th, 18:17.96) and Jake Danieli (69th, 18:20.33).
"This is our best finish (since being in the Middlesex League). We would have loved to have beat Wakefield but their top two guys really ran strong," said Schell.
In the JV race, Sean Lydon was 30th overall at 18:35.82 and was followed by Daniel Maienza (57th, 19:20.84), Zack Weinstein (106th, 20:32.32), Brian Elderd (115th, 20:46.22), Joseph Hartzell (179th, 23:20.17) and John Ware (183rd, 23:51.59). In the freshmen race, Christian Niceforo was 50th in the 3K with a time of 12:27.78.
Turning to the girls, the Wildcats last out of ten teams with 283 points. Lexington won the race with 42 points, followed by Winchester, Belmont, Arlington, Woburn, Melrose, Wakefield, Reading, Stoneham and Wilmington.
"It wasn't our best day," said Schell. "It's a tough course and I think it's tougher than Wrentham. This one has bigger hills and like I said from the Burlington meet, the big hills give us problems. When you have big hills and you do them a bunch of times, you definitely lose your stride, so it's definitely tough on the legs.
"I wasn't particularly concerned where we placed as a team, I was more concerned with how we ran and our times. For this course, the times were pretty good even though a few of the girls said in the warm-ups that they weren't feeling too good."
Evelyn Miller-Nuzzo was the team's top performer as she was 50th overall with a time of 22:07.74.
"Evelyn had a good race and had a real good kick at the end. What I'm looking for her and consistency and having a strong finish. If she can do that at the end of a 5K, she should be able to do that at the end of a 600 during the track season," said Schell.
She was followed by Gianna Misuraca (53rd, 22:16.63), Katie McLaughlin (60th, 22:38.08), Carissa Rubin (66th, 23:25.14) and Talina Khalil (69th, 24:21.57).
In the JV race, Olivia Erler was 16th at 22:55.30, followed by Maggie Bourgeois (57th, 24:41.84) and Gianna Spada (91st, 26:43.87).
