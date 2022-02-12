READING/WILMINGTON – Back in the winter of 2018-'19, three times a week Anna Germano would wake up at 4:15 am to get ready for swim practice, which would begin 45 minutes later. She would wake up well before she normally would for school, go outside in the frigid temperatures, get in a car and get dropped off to the pool in Reading. There she would practice for several hours, before getting ready for a full day of school.
She did all of that as a freshman at a new school and as a member of a sport that she didn't have much experience in. And she did that as part of a first year co-op team as Wilmington joined forces with North Reading.
“I was definitely a little nervous because not only was it my first year of high school, but I was competing in a sport that I really hadn't done before,” said Germano. “Plus, I was also meeting all of these new kids from this other town. (Once practices started) it really wasn't nerve-racking. Everyone was super welcoming.
“I remember those 5 am practices and that was not easy to transition to – my sleep schedule was a little bit thrown off,” she added with a laugh.
That dedication for those few months really helped Germano in so many ways, in and out of the pool. Just this past weekend, the senior finished off her four-year career with the Wilmington/North Reading co-op swim team. She's the first and only Wilmington High female athlete to compete all four years in this program which is now four years young.
“I'm proud of myself for sticking through it for the four years. I've had a couple of my friends who have come and gone from the program,” she said.
When Germano was in the middle school, she took swim lessons and also took part in a swim clinic. Then once she started getting acclimated at WHS during the fall of 2018, she heard that the school was trying to offer swimming for the first time. Immediately, she dove right in for that opportunity.
“I have always just loved swimming and just thought it was the most fun thing in the world. Then when I got to the high school, I just remember someone talking about that there might be a swim team coming up, and I was right on that idea of it,” she said.
The idea of waking up during a time of complete darkness seemed ridiculous. Maybe it also seemed that way practicing “the endless” 500-yard freestyle event, which she did a lot of a freshman. However, the early practices, going up and down the length of the pool 20 times were always good problems.
“I did like knowing that (after the 5 am practices) I could go through the day, feeling like I had done something productive for myself. That part, even though I had to get up so early wasn't so much fun, it was knowing that I got up, I exercised, I made a lot of friends and then when we had meets, those were really fun,” she said. “We would have pasta dinner parties and we would all hang out together outside of practice and I just felt like it was a really nice group of people.
“I also liked that I felt like I was improving and was getting better as the season went on. When I first started, conditioning and swimming for the first time (competitively) was so hard but then once I got more used to it, the practices did get easier and I could feel myself getting better which also made it more enjoyable.”
She only competed in the 500-freestyle as a freshman basically because no one else wanted to take ten laps up and down the pool every practice and every meet. As a sophomore and junior, she transferred to the shorter distances, mostly doing the 50-free, the 100-backstroke and she did a few relays, as well dabbling in the 100 and 200-freestyle.
“I don't think I have seen a girl work harder to get to the level (that she's at),” said coach Sue Hunter. “She's the nicest girl, plus she's a lifeguard so any person that we can help become a lifeguard, I'm happy with that. She's just so pleasant. Her times have been (pretty consistent). She has a great attitude. In her lane, she can lead the lane as far as this is what we do next and that's really helpful when you have 32 kids. I'm just glad that she made it all the way through the four years."
In the first meet of this season, Germano was part of two third place relay teams, the 200-free and 400-free. Then throughout the season, she mostly competed in the 50-free and 100-backstroke.
"(The backstroke is) very difficult. It's so hard on your legs because it's mostly your legs that's pushing you through," she said. "Obviously your arms are a big factor, but that's what makes it really challenging for me is I feel like my legs give out on me after the first lap. I like it even though it's really hard and it kills me everytime."
This past weekend at the Cape Ann League Championship Meet, she finished 27th in the 50-free with a time of 38.45 seconds. Besides a few individuals who are advancing to the sections, the successful season has come to an end.
“It's been a really good season. We have been winning a lot. This year has been a lot different than other years. Last year we had the whole COVID thing and we would only practice twice a week, sometimes three, but then have a week off because someone would get COVID. This year we actually have been able to have consistent practices which has been good and everyone has been able to bond with each other a lot better,” she said.
To Germano, having a strong bond with her friends and teammates takes the cake of her best times or place finishes or not qualifying for the sectionals. To her, being a part of this program for four years was special.
While she is ready to move on – hopefully attend UMass-Amherst to possibly become a social worker – she said the bonds she formed here with the joint swim teams is much like the one she has it home with her three older brothers, Michael (a former WHS lacrosse captain), Edward and Harry (a former Shawsheen Tech swimmer).
“It was a little bit crazy (being the youngest of four kids). We definitely always had a full house. It's good, we all get along with each other. I do like having three older brothers. It's been a nice experience. I kind of like being the only girl, I'm a little bit spoiled,” she said with a big laugh.
