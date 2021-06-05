WILMINGTON – It seems like a broken record when writing about the Wilmington High School baseball team this season. The Wildcats get behind by a lot of runs early on walks and errors, make a strong comeback, and then fall in the late innings.
On Friday afternoon, that's what happened as both Wilmington and Watertown played a seven inning contest that probably won't be showed on any instruction tapes anytime soon. In the end, Watertown won 9-7.
Defensively, Wilmington made six errors, which led to all nine runs being unearned. On top of that, there were two free passes, a hit batter and two wild pitches.
On the flip side, Watertown made seven errors, six coming in the combined fifth and sixth innings, leading to yes, all seven runs being unearned. The Raiders also gave two free passes and hit a batter.
“We only had four hits so if they didn't give us that (sixth) inning, it would have been worse than what it was,” said Wilmington head coach Aldo Caira, who has seen his team now lose six in a row to fall to 2-6 on the season. “We should have (closed it out) but we blew a run at the plate, yet we still lost by two. The bright spot was Matt (Vinal) hitting the home run.”
Wilmington was down 1-0 after the first, 2-0 after the second, 4-0 after the third and 6-0 after 3.5 innings. Getting behind by a touchdown or more has been a reoccurring them.
“It's been the problem all season. It's a senior-heavy team. It's a team that after missing the year last year, could be going through the motions, I tend to feel that sometimes. They got into (this) game in the last few innings, but other than that the first couple of innings were kind of just bland,” said Caira.
All of the teams in the state ran into the same problem before the season started — losing all of last year due to the pandemic and having just seven or eight — or in this case with the Wildcats, even less than that — practices before game one arrived.
“I have had that conversation with a couple of other coaches. Just getting into league (play) after seven or eight days was very tough and part of that was our field was under water, so we couldn't even get out here,” said Caira.
Trailing 6-0 going to the bottom of the fourth, Wilmington was held hitless to that point. Jimmy McCarron started the rally by reaching on a two base error. Ryan Forcina then laced a double to right field, scoring McCarron. Two batters later with runners at the corners, Drew Gallucci singled to center to drive in Forcina. Two batters later, Nico Piazza reached on an error, as did Derek Gallucci, which scored Jacob Roque to make it 6-3.
The score remained that way going to the bottom of the sixth. McCarron led off with a walk and was forced out a second on a groundball. Joe Dynan then singled, which was followed by an errant throw, an infield error, an errant throw on a pick-off attempt and a Wilmington runner thrown out at home, the score was cut down to 6-5. With Drew Gallucci at second base and two outs, Vinal, a left-handed batter, smashed a shot over the right-center field fence for a two-run home run, giving the 'Cats a 7-6 lead.
Needing three outs to nail it down, the 'Cats got the first one on a fly ball. That followed with a walk, a hitbatsman and a wild pitch, putting runners at second and third. From there was a groundball to a drawn in infield, but the throw home was wide. Two batters later was a two-run single by Robert Iametta to make it 9-7 in favor of Watertown.
Wilmington was retired in order in the bottom of the seventh.
The 'Cats had just four hits with Vinal and Forcina providing the extra base knocks and Dynan and Derek Gallucci with the singles. Roque scored two runs and Derek Gallucci was on base three of his four at bats.
Jack Toomey was the starting pitcher and he went four innings, giving up four unearned runs on eight hits and struck out two. Burke Zimmer should have had a 1-2-3 inning in the fifth, but gave up two unearned runs, before going through a stretch of retiring five-of-six batters before being lifted with one out in the seventh.
Wilmington faced Stoneham on Tuesday with results not known as of presstime and then will travel to their place on Saturday. After that will be even more baseball.
“We're just going to keep plugging away and that's all we can do,” said Caira. “We have two games with Stoneham and then the Middlesex League tournament where everyone gets into and every team plays at least three games, and then these guys took a vote so they want to opt-into the state tournament, so we'll see what happens.
“We will have a chance to play some of the younger kids, get them some experience and see what happens.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.