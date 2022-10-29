PITTSFIELD, ME/WILMINGTON – On Friday night, according to the Portland Press Herald out of Maine and state police, 21-year-old Wilmington resident Ralph Desrosiers tragically passed away after being involved in a single-vehicle crash on I-95 in Pittsfield, Maine.
Desrosiers, a 2019 Shawsheen Tech graduate, was in his junior year at Merrimack College and a member of its Division 1 track-and-field team. During his high school days, he competed in track-and-field and then joined the swim-and-dive team as a senior.
Since his horrific news broke, many people have written messages on either his own Facebook page or within the Wilmington Community page, and almost all said that “Ralph was kind and sweet, knew how to make people laugh and would light up every room he was in.”
The Town Crier reached out to several of Desrosiers' coaches from Shawsheen Tech and all of them were devastated.
“Joe (Gore) and I got to watch a young man grow and mature in our program,” said former Shawsheen Tech track coach Jeff McGrath. “I can’t think of a kid who evolved as a person more than Ralph did over his four years at Shawsheen. He made us all very proud and after talking with many of his former teammates today, I know that the community is devastated by this loss.
“He was a really bright student. Similar to his maturation as an athlete, Ralph was a goofball as a freshman and then he really grew into his own academically. I’ll miss most his sense of humor and quiet demeanor which contrasted his fierce competitiveness. He was a genuinely caring and compassionate young man and he left a mark on our program unlike any other.”
In his senior year at Shawsheen, Desrosiers finished seventh in the 200-meters and 17th in the 100-meters at the Division 3 Eastern Mass Championship Meet.
At Merrimack College, he competed in the 100, 200, 300 and 400 during indoor and outdoor track seasons. Last April he was part of the first place 4x400 relay team at the Stonehill Skyhawk Invitational and then the year before that, he was part of the eighth place 4x400 relay team at the Northeast Conference Championship Meet.
Besides track-and-field, he also participated as a member of the Shawsheen Tech swim team during the winter of 2018-'19. Coach Rick Menard told the story of how Desrosiers joined the team during his senior season, without knowing really how to swim, never mind compete in the sport.
“Every year since 2018, the coaches bring up the story of the young man with amazing physical gifts that came out for swim team his senior year,” explained Menard. “We were poised to repeat as State Voke champions with both girls and boys having huge numbers and young talent. In walks this young man who had a body made for the sport, tall and lean with an amazing arm span. Ralph was friends with just about everyone on the team and had swim as part of his Physical Education program so his courage to try something new wasn't a shock. What was a shock is when he got in the water and sunk like a brick to the bottom. He was able to make it to the surface before anyone had to go and rescue him, composed himself and kept on trying.
“The beginning of the season for us is a review of all of the drills to make our kids efficient and fast and we only ask that if you decide to commit to the team, that you make an honest effort to learn the drills and trust the process. Ralph bought in, and struggled a lot. He struggled so much at the beginning of the season, we were wondering if he was going to stay. That season we had 46 swimmers, nearly triple what some of our rivals carried on their rosters and for a kid who never swam before, there was little chance he would get in a race.
“When you saw how he interacted with his friends and his lane mates it was obvious, he trained with kids who were also learning but he had strong bonds with the veterans who were willing to help not only him, but also his new found friends in 'Lane 6'. As the season waned on, Ralph continued to develop and earned opportunities to compete.”
Menard went on to explain that Desrosiers first competed in a relay race or two when meets had already been decided. Then came a shot as “an exhibition swimmer” at a home meet and he competed, while finishing in last place. He kept training harder and harder, worked with the coaches and teammates to improve his stroke and his times in the events he competed in. He then earned his new personal best time as a member of a relay team, joining Kevin Stevens, Paul Tower and Joe Derochers.
From there, the next step was to break the two major milestones when it comes to high school swimming: breaking 30 seconds in the 50-yard freestyle and breaking 60 seconds in the 100-yard freestyle. Desrosiers continued to work towards those two milestones, while he continued to improve as a leg on the 200-IM medley relay team. During the team's final regular season meet, 'Senior Day', before the home crowd. There he got his first split time of under 30 seconds.
Then came the State Vocational Championship Meet.
“This meet is where the legend of Ralph comes full circle, this meet validates our philosophy as coaches. Our kids swim smart, they pay attention to the details and they make huge gains throughout the season. None have personified this more than Ralph. This kid couldn't finish one lap without stopping half a dozen times to grab the side of the pool and catch his breath. When he went to states, Ralph was put in the 50 free and he finished 15th overall, out of 62 competitors, while, breaking the 30 second mark. A kid who literally couldn't swim a lap in December finished 15th out of 62 in January.”
Desrosiers proved that hard work, determination and a fantastic attitude can take you along way in sports, but also in life. Menard said that Desrosiers certainly lived that way.
“While Ralph didn't win gold in the Olympics, his effort made him an example for dozens of kids who didn't think they could do it either, but stuck with it,” said Menard. “Ralph was so much more than a swimmer in the pool – he was an example of what it means to be a team, learning from your friends and then repaying their efforts with your success.
“It was heartbreaking to hear that he is gone, but I can guarantee he wont be forgotten by anyone on that championship team or its staff.”
