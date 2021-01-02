WILMINGTON – Last season was one that will be long remembered by fans of the Wilmington High Girls Basketball team. The Wildcats shook off a tough 0-3 start to have one of the best seasons in program history, winning 13 straight games at one point on their way to winning the Middlesex League Freedom Division title, their first league title since 2012. The Wildcats then advanced all the way to the Division 2 North sectional semifinals where they gave defending state champion Pentucket quite a scare before coming up a little bit short and finishing with a 17-6 overall record.
Jessica Robinson, who enters her fourth season as head coach, will always look back fondly on last season’s success, but her focus, and the team’s focus has now turned towards the upcoming campaign where they are hoping to have similar success, albeit in a much more limited fashion, with an abbreviated ten game schedule and no MIAA post season tournament.
“After our 0-3 start last season, the team came together over the holiday break and focused on the same goal — reaching our potential,” Robinson said. “The girls fought hard every day and were determined, which led to us finishing the season 17-6. I definitely think that the returning players and our new additions are determined to have success this year. Being only three practices in, we are still working on defining what success will be for us, but I am positive that the girls are focused and ready to go.”
Their season was also special for another unintentional reason, as their game against Pentucket on March 4 turned out to be the last athletic event for any Wilmington High team until September, after the MIAA shutdown of high school sports due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With the spring season canceled and the fall season delayed and abbreviated, there was some doubt as to whether or not there would be a winter season.
After some delays, including a shut down of Wilmington sports from December 18-26 when the school was forced to go to remote learning, the season is back on track, and Robinson and her players couldn’t be happier.
“Personally, I am absolutely thrilled we are able to play, and in conversations with players they are in the same boat,” Robinson said. “We have discussed approaching this season with an attitude of gratitude, being in spite of the circumstances in the world we still get to have our season, and best case scenario we get to play our ten games and avoid any more shutdowns.”
And while there will be rule changes and modifications, including wearing masks at all times, Robinson said her players have adjusted well to this point.
“As far as the in game modifications, I think most of them really come down to game management, which our coaching staff will have figured out,” Robinson said. “The girls have been phenomenal. They are so excited they get to play. I have not heard one complaint from them about anything regarding the masks or rule changes. Kids are definitely more appreciative and resilient than we give them credit for, this group of girls continues to impress me every day with their approach to this season.”
That approach this season includes replacing four key players off of last year’s squad, including co-captains Jenna Tavanese and Olivia Almeida. Tavanese fell just shy of scoring 1,000 points in her career finishing with 941, while Almeida was a key part of the Wildcats success, especially late in the season and in the post season when she took her game to another level.
The losses of that duo, along with Alyssa Morrison, Annie Wingate and Madison Grace will certainly hurt, but it has not discouraged Robinson’s optimism.
“I definitely think we have the potential to be a very good team. We did graduate four of the six kids who had substantial playing time last year, but all seven returners and our five new additions are extremely motivated and determined to defend the league title,” Robinson said. “Girls came back focused and ready to fill the roles of those who graduated. In a year like this, I feel like things are going to be wide open, as things for every school are day to day and the outside circumstances are always evolving in a global pandemic.”
Part of the reason for Robinson’s success no doubt has to do with the return of senior forward and co-captain Kylie DuCharme. The Bentley University bound superstar enters the season with a chance to break the 1,000 barrier in both points and rebounds, as she closed out last season with totals of 845 points and 870 rebounds. She also finished last season, ranked 10th nationally in rebounds with 18.4 per game.
“Kylie has been incredible for us in this short amount of time we have had together the season. She brings an energy every time she steps on to the court that tends to ignite those around her,” Robinson said. “My expectations for her this season are to be the spark for the team, continue to be the leader she has been for us, and just overall to have fun and play her game.
“Kylie's ceiling is so high, and she is someone who puts in work on her game year round. In our short time together I definitely see an improvement in her outside shot and she seems physically stronger. Her potential is truly limitless and I am just excited to get to have her lead the team into this season, as she has a natural leadership ability that has been fun to watch develop.”
The Wildcats other co-captain will be senior Jenna Sweeney. While Sweeney has not put up the gaudy stats throughout her career that DuCharme has, she been just as vital to the team’s success, and Robinson is looking for more of the same this season.
“Jenna has been such a pleasure to have on varsity for three years now. The past two seasons, Jenna has been one of our go to defenders, usually matching up with one of the opponent’s top scorers or point guard,” Robinson said. “This year we will look to her to take on a piece of the scoring load as well, as her athletic ability and growing basketball IQ will help her develop into that role. Jenna is a three-sport athlete and I believe a three sport captain, so it shows how incredible of a person she really is, that three coaches and three sets of teammates chose her to be their representative and leader.”
With the Wildcats set to open their season on Saturday at home against Freedom Division rival Burlington, many other spots in the lineup are still up for grabs, given the limited practice time the Wildcats have had, as well as the number of new players.
But with that being said, Robinson has seen plenty of things to like from returning players like sophomore Jessica Collins and junior Olivia Spizuoco, along with seniors, Rita Roche, Kiara Nadeau and Kayla Smith.”
“I think Jess and Olivia have really stood out so far in this young season. They both came to tryouts in great shape from soccer and both seem to have more confidence in their abilities to be contributors on both ends of the floor,” Robinson said. “Kayla and Kiara have come into their senior season feeding off of last year’s success, determined to help get the whole team stay focused on a goal. They are both great kids and positive leaders for the group, and will give us some solid minutes in the post position. Rita is someone who provides the team with a spark, she is a great teammate and always hustling.”
Along with the returnees, several new additions to the Wildcats are also hoping to contribute to the team, including seniors Alexa Kelley, Alessio Puccio and Elizabeth Stokes and juniors Kali Almeida and Elizabeth Watson.
“They are all attentive and always seeking out ways to improve,” Robinson said. “I am really excited to watch and contribute to their development, they have proven to be great teammates so far, which is exciting to see as we develop a team identity.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.