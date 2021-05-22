As we restart the legendary coaches series, we are will restart the series of looking back at some of the WHS Spring Athletic teams which made deep state tournament runs. We start with the 2008 Baseball team, with this story appearing when the team was inducted into the WHS Hall of Fame in 2018.
NORTH READING – The late Dick Scanlon's 1998 group of ballplayers became just the third Wildcat team in the history of the program to be elected into the Wilmington High School Hall of Fame, joining the 1962 and 1977 teams.
The Wildcats finished 16-9 overall that season, captured the Division 3 North Sectional crown, before losing in the state semi-finals to the eventual state champions from Bishop Stang High.
That 1998 season was truly special, yet different and unique in so many ways.
The year before Scanlon guided the team to a 14-7 record, and had lost 12 total players off that club including Sean Kerrigan, who went to play in a pair of Division 2 College World Series with UMass-Lowell, an ace pitcher in Lee Trimarchi, and several outstanding athletes in Billy Harrison, Eric Clancy and Eric McKenna.
Before finalizing up the pre-season scrimmages, Scanlon was asked by this reporter about his thoughts entering the ‘98 season.
"The pitching is pretty good, but my biggest concern is catching. We have to win the games that we should, but we will have problems with the good teams. If we win a few games in a row, then maybe we can finish at .500 (and make the state tournament).”
Wilmington started off 0-2, before going 12-4 in their next 16 games, and then dropped the last two games to a pair of excellent teams in Reading and Tewksbury.
After a ten-day lay-off, the team entered the state tournament as the No. 8 seed, knocked off Bishop Fenwick, Wayland, Rockport and Arlington Catholic to capture the North Sectional title before losing in the Final-4, despite having a batterymate tandem that had about 15 combined varsity innings under their belts.
Along the way from the pre-season scrimmages, to the 0-2 start, to the red-hot middle, to the four state tournament wins, including two walk-off wins, this team faced two pitchers who went on to play professional baseball, had their own ace pitcher, Scott Swiezynski, finish the season at 10-0, including a no-hit complete game shut out with 15 strikeouts and one walk, had two players return after sitting out the entire '97 season with injuries, while at the plate the team had many crushing home runs throughout the course of the season.
"We have some pretty good ball players, but we have a lot of players who are inexperienced," said Scanlon in that same interview.
While the team had lost 12 players from the 14-win season the year before, there were a handful of players who came out of nowhere to nail down opening day spots and went on to have phenomenal seasons, whether it was Jimmy O'Donnell, Matt Meuse or Ryan Harrison, to name just a few.
Among the members of the team included Dave DeAmato, who went to become the long-snapper for the Syracuse University Football team; Swiezynski and Eric Banda who previously had been inducted into the WHS Hall of Fame as individual athletes (Scanlon was inducted beforehand); Pat Heffernan went on to become a state champion wrestler at WHS; Peter Grasso graduated and went on to play baseball at Bentley; and it was only about five months earlier when Peter Bamberg and Dan Sweet were a part of Scanlon's soccer team which advanced to the state final.
While it took a few games before '98 Wildcats got going – especially defensively – the team took off after giving up a combined 18 runs in losses to Tewksbury and Newburyport to open the season.
After that came wins over Lynnfield, over Ipswich including Swiezynski outpitching Erik Drown, who furthered his career at UConn and briefly in Single-A, as well as games over North Reading, Triton and Manchester-Essex.
Right before the game with the always dangerous NR club, Wilmington was defeated by Masconomet as Ben Crockett earned the win. He went on to pitch at Harvard, was drafted by the Colorado Rockies in the third round and is now working in the Boston Red Sox front office.
After the win over ME, Wilmington was 7-4. The next game is one no one will forget as Swiezynski tossed a no-hitter with 15 strikeouts. He walked one batter on a 3-2 pitch in the sixth inning. He was so dominant, he struck out 9-of-the-first-12 batters he faced.
A few days after that win, the team lost arguably its biggest fan as Jack Smith, a big supporter of WHS Athletics, in particular the diamond teams, passed away at the young age of 62.
Wilmington eventually closed out the regular season with a win over Malden Catholic, a dramatic 2-1, 10-inning classic loss to Reading in the championship game of the Memorial Day Tournament when a sophomore named Sean Quigley tossed the game of his life in his first varsity start.
The 'Cats then had a 10-day lay-off before the state tournament began and that's when the team got red-hot at the right time, topping Bishop Fenwick, 9-4, Wayland, 5-4, Rockport, 3-2, and Arlington Catholic, 7-4. In the four wins, there were certainly many dramatic moments, most especially in the Wayland contest.
Wilmington led 4-1, thanks in part to a mammoth 3-run homer by Meuse, but the Tigers rallied back to score three runs in the top of the seventh to tie it up. In the home half, Banda singled and O'Donnell walked, setting up the stage for Pat Heffernan to bunt, right? After digging himself into an 0-2 hole, Heffernan worked the count to 2-2 and still everyone expected the lefty to put down a bunt. Instead, on ball three, Banda stole third. On the next pitch, with O'Donnell going from first, Heffernan hit a sharp grounder that went off the first baseman's glove. The second baseman picked up the ball and fired home, but it was too late as Banda crossed the plate standing up. Wayland argued that he should have been out for not sliding but that went on dear ears.
Minutes later, Scanlon cracked the biggest smile and said, "Wow, what a game! They all thought I was going to have Pat bunt with two strikes. They never saw the steal coming."
Wilmington went on to defeat Rockport as Paul Fugere, who was tremendous all season as the No. 2 pitcher, delivered a walk-off RBI single, before Swiezynski nailed down his tenth victory in the North Final game played at Lowell's Alumni Stadium.
Wilmington advanced to the state semi-final, and after an hour delay for field improvements, Stang, out of Dartmouth sporting an 18-2 record, belted three home runs as part of the 5-1 win. Two days later, they celebrated on Fenway Park's Field as state champions defeating Northbridge, 5-3, who was led by Rick Asadoorian.
The following year, Asadoorian led Northbridge to the state title and then was drafted in the first round by the Red Sox in the 1999 draft and signed him to a record 1.7 million dollar deal. He stayed in the Sox system for just two years before being sent to St. Louis in 2011 as part of the Dustin Hermanson deal and bounced around through several different organizations after that but never making it to MLB.
None of the Wilmington players from that year's team were drafted or signed million dollar contracts, but they probably have a million memories.
"All week they had talked about the possibility of playing in Fenway Park — Dave DeAmato patrolling the left field of Ted Williams and Carl Yastrzemski, Swiezynski rearing back on the hill of Roger Clemens ... the kinds of things ballplayers of all ages dream about," wrote former Town Crier sportswriter Jeff Nazzaro.
"It felt like a dream all day," right fielder Brian McCarthy said to Nazzaro while recovering the sting from the loss to Stang. "It was a great feeling."
Certainly it's a great feeling for the entire 1998 Baseball team including the late head coach Dick Scanlon, with assistants Bob Gillis and Rob Patterson, and players Matt Meuse, Eric Banda, Tommy Southmayd, Scott Swiezynski, Paul Fugere, Jim O'Donnell, Peter Grasso, Ryan Harrison, Pat Heffernan, Mike Heffernan, Dave DeAmato, Tim Gillis, Brian McCarthy, Peter Bamberg, Dan Sweet and Sean Quigley to know as a collective group, they are one of the top three teams in the 85-year history of the program and one of just 17 teams in the history of all WHS Athletics to be enshrined into the Hall of Fame.
