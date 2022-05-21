ANDOVER – On Saturday, a few Wilmington High seniors and underclassmen, took a short trip basically next door to compete in the annual Andover Boosters Invitational Meet. With the senior prom the night before, both the boys and the girls head coaches Mike Kinney and Joe Patrone made this meet optional for the seniors.
That being said, the Wildcats still had a handful of strong performances led by Jeandre Abel, who captured first place in the triple jump, with a leap of 43-07.25. He was also a part of the ninth place 4x100 relay team along with Jonathan Magliozzi, Willie Stuart and Joe Demoura, who had a combined time of 46.02 seconds. Magliozzi was also sixth in the long jump at 18-04.
Also cracking the top ten included Tyler Sheehan with a seventh place in the discus at 111-06 and the 4x400 relay team was also seventh at 3:58.34.
Also competing in the running events included Aidan Burke in the 400-meter hurdles (25th at 1:07.21), Tyler Nguyen (27th in the 400 at 57.89), Vihbush Sivakumar (29th in the two-mile, 12:14.77) and Christian Niceforo (30th in the two-mile, 12:25.82), Ben Marvin (31st in the 110-meter hurdles at 20.28), Ryan Moretti in the 800 (36th at 2:17.22) and then Dean Ciampa (5:17.48) and Cameron Jenks (5:55.32) in the mile, while the 800 sprint medley team finished at 1:52.16.
In the field events, Charlie Rosa and Ben Marvin placed 19th and 20th in the triple jump at 38-00.50 and 36-03.75, respectively. John Spencer was 20th in the discus (101-05) and 23rd in the shot put (38-03) and Luka Smilijic was 39th in the long jump (17-05).
GIRLS
On the female side, Wilmington was led by senior Shea Cushing, who was fifth in the two-mile at 12:18.11, while sophomore Mollie Osgood was fifth in the high jump clearing 5-2. In the same two-mile race, Hannah Bryson was 13th at 13:11.96. In the 100-meters, Alison Doherty was sixth at 13.20 and senior Angie Zaykovskaya was seventh in the 400-meter hurdles at 1:13.30. Then the 4x400 relay team of Emily Grace, Addy Hunt, Cushing and Zaykovskaya was 10th at 4:58.54. Hunt was also 19th in the 800 at 2:31.12 and Grace was 22nd in the 400 at 1:05.52. Finally in the running events, Mallory Brown was 36th in the mile at 6:48.09.
In the field events, Molly MacDonald and Ali Ganley finished 13th and 32nd in the javelin throwing 87-01 and 72-11. Sofia Pitzen was 33rd in the discus throwing 62-08 and Kayla Flynn was 40th in the triple jump at 30-05.50.
Finally, MacDonald was fifth in the freshman/sophomore 200 in 28.44
“It was a difficult day as we were not acclimated to the heat and it was tough on the girls, especially in the distance events,” said Patrone.
Back on May 6th, the Middlesex League hosted the Freshmen/Sophomore Meet. Wilmington ended up with seven individual winners and one relay team title. Taking firsts included Osgood in the high jump (5-0) and the 100-meter hurdles (18.9), MacDonald in the javelin (93-03), Pitzen in the discus (75-10), Alison Doherty in the 100 (13.3), Grace in the 400 (64.6), Hunt in the 800 (2:31.0) and Bryson in the two-mile (12:45.0), while the 4x400 relay team of Grace, Alexis Melvin, Pitzen and Hunt also won at a combined time of 4:26.8.
The 4x100 relay team of Ganley, Alison Doherty, Emily Doherty and MacDonald were second at 53.6 seconds, Kyla Kelley was second in the discus at 73-07 and Ganley was third in the javelin throwing 86-02.
