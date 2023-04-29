WILMINGTON – On Tuesday, the Wilmington High School girls tennis team edged out Melrose, coming out on top by a score of 3-2.
“They like to keep it interesting for sure,” said head coach Christina Woods with a laugh. My first doubles team went into a tiebreaker in the second set, so it was very close. It was getting late so we did a tiebreaker because we didn’t want them to go into a third set.”
The ‘Cats didn’t find any luck in first and second singles, but Woods thought they played well. Jaslene Ryou fell 2-6 2-6 in first singles while Shubhangi Tripathi fell 3-6 4-6 in second singles.
“The scores weren’t close, but they did compete,” said Woods. “The score didn’t reflect the way they played, because they’re both really good players. The other team was just winning the points, (they) had some really good volleys.”
Wilmington found their first points at third singles in a 7-5 6-2 win from Carolyn Haas-Timm.
“She played great, she was consistent the whole time,” said Woods. “I was confident that she was going to win that match and she did. It was her first win, so that’s exciting for her and she deserves it.”
At first doubles, the match came down to Sophia LaVita and Maddy Benoit, who were ultimately able to pull out a victory following a 6-3 win in the first set, a 6-6 tie in the second set, and a 7-2 win in the tiebreak.
“They just play well together,” said Woods. “There’s times where they can get frustrated and get into their own heads and I just have to remind them to refocus. They needed to know that they were better than the other team. They were able to refocus and (win) the second set and the tiebreaker.
“Sophia had some great serves, which really determined a lot of the match. Maddy was returning a lot of the deep balls. Making less of their own mistakes was what got them to win the game,” she added.
The ‘Cats didn’t see any trouble at second doubles, as Julia Kane and Marni Mcbride were able to sail to a 6-1 6-3 win.
“Their match was quick, they killed them. They played really well too, so I was proud of them,” said Woods.
When Woods stepped into the head coaching role this season, she had one preliminary goal: to build upon their one-win season last year. Six matches into this season, that objective is already completed as Woods and her team are sitting at 2-4.
“We’re improving from the record from last year, with the one win last year,” she said. “That was one of the small goals. The girls are very excited about the win, and we have two more matches this week.
“I just said to bring the energy that we have right now into the (match) tomorrow, because we have a chance against Burlington,” she continued. “The girls are getting more confident and they like the feeling of winning. This is something they want to start getting used to.”
Both boys and girls tennis teams competed with Burlington on Wednesday, but the results weren’t known as of presstime. The teams will then match up with Lexington on Friday and Woburn on Tuesday.
BOYS TENNIS
After losing the first two matches of the season, the Wilmington High School boys tennis team hasn’t looked back. They’ve won five in a row–including what head coach Rob Mailey believes to be the team’s best win on Tuesday night.
“It was our best win of the season so far, they’re a good team and it was freezing cold out on the road,” he said following the 4-1 win over Melrose. “Our guys all showed real good mental toughness and we played smart.”
Leading off at first singles, Anuj Gandhi made easy work of his opponent in the 6-1 6-0 victory.
“Anuj crushed his opponent, he was a freshman,” said Mailey. “That was the only match that wasn’t close. Anuj showed no weakness at all and he was playing a freshman who didn’t have too much experience, but is going to be good some day. Today wasn’t his day.”
In a come from behind effort in second singles, Siddharth Karani responded with 6-4 6-1 wins after dropping the first set 7-5.
“That match was a marathon,” said Mailey. “Sid’s superior fitness level helped him, he basically wore his opponent down and he got better and better as the match went on.”
Owen Mitchell took care of business in the final singles slot, beating his opponent 6-4 6-4.
“(He) played very smart tennis at the end of both sets to secure the win,” said Mailey. “(I’m) really happy with second and third singles pulling out two close matches.”
In a thrilling victory at first doubles, Sarthak Tripathi and Srikar Mallajosyula won the first set 6-4 before having to win a tiebreaker match 7-1 to secure the second set 7-6.
“They’re playing better, (they’re) cutting down on the unforced errors, moving their feet better, and their court position was better today too,” said the coach. “That was also a good win.”
Although Eric Packer and Ryan Weinstein didn’t come away victorious, their match came down the wire, including a 2-6 loss in the opening set, a 7-6 win in the second set in a 10-8 tiebreak, and a 7-5 loss in the third set.
“They got off to a slow start, but then they came back to win the second set,” recalled Mailey. “That could not have been any closer and (I’m) proud of our team.”
While riding a five-match winning streak, Mailey is proud of his team, but still is focusing on how they can improve going forward.
“We competed hard in all five matches and we got a five match winning streak going. We can still be better, we’re going to continue to work hard in practice, but the kids now are believing in themselves and we’re paying better doubles than we were. All three of our singles players are playing great,” he concluded.
BOYS LACROSSE
Although Wilmington started off last week with a 10-7 loss to Triton on Wednesday, it was a game of milestones for the ‘Cats.
While Nathan Alberti scored his 100th career goal, Colin Allard potted his first.
The ‘Cats returned to the field on Tuesday, dropping an overtime heartbreaker 10-9 to Essex Tech, where Timmy Tavares ultimately scored the game-winner for the Hawks. With the loss, Wilmington drops to 2-5 on the season.
“(I’m) very happy with the way our kids battled,” said interim head coach Craig Turner. “We had our chances in the game but just made too (many) mistakes with the ball.”
In between the pipes, freshman netminder Luke DeProfio shined for Wilmington.
“Our freshmen goalie Luke DeProfio was really fantastic,” said Turner. “I think he’d even say he’d like to have a few of the first half ones back but he was completely nails in the second half and OT and really kept us in it.”
At the face-off dot, Turner liked what he saw from his personnel.
“Dempsey Murphy was a game changer on face offs as well, and we got our typical fantastic effort out of Bobby Cyr and Nathan Alberti,” said Turner.
The ‘Cats played Wakefield on Wednesday, but the results were not known as of presstime. Wilmington then plays Stoneham on Friday followed by a contest with Methuen on Monday.
“I think we can finish strong here the rest of the way,” said Turner. “(We) just need to clean up a few easy things on defense and take care of the ball and I think we’re going to win our share.”
KEEFE TAKING A LEAVE
On Monday, Wilmington High School Athletic Director Dennis Ingram sent out a letter to parents of the lacrosse team and he stated: “Dear Families and Students of the WHS Boys Lacrosse Team, I am contacting you to let you know that Coach Jeff Keefe is taking a leave from coaching the team effective immediately. Until further notice Craig Turner, the Head Football Coach, will be stepping in as the Interim Boys Lacrosse Coach. Coach Turner has been the Football Coach at WHS since 2016 and has been an Assistant Lacrosse Coach in previous years. Thank you for your time and understanding.”
After being named head coach in 2020, Keefe has coached two seasons, including an abbreviated season in 2021 (5-7), followed by a 10-10 season in 2022 where Wilmington won its first ever state tournament game in a win over Groton-Dunstable.
BASEBALL
The Wilmington High baseball team almost pulled off quite a comeback on Monday afternoon.
Down 7-1 after two innings in Burlington, the Wildcats pushed one run across in the third inning and four more in the fourth to cut the Red Devil lead to one.
Burlington scored two times in the fifth, however, and then erupted for six runs in the sixth to end up with a deceiving 15-6 victory.
“Another tough one for us,” WHS coach Matt McManus said. “We had eleven walks. That can’t happen.”
Wilmington finished with eight hits on the day.
Sophomore first baseman Ayden Balter had two hits and an RBI, sophomore Connor Lovell went 2-for-2 and junior Burke Zimmer had a hit and drove in two runs.
Also collecting hits for the Wildcats was senior starting pitcher Patrick Stokes, junior Mike Dynan and junior Noah Spencer.
Stokes pitched the first three innings for WHS, Zimmer tossed the fourth and fifth and junior Lars Ostebo pitched a scoreless sixth.
Prior to the Burlington game, Wilmington (2-6 overall) won a thriller against Melrose by a 3-2 score.
Balter pitched a complete game for the Wildcats, allowing four hits and just one earned run. Balter struck out nine and walked only two.
Senior catcher Mike Monteforte was the story on offense for WHS, going 4 for 4 and scoring a run.
Dynan and junior Austin Harper each had a hit and an RBI.
Spencer also drove in a run for the Wildcats.
Zimmer was 1-for-3 and scored a run.
WHS took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first in the game at Melrose, but the Red Raiders got one back in the fourth.
In the seventh, Wilmington took a 3-1 lead and then held off a late push by Melrose, who scored once in its last at-bat before Balter closed the door.
“This was our best total effort so far this season,” McManus said.
The Melrose win came on the heels of a disappointing 7-2 loss to Watertown.
The Raiders limited Wilmington to only three hits, two by Monteforte and one by Zimmer, who also had an RBI.
Dynan walked and scored a run for the Wildcats.
Harper, Spencer and junior Eric Spinney also reached via base on balls.
Pitching for the Wildcats was Harper, who went five innings and allowed only two earned runs.
Ostebo went the final two frames for WHS.
After playing in Lexington on Wednesday, Wilmington plays at home against Woburn on Friday at 4:15 p.m. before visiting Belmont on Monday afternoon.
SOFTBALL
The Wilmington High softball team dipped to 2-6 on the season with a 6-1 loss at home against Burlington on Monday.
The Wildcats spoiled a no-hit bid by Red Devils pitcher Casey Imbimbo as Lily Mackenzie hit a home run to lead off the bottom of the seventh inning.
The only other WHS baserunner was Charlotte Forcina, who walked with two out in the third inning.
Julie Archer pitched for the Wildcats and went the distance, allowing just two earned runs as five errors in the field proved costly for the Wildcats.
Wilmington has a busy week ahead.
After hosting Lexington on Wednesday, WHS plays in Woburn on Friday at 4:15 p.m.
On Monday, Belmont visits Wilmington for an afternoon contest.
