WRENTHAM – After finishing with its program best fourth place finish in last week's loaded 2B Divisional Cross-Country Championship Meet, the Wilmington High School Girls Cross-Country team made its first appearance in program history at Saturday's Division 2 State Championship Meet held at the Development Center Course and surely didn't disappoint. Rather, they rose to the occasion once again.
The Wildcats finished ninth overall out of 23 teams in D2. Wilmington and Medfield finished in a tie for eighth but Medfield got the edge on the tiebreaker, based on the finish of each team's sixth runner. Holliston was absolutely phenomenal winning the title with just 29 points, while Whitinsville Christian was second at 103, followed by Pentucket Regional, Austin Prep and Wakefield to round out the top five.
“We made it to where we wanted, the All-State Meet so we just said to go out there and have fun. If they wanted to go around high-fiving each other during the race, hey go for it, we made it here,” quipped head coach Brian Schell. “Everything was built into all of the girls hard work throughout the whole season. It was great to see them all compete. They went out so hard and pretty much everyone had phenomenal days. It was a great meet overall and everyone pushed themselves. The competition was awesome.
“In this case to be top ten overall is just awesome and again just shows that the hard work from all of these years has paid off. If you look at Division 2B, where we raced in last week's divisional meet, even the wild card teams came from our division, so nine teams came from our division.
“We clearly were in the hardest division with the new alignment, and to finish in the top ten in (Division 2) with all of these great teams is just awesome that the kids can say, 'hey we finished in the top ten'.”
While Wilmington had two girls finish in the top-25, the biggest performance on the day belonged to senior Angie Zaykovskaya, who knocked almost two minutes off her previous personal best time as she was 160th overall at 22:36.8.
“Angie's goal this whole season was to finish in the low 23-minute range and today she ran 22:36. That's just so huge for her. For someone who hasn't been training for 5K races all season, because I have really been working with her for middle distance events to get ready for the track season, she really brought today of all meets,” said Schell. “She is someone who has put in so much work, just training in general. To be able to pull these times off without really having the miles in because she is doing more middle distance stuff is just such a credit to her. I'm very happy for her.”
Senior Shea Cushing was the team's top performer as she was 20th overall with a blazing time of 19:27.6.
“Shea had a phenomenal race we are pretty sure that she has the modern-era school record, in terms of times at the All-State Meet – I'm not sure what Mary McNaughton and some of the others did in years past, and not sure if they ran 3.1 miles or not,” said Schell. “I know since the year 2000, this is the fastest time out of anyone at the All-States as Callie O'Connell ran a 19:28 time.
“Today Shea had the most consistent splits out of anyone. She was around 30th place after that first mile and then she just started passing runners and she ended up finishing 20th. This is a huge personal record for her and that time would be under 19 minutes at our course.
“I know I've said it before, but she has some much passion for this sport. She has done so much work and to see what six or seven months from the start of spring track to now, she has found that groove. If anyone deserves this kind of recognition, it's definitely her.”
Freshman Addyson Hunt also had a tremendous performance as she was 24th overall with a time of 19:39.1. “Addyson matched her personal best at 19:39 and she was 24th overall. She had a strong race and she finished strong today than last week. I know Gardner is a lot harder course with all of the hills and she also cramped up during that race, so this week she made her adjustments and she finished back where she normally does in terms of time. To finish at 19:39 as a freshman is just so huge and impressive,” said Schell.
Hannah Bryson was 93rd at 20:41.6, Charlotte Kiley and Olivia Erler were 114th and 115th with the same 21:07.3 time and Mia Stryhalaleck was 185th overall with a time of 24:41.8 and almost all from that group matched their previous best times.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.