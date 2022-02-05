WAKEFIELD – For the second time in as many outings against a Middlesex League opponent, the Wilmington High Boys Basketball team proved themselves very capable of competing with their league rivals in the first half. Unfortunately, for the second game in a row, the Wildcats were unable to stay with their opponents in the second half and suffered a blowout loss.
A couple of weeks back the Wildcats had hosted a talented Burlington team at home and had trailed by only two points at the half, only to suffer an 18-point loss. It was more of the same story for the Wildcats this past Friday night in Wakefield, as they played an outstanding first half and went to the break tied at 32-32 against the Warriors on their Senior Night.
The second half, however, did not go nearly as well for the Wildcats, as they suffered a 65-48 loss to drop to 7-5 on the season (1-5 in the Middlesex League).
“We were dead even at the half, and then they outplayed us in the third quarter and we never caught up. That was the difference in the game right there,” Wilmington coach Dennis Ingram said.
The third quarter did indeed prove to be the difference in the game, as the Warriors outscored the Wildcats 18-6 in the frame, turning what had been a nail biter into a blowout heading into the fourth quarter. Wakefield extended their lead even further in the final period, extending their lead to as many as 17 points at 59-42 before holding on to that 17-point margin until the final whistle.
Much like they had against Burlington, the Wildcats showed in the first half just what kind of potential they have, going toe to toe with a league rival, led almost exclusively by the senior tandem of Tommy Mallinson and Tyler Rourke, with Mallinson pouring in 18 first half points on the strength of four three-pointers and Rourke scoring ten points, with two from long range to his credit.
Wilmington took an 11-7 lead on a three-pointer from the corner by Mallinson with 2:52 left in the quarter, and took their largest lead of the game at five points when he knocked down another three with 1:01 left in the frame to make the score 14-9.
Wakefield, however would close to within 14-13 at the end of the first and would eventually take leads of 27-18 and 29-20 in the second quarter before Rourke and Mallinson brought the Wildcats back with a 9-0 run to tie the game at 29-29 with 1:31 left in the half.
Wakefield got a three-pointer from Jeff DiFazio with just under a minute to go in the half, but Rourke drained a three of his own at the halftime buzzer to send the teams to the locker rooms tied at 32-32.
The second half was a different story, however, as Wakefield seized control in the early moments of the third quarter, taking a 43-34 lead with 4:30 left, mainly behind the efforts of junior Michael Wilkinson, who wound up scoring a game high 28 points. Wakefield would eventually extend their lead to 48-36 with 1:25 left, and took a 50-38 lead into the fourth quarter.
A big difference in the quarter, and throughout the second half was the way that Wakefield clamped down on defense and shut down Mallinson, limiting him to just four points in the second half.
“I think they were trying to do the same thing in the first half as well, and they probably just took halftime and talked about it and reinforced what they wanted to do, and we really couldn’t open up anything else up with anyone else,” Ingram said. “It was almost like we were shell shocked to see that type of denial defense.”
Even with their success in the first half, Ingram sensed that the Wildcats could be in trouble if they did not continue their hot shooting or change their offensive approach.
“So much of what we did in the first half was from the perimeter, and we talked about that from the half, trying to get more going to the basket,” Ingram said. “A lot of that happens based on how hard we cut to the basket, and my opinion, we did not do a good job of that in the second half, and as a result we did no get good shots. You can’t just live from the perimeter.”
The Wildcats got back in the win column on Tuesday night, picking up their second Middlesex League win of the season with a 64-60 win over Stoneham at Cushing Gymnasium to improve to 8-5 overall.
This was a back-and-forth tussle all the way through, with the teams trading leads and scoring runs on several occasions. The Wildcats led 31-28 at the half and 48-44 after three quarter, but trailed 50-48 early in the fourth quarter before pulling out the victory.
Tommy Mallinson led the way offensively for the Wildcats with 26 points, but he was not alone, as Willie Stuart had 12 points of his own, while Luke Murphy had six and Ben Marvin and freshman Evan Balter had five each.
Trailing 50-48 after a Stoneham basket with 6:26 left in the game, the Wildcats went on a 6-1 run keyed by a pair of Mallinson hoops to go up 54-51 with 4:30 left in the game. Stoneham refused to go away, trailing just 54-52 with 3:45 left.
But back-to-back three-pointers by Mallinson and Stuart pretty much put the game away, giving the Wildcats a 61-54 lead with 2:10 left, and they held on for victory from there.
“It doesn’t matter what Stoneham’s record is, they are always tough to play against,” Ingram said. “We had a lot of kids play well. Tommy was great again, and before fouling out Luke Murphy was great for us. He just played so tough. And Ayden Balter stepped up huge and played tough down the stretch for us.”
The Wildcats will be back in action on Friday night when they host Middlesex League rival Watertown at Cushing Gymnasium for a 7:00 pm tipoff, and begin next week by hosting another pair of games, first hosting non-league rival Triton on Monday at 5:30 and then taking on Middlesex League rival Melrose on Tuesday night at 5:00.
“We have a big couple of weeks coming up,” Ingram said. “We have two games next week and three games the following week. February is huge for us. We are chasing a couple of wins and they are not going to be easy. Everyone in the Middlesex League is tough.”
