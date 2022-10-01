BILLERICA — Wilmington High football coach Craig Turner had two special deliveries in a span of 24 hours.
On Thursday night, Turner and his wife welcomed their second child into the world at approximately 9 p.m. It was the couple’s first boy.
Almost 24 hours later to the minute, after Billerica defeated Wilmington, 35-7, in a non-league contest, Indians head coach Duane Sigsbury and his entire team approached the post-game huddle of the Wildcats and gave the game ball to Turner, who played his high school football with the Indians.
“Coach Turner is a good friend of mine,” said Sigsbury. “He’s working his tail off with a young team.”
Billerica improved to 3-0 with the win and the ‘Cats fell to 0-3. The loss was tough for Turner, but he was all smiles after the gesture by the BMHS squad.
“That was a first,” Turner laughed after the game. “I haven’t had that happen before. (Tonight) was the first time I’ve seen my players since Tuesday. It’s been a long week.”
On the field, the Wildcats simply couldn’t keep up with Billerica, who scored on its first four possessions to take a 28-0 lead into the locker room for the halftime break.
“That’s a really, really good team,” Turner said of BMHS. “They’re very good, especially up front. Their offensive and defensive lines are as good as we’ll see all year.”
The Indians took a 7-0 lead with 7:02 left in the first quarter when sophomore Djoodny Dorival scored on a 1-yard run. Dorival set up the score with a 36-yard burst.
An interception by Billerica senior Marven Joseph set up the second BMHS touchdown, a 5-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback JT Green to junior Mike Murnane with 2:35 left in the opening quarter.
Wilmington followed with its best drive of the first half.
Behind two good runs by senior Peter LeBlanc, the Wildcats had a fourth-and-one from their own 40-yard line before senior quarterback Jacob Roque earned a first down when his count fooled the Indians into jumping offsides.
Wilmington earned another first down on a fourth-and-one moments later when junior Michael Lawler pounded out two yards. The drive eventually stalled at Billerica’s 41-yard line.
The Indians took a 21-0 lead with 6:57 left in the second quarter when Green hit senior Scott Einarson with a 7-yard scoring toss before adding another score less than four minutes later with a 41-yard touchdown pass to Einarson.
Senior Jason Chaffee was 4-for-4 on extra points for Billerica in the first half.
Wilmington scored its lone touchdown with 2:24 to go in the third quarter when senior quarterback Jacob Roque connected with senior Brett Ebert for a 23-yard touchdown pass. Junior Hunter Sands kicked the extra point for the ‘Cats.
The Indians scored their final touchdown in the fourth quarter, a 41-yard run by second-half Billerica quarterback Steven Gentile, a sophomore. Senior Andrew Knight added the extra point to complete the scoring.
Despite the defeat, Wilmington saw solid efforts defensively from senior Joseph Kullman and a line that forced three Billerica punts in the second half and stopped another fourth-down play to get the ball back on downs.
The Wildcats also moved the ball well in the second half. Ebert caught a 12-yard pass in the third quarter and a fourth-quarter possession was highlighted by a 32-yard run by Lawler and a 17-yard completion from Roque to junior Noah Spencer before an Indian interception on second-and-goal stopped the Wildcat drive late in the fourth quarter.
“I thought our kids hung in there,” added Turner. “The sad part is, if we played with this effort and intensity the last two weeks, we’re sitting at 2-1. We’re very inexperienced and we played like that the last couple of weeks, but if we play with this kind of effort, we’re going to win some games the rest of the way.”
Billerica managed 361 total yards of offense, including completing 13-of-17 passes for 176 yards.
Wilmington finished with 136 total yards of offense with 61 in the air by Jacob Roque and 75 on the ground behind Michael Lawler, who had 59.
Wilmington will have a short week of practice as they will travel to face Melrose on Thursday at 7 pm.
