WILMINGTON – In terms of dual meets – going up against the rest of the Middlesex League Freedom Division teams – the Wilmington High School boys track-and-field team has fared very well over the last few seasons. Two weeks ago, the Wildcats finished 4-1 in the abbreviated Fall-2 (indoor) season and then in 2019, the last outdoor season, Wilmington again had a 4-1 record.
The quest to continue that success will be tested right away, starting Thursday when the 'Cats host league and state power Burlington in the spring season opener to be held at the Frank Kelley Memorial Track.
“So during the indoor season, we lost to Burlington by just a few points, I think it was 55-37, so this outdoor season we're trying to take advantage of the spring events like the 400-meter hurdles, the javelin and the discus, so we're trying to work those events,” said head coach Mike Kinney. “We have Burlington first on the schedule which is kind of unfortunate but it is what it is. We face them on Thursday and we have a short amount of time to get ready.
“We've had three practices so far and the meet is in a week, so we have to get ready really quick. We're working on speeding things up as far as execution and strength and conditioning stuff in the beginning of the season is sort of taking a back seat so we can work on the execution of those technique events. It should be interesting and the meet should be really close.
“Burlington is a powerhouse every year so it would be really great for our program if we can beat them. Then right after that we have Wakefield, who will be another tough battle and that's the following Tuesday so we really don't have much time to rest.”
Much like the past indoor season, the 'Cats have a handful of veterans, who the team will look to lead the team on and off the track.
“We had 36 kids for the indoor season and now we have 51 for this outdoor season. It was nice to see a lot of freshmen and sophomores show up so that will help us in the future. We still have a great group of seniors who are just some really talented kids, all ten of them. We're rely on them primarily and the captains,” said Kinney.
The four captains include Sam Juergens, Aidan McGrath, Sean Riley, who will be running next year at D1 UMass-Lowell, and Owen Surette. Back in '19, Juergens finished seventh in the triple jump and ninth in the long jump at the league championship meet. On the same day, Surette was third in the pole vault and tenth in the mile, McGrath was fifth in the 400 and Riley was 18th in the 800, but ended up finishing 11th at the D3 Eastern Mass Meet.
McGrath was eighth that day in the 400 and Surette had a big day finishing ninth in the pole vault, 13th in the mile and 28th in the javelin.
“We're really strong in the middle distance events with Riley, McGrath, Surette, Sean Lydon will be good in the mile and the 800. Sam Juergens will lead us in the hurdles and jumps,” said Kinney.
After that core, is another strong group of kids who will also score their share of points. Junior Willie Stuart is very versatile and will be in the mix for the sprints/middle distance/relays, while Isaac Avila is strong in the long jump, and Jeandre Abel is coming off very strong seasons as a sprinter.
“Jeandre had the fastest time in the league in the dash, so he's going to lead us in the 100 and 200,” said Kinney. “He hurt his hip flexor at the end of the indoor season so we're hoping that he will make a full recovery so he'll be really strong for us.”
Other returning seniors include Patrick O'Mahony, who is strong in the middle events, Lyon, while depth in different events will be provided by Alexander Paquet, Colton Sullivan, Chris Wong and Faraz Ali. The other senior is Nemera Camara, who along with junior Nate Rebinskas, are newcomers after playing football. Camara will be competing in the hurdles and jumping events and Rebinskas is trying to see what his best events will be.
The other juniors on the team include Evan Shackelford, Luka Smiljic, John Ware, Jack Melanson, Liam Lydon and Nicholas DiNatale and they all have experience. The sophomore class includes Braden Huddleston, Braydon Gorski, Lucas Graham, Domenic Feeney, Noah Carriere, Nicholas Atwater, Tyler Sheehan, John Spencer, Roman Moretti, Owen Mitchell, John McNamara, Charlie Maiella, Jonathan Magliozzi, Cooper Loisel and Nikos Koss.
The new freshmen group includes Aryan Patil, Sean Patrone, Charles Rosa, Nicholas Samaha, Hunter Sands, Michael Oatis, Tyler Nguyen, Daniel McElligott, Benjamin Marolin, Jonathan Forseyth, Connor Crane, Thomas Burns and Aidan Burke.
“We have just an awesome group of kids. I really like our chances (to have a successful season),” said Kinney. “These kids love being here. Track is a huge part of their lives. The team camaraderie is just awesome for these kids. They have been out for a year and we haven't had spring track in two years, so everybody really enjoys it. The attendance has been 100 percent in these three days, so there's never any attitude problems or anything like that.”
Wilmington will have five meets this season, with Burlington and then at Wakefield on the 11th, at Melrose on the 20th and then home with Watertown on the 25th and Stoneham on June 1st. There's other scheduled meets tentatively scheduled including the state relay and the Eastern Mass Meets.
