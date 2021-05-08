WILMINGTON – When you're a multi-event athlete on the track team, usually your days are pretty long and hectic.
For Willie Stuart, a junior, not only does he fall into that category of being versatile on the track, but he is also just one of two athletes in the entire school this academic year to have played in four varsity sports, joining senior Stephen Smolinsky as the other.
Talk about some hectic days or months. Stuart though downplayed it a bit.
“Every season was shortened a bit so it wasn't too bad,” said Stuart. I liked that I was able to compete with the indoor track teams and so some different events that we don't have in the spring.”
Stuart was able to compete in four sports this year – soccer, basketball, indoor and outdoor track – as the pandemic forced the MIAA to break the normal three seasons of high school sports (fall, winter and spring) into four abbreviated seasons.
Since the four seasons were broken up, the MIAA allowed student-athletes the opportunity to play four different sports. Stuart was a role player with both the soccer and basketball teams, including scoring six points in the season finale win over Stoneham, before making a huge impact on the Fall-2 (indoor) track season.
“Willie Stuart is just a real solid, tough kid. You can really count on him in a whole bunch of different events. He's short in stature and he's just real calm and cool,” said track coach Mike Kinney.
During the five-meet season, Stuart placed in five different events, including the 55-meter dash, the 300, as part of the 4x200 relay team, and then both the high and long jump.
Individually, he was first three times, second once and third three more times, and was part of the winning 4x200 relay team twice, meaning he finished the season scoring 26.75. Of those 26.75, 11.25 came in one meet against Wakefield, including the 300-meter race that Stuart will probably remember for the rest of his life.
“Willie went up against the best kid in the state in Bradley Diaz of Wakefield,” said Kinney. “Diaz had already run another event, but he's just a ridiculously fast kid. I told Willie just to relax and that Diaz is tired and Willie said 'no problem coach, I got him'.”
Willie came through – his first place finish of 38.4 seconds, which was significantly better than the previous 39.1 time against Stoneham, helped Wilmington emerge with a clutch 52-42 victory as part of the team's successful 4-1 season.
“Diaz had the league record for the 300 and he had just run the 600 so he was a little tired,” said Stuart. “I felt comfortable that I could win and I ended up beating him, so that helped us win the meet. It was pretty good (for me personally) because he's the best in the league. If I can beat him, I feel like I can pretty much beat anyone else in the league in the 300.”
Stuart also won the high jump (5-1) and was part of the winning 4x200 relay team that day.
On the season, his best time in the 300 was that 38.4 second race, his best time in the 55-meter dash was 7.0 seconds, while he also cleared 5-3 in the high jump and had a mark of 17-1.75 in the long jump.
He's hoping the success from the indoor season will carry over to not only him, but the entire team.
“The indoor track season was pretty good. We only lost to Burlington, and we beat Wakefield so we finished second in the league. And finished 4-1 so that was pretty good,” said Stuart. “Hopefully we can win the league this outdoor season and beat Burlington. We have a lot of kids and a lot of new kids so I think we can do pretty well. Hopefully we can beat Burlington and then beat Wakefield again and then hopefully win the league.”
Kinney said that regardless of how many first places Stuart gets this upcoming season, he is just really glad that he coached him for two seasons, as opposed to his normal one.
“Willie's a great kid. He's very funny and just does so much for us and for this school. He loves basketball. I would love to have him for (a normal) indoor track (season). He's just a tough kid who will do anything you ask him to do.”
Like compete in four varsity sports.
