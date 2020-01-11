BOSTON – This past Thursday, the Wilmington High School boys indoor track-and-field team picked up its first victory over the season in convincing fashion, a 68-32, decision over Stoneham.
Four individuals placed in multiple events to lead the victory. Jeandre Abel, Isaac Avila, Richie Stuart and Sam Juergens combined for 4 first places, 2 seconds and 2 thirds for a total of 28 of the team's points. Abel was best in the 55-meter dash (7.01) and 300 (38.61) and Juergens was tops in both the 55-meter hurdles (9.02) and high jump (5-8).
"The top performances of the day went to Jeandre Abel and Sam Juergens, who both won two events and are currently our two leading point scorers thus far this season," said head coach Mike Kinney. "Sam had personal records in his two events."
Avila was second in the dash at 7.11 and third in the high jump clearing 5-2 and Stuart was second in the 300 at 38.78 and third in the long jump at 17-06.
Wilmington swept the 1,000 and took first and second in both the 600 and the mile. In the 1,000, Brian Elderd qualified for the state meet with his first place time of 2:46.35 and he was followed by Sean Riley (2:47.30) and Pat O'Mahony (2:50.97).
"Brian Elderd beat out his teammates Sean Riley and Pat O’Mahony earning some bragging rights for the time being," said Kinney with a laugh. "Our core of mid-distance runners are our team strength and they will be heavily relied upon going forward."
In the 600, Aiden McGrath also qualified for the state meet with his first place finish time of 1:28.39 and was followed by Jake Danieli, who was second at 1:28.42.
"This was Aidan’s first attempt at the 600 so it was nice to see him qualify for the state meet," said Kinney. "The 600 should be excellent for his training for the 400 outdoors. Aidan is a talented runner and Jake is extremely tough."
Then in the mile, Greg Adamek was first at 4:35.21 and Sean Lydon was second at 10:57.24.
"Greg continues to impress. He is closing in on the school record, in which he needs to break the 4:30 mark, which would be a great accomplishment," said Kinney, and "Sean's performance was a personal record."
The other first place came by the 4x400 relay team which had a time of 3:46.94.
The final points of the day came from Sam Curdo, who was second in the shot put at 36-08, and Chris Wong, who was third in the hurdles at 9.45 seconds.
On Tuesday, Wilmington defeated Watertown, 74-25, to improve to 2-1-1 on the season.
Three athletes led the way by placing in two events each. Juergens again was tops in the 55-meter hurdles (8.92) and high jump (5-6), Stuart was second in the long jump (17-9) and third in the 300 (39.17) and Avila was second in the dash at 7.15 seconds and third in the long jump at 17-8.
Other first places came from Sean Riley, who qualified for the state meet with a time of 1:26.67 in the 600, Adamek who had a personal best in the two-mile at 10:01.06, Nathan Curdo who also had a personal best in the shot put (39-0), Owen Surette who qualified for the state meet with a 4:42 time in the mile, while both the 4x200 (1:39.64) and 4x400 (3:47.41) teams won their races.
Coming away with seconds included Aiden McGrath in the 600 (1:28.39), Pat O'Mahony with a personal record in the 1,000 (2:47.19), Alex Boehm in the two-mile (11:01.86), Chris Wong with a personal best in the 55-meter hurdles (9.34) and Jack Melanson in the shot put (31-7).
Rounding out the scoring with third places included Colton Sullivan in the 55-meter dash at 7.32 seconds, Jake Danieli in the 1,000 at 2:50.75, Joe Lydon in the mile at 5:01, Sean Lydon in the two-mile at 11:06.11, Joe DeMoura in the high jump clearing 5-2 and Eric Lingenfelter in the shot put throwing 31-55.
“This weekend we are heading to the Dartmouth Relays in New Hampshire with fifteen athletes. We are looking forward to the trip. The runners should get some big meet experience which should pay off later in the season at the league meet and the state meets,” said Kinney.
FRESHMEN/SOPHOMORE MEET
On Sunday, Wilmington participated in the MSTCA Freshmen/Sophomore Meet held at the Reggie Lewis Center in Roxbury. Joe DeMoura was the top performer on the day as he finished sixth in the 55-meter hurdles with a time of 9.34 seconds, while he was also 11th in the high jump clearing 5-4.
"Joe DeMoura was our sole medal winner but overall it was a good developmental day for all who competed," said Kinney.
DeMoura was also a part of the 17th place 4x200 relay team along with Jonathan Magliozzi, Evan Shackelford and Jeandre Abel.
In addition, Magliozzi was 15th in the long jump at 16-11, Shackelford was 29th in the 600 at 1:42.02.
In the other running events, Nick DiNatale was 60th in the 55-meter dash at 8.50 seconds, Noah Carriere was 55th in the 300 at 46.15, Nick Atwater was 44th in the 600 at 1:47.13, Christian Niceforo (42nd) and Akash Chatterji (44th) finished at 3:30.58 and 3:42.49 in the 1,000 and in the mile Jayden DeFrancesco was 63rd with a time of 6:25.77.
Also the 4x400 relay team of Braydon Gorski, Liam Lydon, Carriere and John Ware finished 18th at 4:37.39.
In the non-running events, Luka Smilijic was 12th in the high jump clearing 5-4, and then in the shot put, Jack Melanson was 26th at 28-03.50 and Lucas Gorham was 31st at 26-03.
