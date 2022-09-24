WILMINGTON – Before Tuesday's games, the Wilmington High School fall teams – minus cross-country which hadn't open their season yet – are a combined 2-24-2.
Part of the reason for the poor record is each of the teams start out the season by facing the powerhouses of the Middlesex League. Another reason is almost all of those fall teams lost most of their varsity rosters with the large senior class from a year ago and lastly, almost all of the fall teams this year are small in numbers and have the vast majority of its athletes new to the varsity.
All that being said, it's going to take some time before the wins start to pile up. In the case of the Wilmington High School Field Hockey team, the effort – just like from the other fall sports – is certainly there. It's just a matter of putting things together in the right place in terms of execution on the fields.
The WHS Field Hockey team has one of the two wins, beating neighbor Tewksbury, 2-1, in the season opener. Since then, they have dropped five straight, including three this week against Arlington (2-0), North Andover (1-0) and Wakefield (2-1) to fall to 1-5-0 on the season.
“They have been working so hard in the practices and the games,” said head coach Leanne Ebert. “They never quit and played until the very end every single time and for that we are very proud. After (Monday's) game (against Wakefield), we're going to go back to practice (on Tuesday), work on the things that we need to work on and it's just a matter of stringing that all together and figuring out what's going to work out best.”
While it's hard enough to have a roster full of inexperienced players, Wilmington has also been short-handed lately.
“We've had to already at this early part of the season, had to deal with a few sicknesses. We've had a few kids out for a few days as they have been sick and now we have kids who are playing positions or in areas that they aren't used to it, but it's great that they are willing to help out wherever we need,” said Ebert. “We're going to get it all together. We're focusing now on Stoneham and it'll be on the grass so we'll be practicing (Tuesday) on the grass to get ready for it. Tomorrow is a new day and these kids have the heart and have the will and they want it so that's more than half of the battle. We just have to put the little things together to make it work.”
In the loss to Wakefield, Bella Piazza scored the lone goal meaning four different girls have found the net in the five games with Alexis Melvin, Abigail Hassell and Sarah Bryan the others.
Wilmington traveled to Stoneham on Wednesday with results not known as of presstime and then will take a trip to Watertown on Friday before coming home to face Melrose next Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.