WILMINGTON – Over the course of the history of the Wilmington High Girls Lacrosse program, one of the most difficult tasks they have faced is finding consistency in the head coaching spot, with five coaches already filling the slot since the Wildcats first became a varsity program back in 2008.
Most recently, Bill Manchester guided the Wildcats for the past three seasons, although he was only able to coach two of them, with the 2020 season being canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Manchester led the Wildcats to a 6-23 record during his two seasons of coaching, including a 4-9 mark during last season’s COVID abbreviated campaign.
With any luck the Wildcats may have found a long term solution this time around, with former Wilmington High three-sport athlete Chris Frissore stepping into the role as the sixth coach in program history. Frissore, a 2011 graduate of Wilmington High where he captained both basketball and baseball teams during his senior season, is already quite familiar with coaching at his alma mater, having coached the Boys Freshman Basketball team for the past four seasons, as well as the Junior Varsity Baseball team for the past three seasons.
Frissore, who was a wide receiver, cornerback and kicker for the Wildcats football team during his high school years, is excited for the new challenge of taking over the Girls Lacrosse program.
“I have a great group of girls on this team and I am excited to get started. I think it will be a fun season, and bringing in a new face will push them in a different way,” Frissore said. “The most important thing for us this season will be to have fun. We want to win too, but mostly we want to have fun. I want our practices to be fun, and for the girls to not feel like they have to be there, but they want to be there.”
Wilmington High Athletic Director Mia Muzio is glad to have Frissore on board, having seen him perform very well in his previous coaching roles with the team. She acknowledges that this will be a new challenge for Frissore, but she is also confident that he has what he takes to succeed in his new role.
“Chris has been a dedicated coach here at the high school for a handful of years now, even before I got here. He connects well with the kids. He talks more than just X's and O's,” Muzio said. “He just has a general feeling of what it is to be a high school coach and how to connect with the kids. I think this is going to be an adjustment for him, going from a sub-varsity program with baseball, as well as basketball, coaching boys to a varsity program with girls. I think it's going to be a really good learning experience for him to step into that varsity role. So far, he's been super organized, he's on top of everything and I think he's going to be a good fit.”
Frissore, who graduated from Worcester State in 2016, and is in his fifth year as an elementary school physical education teacher in Peabody, takes over a program that has never had a winning season, has had two tournament appearances, including last season and has a combined record of 40-160-3 between Cape Ann League and the Middlesex League.
The Girls Lacrosse program started with sub varsity seasons in 2006 and 2007 before moving up to the varsity level in 2008 under the direction of Lois Nardo, who posted a 7-39 record over three seasons.
It is a program still in search of a winning tradition, but you won’t find Frissore looking into the past of what this team has done, but rather he is looking ahead to what they can be in the future.
“I am excited to see what we can do, and how good we can be,” Frissore said. “First of all, I have the most important thing, which is a good group of girls. I love the spring sports season, and I am looking forward to this season. I am excited to learn and I think there will be a lot of learning for all of us.”
Frissore may have to do some learning as far as some of the intricacies of lacrosse, but as Muzio points out, he already has the most important attributes she is looking for in a coach.
“He doesn't have (coaching experience in lacrosse) but he has the experience in coaching and ultimately right now with my desire to build up the culture here at this school, he's a strong proponent of that culture,” Muzio said. “I think it's good that he's a former athlete here and has come back to coach. He's going to learn a lot here with this opportunity and the girls are going to learn a lot.
“There's obviously something to be said about being super knowledgeable in the sport that you are coaching, but I also think a large piece of that is coaching kids. I've been talking about how we want to promote things like respect, kindness, work ethic and things like that, and those are tangible things that someone can teach without having played the sport and Chris brings that.”
Jamie Pote contributed to this report.
