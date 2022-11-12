WRENTHAM – On Saturday, a handful of members of the Wilmington High girls and boys cross-country teams participated in the annual Frank Mooney State Coaches Invitational Meet.
The meet was divided up into many different races. Starting with the sophomore girls, Charlotte Kiley was 11th in 21:22.2 and Addy Hunt was 16th in 22:49.7. In the freshmen girls race, Bella Zaya was 46th in 15:25.3 and Cayley Israelson was 61st in 17:11.6.
Then in the Junior/Senior girls race, Hannah Bryson was 8th at 19:53.3, Mallory Brown was 29th at 21:38.2 and Mia Stryhalaleck was 72nd at 23:40.8.
On the boys side, starting with the sophomores, collectively they finished third out of ten teams in the standings, trailing just Medfield and Wakefield. Dean Ciampa led the way as he was sixth in 18:09.9. He was followed by Gavin Dong, who was 11th at 18:35.1, David Dynan, who was 26th at 19:19.1, Vibhush Sivakumar, who was 35th at 20:09.5, Conor Burns, who was 48th at 20:48.1 and Spencer Bagtaz, who was 89th at 22:47.2.
In the Junior/Senior Boys race, Wilmington finished 13th out of 19 teams. Leading the way was Jameson Burns, who was 45th in 18:17, Noah Carrier was 97th in 19:30.0, Roman Moretti was 101st in 19:32.8, Brayden Gorski was 104th in 20:27.4, Michael Dynan was 132nd in 20:27.4, Christian Niceforo was 155th in 21:06, Nathan Cardin was 190th in 22:25.2 and Nick Samaha was 212th at 23:45.3.
“It was a little warm and that may have affected some of the times,” said head coach Joe Patrone. “David Dynan had a twenty-four second personal best with his 19:19.1 in the sophomore race. Hannah Bryson had another good race with her 8th place finish in the junior senior race. The top thirty finishers in each race won medals and that includes: Charlotte and Addy in the Sophomore Girls race, Dean, Gavin and David in the sophomore boys race, and Hannah and Mallory in the junior/senior girls race.”
This Saturday, both the boys and girls varsity teams will compete in the Division 2B State Meet to be held at Stanley Park at Westfield State College.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.