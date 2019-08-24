The Fall sports season is almost underway at colleges around the country, and as usual Wilmington will be well represented with many outstanding athletes. This is perhaps no more the case than with a large contingent of women soccer players.
We will be covering these athletes and all other sports all season long here at the Town Crier once the Fall season begins, but listed below are some of the women who will be taking to the pitch for their respective colleges this season.
This is only a partial list at this point, as many colleges have yet to update their rosters for the upcoming season. If your favorite athlete is not listed below, look for them in an upcoming edition of the Town Crier.
Brandeis University junior midfielder Daria Bakhtiari is gearing up for another season with the Judges after an impressive sophomore campaign where she helped lead Brandeis to a 12-5 overall record.
Bakhtiari started all 17 game for the Judges last season, compiling five goals and one assist including scoring a pair of game winners. Her five goals were second most on the team.
The Judges will open their season on September 4, when they host Bridgewater State.
Clarion University midfielder Julianna Iocco will return for her third season with the Golden Eagles when they open their season on September 7 against Ursuline. Iocco is coming off a sophomore season where she played in all 17 games.
The 2017 graduate of Wilmington High starred in both Soccer and Track for the Wildcats.
Clark University junior defender Sarah Berube is entering her third season with the Cougars after starting all 17 games last season and scoring a pair of goals, while also anchoring a stellar defense. A graduate of Central Catholic High School, Berube was named to the MVC All-Star in 2017 a season in which she helped lead Central to and undefeated season and the Division 2 state championship.
Bentley University sophomore midfielder Dana Goulet will return for her second season with the Falcons when Bentley opens their season on September 6 against Dominican at the Molloy Kickoff Classic.
Goulet will be looking to build on an impressive freshman season where she played all 16 games for the Falcons, starting 15 of them. Goulet scored her first career goal in overtime to give Bentley 1-0 win over Pace on October 16 of last year and had two assists in team’s 3-1 victory over Le Moyne on October 20.
Goulet is a 2018 graduate of Wilmington High School where she helped lead the Wildcats to four Middlesex League championships during career there. She was named a Lowell Sun All-Star, a Middlesex League All-Star, an Eastern Mass All-Star and was team MVP during time at Wilmington.
Lenoir-Rhyne junior midfielder Stephanie Figueiredo enters her third season with the Bears having played in all 36 of the team’s games in her career. She will keep that streak going when the Bears open their season on September 5 with a home game against Lees-McCrae.
Last season Figueiredo, who was a two-time Middlesex League All-Star while at Wilmington High, had three assists on the year while helping the Bears to an 11-6-1 record.
After a promising freshman season, Merrimack sophomore goalie Liz Gordon returns to the Warriors looking to make an even bigger impact this season. Last season as a freshman, Gordon appeared in six games for the Warriors.
The 2018 graduate of Wilmington High was a three-year starter for the Wildcats, helping to lead the team to a Middlesex League title in her junior year. Gordon was also a two-time Middlesex League All-Star, and a Lowell Sun Second Team All-Star in her senior season.
Gordon will be joined on this year’s squad by another former Wilmington High star, as freshman defender Alyssa Bernazani has also earned a roster spot with the Warriors.
Bernazani was a two-time Middlesex League All-Star at Wilmington High and was named to the Division 2 Eastern Mass All-Star Second Team as a senior.
Notre Dame sophomore forward Olivia Wingate will be looking for another successful season starting on August 22 when the Fighting Irish open their season against Saint Louis. Wingate appeared in all 18 games and made seven starts during her first season with the Irish. Wingate was one of six freshmen to start and one of three to score a goal in their first collegiate season, scoring her first career goal on the road against Butler on
Wingate entered Notre Dame after a brilliant high school career where she competed with the United States Under-18 Women’s National Team as well as the U.S. Under-16 Girls National Team. Wingate participated in several U.S. soccer international training camps and tournaments in England (2017), Netherlands (2016) and the Tournament of Gradisca, Italy (2016). She also played two seasons at Wilmington High School, where she was NSCAA All-New England and NSCAA All-State after scoring 17 goals as a junior.
