WILMINGTON — As the Wilmington High School baseball team has recently wrapped up its spring campaign, the Wildcat players are already preparing for next season on the diamond.
The Northeast Baseball League is underway, and many of Wilmington’s current and future varsity players are eager to continue to work on their craft this summer.
After their first three games of the 12-game schedule, the ‘Cats are out to a 1-2 start in their quest for the Varsity Division championship.
On Monday night, Wilmington suffered an 8-0 loss to Dracut.
Following four errors in the first inning, Wilmington was unable to find its footing in a contest where the Wildcats totaled just four hits.
“Giving up four hits and eight runs is very uncommon, and you’re not going to win a game when you do that,” said Wildcat assistant coach Carl Beatrice following the loss. “When you have four errors in one inning, it’s tough to set the tone with that. Obviously our bats didn’t do much either.”
Dracut jumped out to a quick 3-0 lead in the opening inning, and the visitors didn’t stop there.
Meanwhile, Wilmington struggled to find baserunners. Noah Spencer led the offensive push, slamming two doubles in a 2-for-2 performance at the plate. Jacob Doherty and Noah Titterington also collected hits in the loss.
“Spencer had a good game, so that was good to see,” said Beatrice.
Despite allowing eight runs, the Wilmington pitching staff put forth a solid performance on Monday. Brian Banks got the nod to start, where he lasted four innings, striking out seven batters. Titterington came in relief for two innings of work, posting one strikeout while allowing a pair of hits.
Dracut continued to apply pressure, scoring three more runs in the sixth to cruise away with a victory.
“It’s tough when you’re ready to go and you make four errors in the first 10 minutes of being here, it sets you back a little bit,” admitted Beatrice. “We have them again on Thursday which will be good, so hopefully we can bounce back and steal one from them too.”
Wilmington opened up its summer season with an 11-2 loss to Lowell on June 12, where the ‘Cats were able to notch just one hit, as Austin Harper singled in the first inning.
Lowell plated eight runs in the third, which was enough to pull away in the season opener.
Three days later, Wilmington avenged their loss in a 4-1 defeat of Lowell.
Wilmington was able to get its bats going, including two hits each from Doherty (2-for-2, RBI) and Michael Dynan (2-for-4).
The ‘Cats also saw hits from Eric Spinney, Banks, Brennan Walsh, and Nolan Joyce in the win.
On the hill, Kyle Gabaree threw four innings, allowing three hits and striking out four.
As a whole, Beatrice and the coaching staff is prioritizing player development over the course of this summer season.
“Our goal is to help them develop to become good varsity players,” he said. “It’s good to play towns around you to keep developing your guys and keep playing. Sometimes in the summer you can be busy with stuff and lay back on practice, but the way to become a better player is constantly playing still. It’s good to be able to come out two or three days a week. We’re able to develop, I want them to succeed at the varsity level and if anyone happened to play in college it would be great for them too.”
