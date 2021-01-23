WAKEFIELD – A slow start doomed the Wilmington High Boys Basketball team on Saturday morning as they suffered an 83-54 road loss to Middlesex Freedom Division rival Wakefield, dropping their record on the season to 0-3.
In reality, a slow start might not accurately describe what happened to the Wildcats on Saturday, because in the opening couple of minutes of the game they actually got off to a great start, taking a 6-2 lead with five minutes left in the first quarter as they looked ready to give the talented Warriors a challenge.
But it was not to be, however, as Wakefield dominated play from there, scoring the final 17 points of the quarter to lead 19-6 at the end of one and never looked back from there.
“We came out on fire to take that 6-2 lead,” Wilmington coach Dennis Ingram said. “We had a great tempo and great ball movement and were looking good. But they went on a run and we started to struggle a little bit on offense.”
The Wildcats did bounce back with a strong second quarter. Led by the efforts of Tommy Mallinson, Will Doucette and Jimmy McCarron, Wilmington actually outscored the Warriors 18-16 in the frame to stay within 35-24 at the half.
“We played well in the second quarter and we hung around a little bit, but we just couldn’t quite get back in the game,” Ingram said.
A strong third quarter for the Wildcats may have made this one very interesting, but instead it was the Warriors who came out firing after the half, outscoring Wilmington 31-13 over the next eight minutes to take a 65-37 lead at the end of three and end any hopes of a Wildcat comeback.
Wilmington did fight to the finish however, being outscored just 18-17 in the fourth quarter, but in the end, it simply wasn’t enough to overcome the dominant first and third quarter efforts by the Warriors. Still, Ingram tried to see the silver lining in his team’s lopsided defeat.
“We had a tough day shooting the ball,” Ingram said. “We shot only twenty percent from the field and they (Wakefield) shot forty eight percent. So, for us to be hanging in with them into the third quarter the way we did was a credit to our kids. The effort is definitely there, but the shots just weren’t going in.”
Another encouraging sign for the Wildcats were the efforts of Mallinson, McCarron and Doucette. Mallinson led the way with 17 points, five assists, five steals and five rebounds, while Doucette had a season high 12 points and McCarron chipped in with eight.
Ingram was especially pleased to see Doucette come up with a strong performance.
“That was nice to see,” Ingram said. “He played twenty-four minutes and he played very well. We have seen it in spurts, but this game was the first time we had seen it so consistently and we think he can continue that. Will is a hard worker and he fits well with what we are trying to do.”
Despite the loss, the Ingram and the Wildcat refuse to be discouraged by their slow start to the season. After the game, at the time not knowing that the season would be put on hold for two weeks, Ingram had spoken with his team about what they needed to do going forward, starting with what they thought would be a Monday rematch with Wakefield.
“We talked to the guys after the game, and I told them I felt we were so close to putting this together,” Ingram said. “And talking to the captains, they said that it feels different this year. The practices are going great and they feel like it is a different team this year. They felt like it was very close to coming together. We left the gym feeling like we were going to beat Wakefield on Monday.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.