WILMINGTON — Back in the spring, strong interest from the local community, spearheaded by a New Hampshire High School coach who works at Gym Street USA here in town, of reestablishing a Wilmington High School Gymnastics program was able to get some traction and this past Wednesday, the subject was presented at the Wilmington School Committee.
Interim Athletic Director Ed Harrison presented the members of the school committee along with Superintendent of Schools Dr. Brand, information regarding the interest and more importantly the cost of getting the program back, after it was cut in 2002 under then Athletic Director Jim Gillis.
Harrison told the committee that the program would cost about $9,000, which would include hiring a head coach for about $5,500, transportation to at least five meets, judges and officials for meets, and then the facility.
Gym Street USA told Harrison it would commit into a 3-year lease agreement with an escalating financial commitment including $500 for the first two seasons and then $3,000 for the third season. All practices and meets would be held at the facility and not at WHS.
Harrison said that he projected about $9,000 for the first two years of the program and then about $11,500 for year three.
Harrison was also asked about interest for the program and he said he has heard various numbers, between 6-10 and then has also heard between 8-12. The MIAA requires ten members need to be on a team, and if there's less than ten, Wilmington could ask the MIAA for a waiver, which would allow eighth graders to participate.
Harrison has also reached out to a number of neighbor schools with the thought of a Co-Op program, but all of those schools already have the necessary amount of athletes.
Just this past year, Wilmington joined with North Reading to form a co-op/co-ed swim program, also a winter sport. Each Wilmington member of the team has to pay a $400 user's fee to participate.
There's currently eight Middlesex League teams that offer gymnastics, including Burlington, Woburn, Winchester, Reading, Stoneham, Arlington, Wakefield and Melrose. Three teams, Belmont, Lexington and Watertown do not offer gymnastics. Harrison said that boys would be allowed to be on the team, but traditional male events would not be part of the meets. There's only five male gymnastics teams in the entire state.
When the presentation ended, the School Committee decided that it will look into the matter further when the Fiscal Year 2021 Athletic Budget is put in place.
Back in the spring, Chelsie Burland wrote to both Dr. Brand about starting up the program and she also offered to coach the program for free during the first season.
She is the current head coach at Pinkerton Academy in New Hampshire. As of June, her resume was incredible. Her dual meet record at Pinkerton Academy is 202-0-1, which includes winning seven state championship titles in the past nine years. She was recently named the Lawrence Eagle Tribune Newspaper's Coach of the Year for the fifth time.
In addition, she has also coached at the New Hampshire Academy in New Hampton, NH, leading five different age groups to state titles. Prior to her coaching there, the program had never won a state title. In her first season, she had 26 individual state champions, three regional champions and two National Qualifiers.
The following year, she took over Level 4 and took home six state championship titles with 36 individual champs, 6 regional champions and two National Qualifiers.
Before coaching, the Nashua High graduate was an All-ECAC Gymnast at Ithaca College and she helped lead the team to league titles in 2005 and 2006, as well as a second place finish at the nationals.
She said at the time, that she had ten WHS student-athletes who were interested, but that was before this school year started.
"I currently have at minimum (of) ten gymnasts in the Wilmington district looking to experience the culture of high school gymnastics in Wilmington," stated Burland in the letter. "I know the (school administration has) been approached before, and unfortunately the numbers don't merit bringing this sport to your high school.
“Amongst the ten gymnasts who are interested, there are three who just returned from Nationals down in Florida, two of them placed in the top five respectively on more than one event. This is outstanding given how few gymnasts from Massachusetts qualified for Nationals in general, nevermind placing."
She would go on to say that, "In addition, you have Level 8 athletes who became state champions and made the top seven state team for the regional championships, all falling into one district, Wilmington. (They didn't accomplish this as a) co-op (with another town), simply Wilmington. These gymnasts have a burning desire to bring their talents to the MIAA and represent (WHS) with winning performances.
"The other part to this, is high school gymnastics prepares these gymnasts for collegiate gymnastics, in which all of them dream of doing. Without Wilmington adding this sport, it cuts their chances of obtaining these dreams in half. It's also important to note that these gymnasts are currently being recruited by Division 1 colleges, and I as their (club) coach, am one hundred percent committed in doing whatever I may need to do to make this happen.
Lizzie McDermott contributed to this report.
