MARBLEHEAD – It's been quite the swim career for Ethan Ryan and Sunday was the icing on the cake.
Before competing in his fourth Cape Ann League Championship Meet, the Wilmington High School senior had won the 100-yard breaststroke twice, had won the 200-yard IM twice, finished second in the individual medley, 100-butterfly and was part of the second place 200-medley relay team both as a sophomore and a junior.
Just a few days ago, he took his third straight breaststroke title, while finishing second in the 200-IM and was part of the second place 200-medley team for the third straight year.
In four years, the two-year captain finished first or second or was part of a first or second place finish 11 times coming in four different events.
“Ethan will be sorely missed. He has excelled at the 200 individual medley and the 100 breaststroke since he entered the pool as a freshman,” said head coach Sue Hunter. “This year he also dabbled in the 100-yard butterfly, setting the school record.”
Two years ago, Ryan took the two individual events during a “virtual meet” with no competition literally against him – just on a watch. Sunday was much different.
“I faced Samuel Whitaker from Triton in both of my individual events, and he is very fast. He completely dusted me in the 200-IM, which was a pretty bad race on my part. I struggled with my turns and I used up all my energy at the beginning,” admitted Ryan, who is also a black belt in karate.
After that tough race, he rebounded in the next one.
“My breaststroke (time) was a personal record, and I ended up winning the event. Everything went right in that race: my turns were good, my stroke felt strong, and I did not get tired until the very end,” he said. “Leading up to my race, I just emptied my mind and swam. I had no thoughts besides pushing myself and beating the competition. It was a great race with just a .59-second difference, and I am glad that I got to swim beside Samuel because of how hard he pushed me. I am more than satisfied with my time and my performance.”
His day wasn't done yet. He then joined up with teammates
Spencer Bagtaz, Dat Tran and Jonathan Mangano to place second in the medley relay with a combined time of 1:51.44.
“Our medley relay (team) did a great job; this was our last chance at making sectionals and we ended up qualifying after trying all season,” he said.
Ryan's times throughout the season qualified him for the upcoming Division 1 North Sectional and State Meets.
“Ethan again will represent Wilmington High in the 200-IM and breaststroke in the North Sectional and (State) Meets during the next two weekends. We are very pleased with the progress the team has made and look forward to next season,” said Hunter.
