Fernando Marinho, Jasmin Hadzic and Kevin Szczesuil coached Wilmington fifth grade boys soccer team to the Tournament of Championships last weekend in Lancaster.
After the team won its division during the regular season with a record of 8-1, it advanced to the finals of the Commissioner’s Cup before a dramatic loss to Malden in the finals in a penalty kick shootout.
Despite the defeat, Wilmington earned a spot in the Tournament of Championship as a wildcard and competed in Div. 2 for fifth and sixth grade boys.
Wilmington lost all three of its games at the event, but Coach Marinho was more than pleased with the season by his squad.
“It was their first year at the U12 level where they were even eligible to go to the TOC,” he said. “It was nice. It was a successful season and it was good for them to experience.”
Wilmington played Southshore Bridgewater, Framingham and Berkshire Williamstown in its three games.
“I tried to emphasize right from the beginning that this is the Massachusetts Tournament of Champions, every team here is good,” Marinho said. “I was proud of the effort they gave and how hard they worked. They know the benchmark now. It’s something to strive for.”
Marinho said the future of soccer in Wilmington looks bright.
“This group can be very, very good come those high school years,” he said. “We have a very successful (high school) program to begin with, but even the sixth-grade team is loaded with talent and those guys are essentially the same age (as our team). The high school could have a seriously bright future as long as they stay within the Wilmington school system.”
Members of the Wilmington team included Jake Collins, Conley Usher, Kai Scaplen, Alec Szczesuil, Tyler Saucier, Max Brugel, Max Patterson, Levi Delleo, Edin Hadzic, Bryce Hunter, Blake Santo, Robert King, Ryan Nugent and Gavin Marinho.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.