PEMBROKE – Mike Kinney is easily one of the top coaches in the Wilmington High School Athletic Department. A two-season track coach, he certainly gets the most out of his athletes, each and every meet, and each and every season.
While his success as a head coach in both sports is impressive, his area of expertise on the track is the javelin. For years and decades, he has helped so many different kids become league, sectional, state and all-state champions.
This past Sunday, it happened again. The trio of John Ware, Cooper Loisel and Olubumni Olatilu combined to throw 394-10, which was significantly better than runner-up Burlington (367-08), who as a team, won the meet for the seventh straight year.
“The javelin team did awesome. John Ware won by like over thirty feet, throwing 154-01, and then Cooper Loisel threw 122-07 and Olubumni Olatilu threw 118-02. Those guys did what they needed to do,” said Kinney.
Over the years, Ware has worked his way up to be a terrific multi-event athlete for the track teams, whether it's in the throwing events, the hurdles, or sometimes the running events. His throw of 154-01 was tops out of the entire field. That throw was slightly short of his personal best of 159-02.
“(Kinney) thinks that I can beat the javelin record under the new javelin, which came out in the early 2000s. That's about 192 feet, so that's a good goal to set for myself. I think I have a chance to do it,” said Ware.
If that day comes, or if he comes closer to that school record, Ware knows that it'll happen due to the coaching of Kinney, and the support he gets from his teammates, especially Loisel and Olubumni.
“Everyday at practice we just work on each other's form and critique each other so we can see how much we can improve as a team. We're always scoring pretty well at the meets compared to the other teams, so we're just always trying to push each other so we can compete against every other team in the league,” said Ware.
That support of one another, the hard work and determination, ultimately boosted their own self confidences, enough so that they all thought winning was pretty much inevitable.
“I felt like we had a good chance of winning, compared to the other teams. I believe we were seeded first going into the meet,” said Ware. “We have three solid guys. Bumni has been throwing 120 feet pretty consistently, Cooper has been just under 130 (feet) at recent meets and I have been just exceeding my own expectations and I have thrown in the 150s. We were all just really excited and looking forward to this meet because we knew that we had the opportunity to succeed and possibly win, which we did.”
Loisel is a perfect example of what great coaching can do. Last year the junior was a member of the JV team and on Sunday, he was the eighth best thrower out of 33 competitors in all of D4, throwing 122-07.
“Coach Kinney really knows his stuff when it comes to the javelin. It's all of these little things that I would never think to do. He explains them really well,” said Loisel.
A member of the varsity soccer team this past fall, Loisel said that he joined the outdoor track team a year ago because his spring soccer season was cancelled due to COVID, and he wanted something to do. He picked up the javelin and from there has worked with Kinney. The coach was asked about his philosophies when it comes to instructing how to throw the jav.
“You really don't want to muscle it up with your upper body. You want to keep your upper body relaxed and focus on the precision of throwing it through the point and really try to generate the force and the power from your lower part of your body,” Kinney said before being asked about the athletes using the crossover steps compared to the running start. “Sometimes it's better for kids to do the crossover steps as long as they don't compromise their standing throwing position when they hit the point of release. You want to get the momentum, but it also has to controllable.”
The third member of the team, Olatilu, is a senior and a first-year thrower. He has done really well and has been really consistent. He said being in that group with Ware and Loisel has helped him thrive.
“(They have been pushing me) a lot. They've been helping me with the mechanics and just working on my form. That's really been helping and I have been improving,” said Olatilu, whose parents are originally from Nigeria, but he was born in Boston and has two older siblings, Jordan and Lola, both athletes at WHS. “We practice a lot for this, so we were pretty confident. The coach has put a lot of confidence in us and said we could do it and might win.”
The might turned into a reality. The three of them had terrific performances, all leading to the easy victory.
“I knew that we had a good chance (to win it). We've been working hard all season. Obviously we have John who throws that stick pretty far. Me and Bumni have been working hard as well, so we're both been going for that big step up, both trying to reach 130 and 120 (feet) consistently,” said Loisel. “(Being with John and Bumni) has been great. Both of them are just great people, both are funny guys. John is always the first one there and the last one out. He's always pushing the both of us and (when he's not competing) Bumni is always cheering us on from the sidelines. It's great, it really is.”
The three of them all said that their goals certainly don't stop with this title. Ware has a chance to really make some noise once the post-season meets start, and perhaps gradually get closer to that 192 foot school record. Both Loisel and Olatilu would like to get into the 130 and 120-feet range, respectively. Just based on their throws from this past Sunday compared to last year's All-State Meet, they would have finished 11th, 16th and 17th in the state.
“John's really tall, he's really coachable and he's got all of the physical gifts to really throw it far. I bet he will do well going forward. (Cooper and Bumni) really maxed out their potential so far in terms of where they are in the learning process. They should improve. They are both fairly new to the event. Olubumni is in his first year and Cooper did it a little bit last year, but I think they'll get better.”
Loisel certainly hopes he can.
“I'd love to get to 130 feet. Coach Kinney jokes and calls it 'Operation 150'. I don't know (if 150 feet is possible), but we'll see. I definitely want to shoot for 130 feet,” he said.
