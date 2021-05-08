WILMINGTON — Article 53 at Wilmington’s Town Meeting to name the soccer field at the North Intermediate School after the late, Frank Lentine, passed unanimously last Saturday. The field will be named after Frank S. Lentine, as the teacher and Hall of Fame coach who started the first boys soccer program for Wilmington High School in 1964.
Wilmington resident Janet Engram led the charge with help from other former students and athletes to petition this article at Town Meeting this year. She described Lentine as a gentle man who touched the life of every single student he taught. “He was truly a gift to Wilmington,” she continued. She valued him as much more than just a soccer coach—also a friend, a mentor, and a role model—and she knows many others who would say the same thing.
While she was a student at WHS, Engram expressed an interest in soccer. Since there wasn’t a girls team at the time, Lentini made a place for the few girls interested on the sidelines and included them in any team events like banquets.
“He thought it was so fabulous that women would be interested in soccer,” she shared. “He created a place for us.”
Lentine grew up in Winchester and played soccer while he studied at Fitchburg College. After graduating from college, he served in the military for two years. His career in Wilmington began in 1960 as a graphic arts teacher at the high school and ended as a guidance counselor at the Woburn Street School in 1997.
Besides teaching and counseling kids, his tenure in Wilmington included developing and coaching the first soccer team from 1964. Before he retired from coaching in 1976, he led the boys soccer team to 3 National Soccer League championships and held a record of 81 wins, 21 ties, and 15 losses. He was inducted into the Wilmington Athletic Hall of Fame in the late 1990s. He passed away in 2017 at the age of 84.
Frank’s son, Mark Lentini, shared what a huge honor it is for the entire family for his father to be recognized by the town.
“It speaks volumes to my father’s character and the type of person he was,” he said.
The respect that students, players, and faculty still hold for Lentine also came out when a memorial bench was placed in his honor at the Yentile Field Complex in 2020.
Mark added that not only was his father passionate about soccer since his youth, but he was also passionate about his players. The impact that he made on all of his players and students was especially evident at his father’s wake, where students and athletes dating all the way back to the 1960s came out in support. Engram mentioned that everyone who spoke that day claimed they were his favorite.
The soccer field behind the North Intermediate School is where the WHS boys varsity team plays half of their official games today. Engram assured the Town Crier that there will be a sign posted at the field and a dedication ceremony to be announced at a later date.
